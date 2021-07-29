Tokyo reports record high 3,865 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 10,699

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported a record high 3,865 new coronavirus cases, up 688 from Wednesday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 2224.1.

People in their 20s (1,417 cases), their 30s (782) and their 40s (612) accounted for the highest numbers, while 443 cases were aged under 19.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 81, up one from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 539, up 17 from Wednesday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 10,699. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (1,164), Osaka (932), Saitama (864), Chiba (576), Okinawa (392), Fukuoka (366), Hyogo (280), Hokkaido (260), Aichi (250), Ibaraki (166), Kyoto (164), Tochigi (142), Shizuoka (108), Gunma (103), Ishikawa (94), Fukushima (88), Hiroshima (65), Kumamoto (63), Okayama (59), Nara (58), Niigata (53) and Wakayama (43).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported was 14.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today