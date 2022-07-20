Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A person wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus stands in front of a public awareness notice for COVID-19 protection in the Shinjuku district of Tokyo. Photo: AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
national

Tokyo reports record high 31,878 daily COVID-19 cases

13 Comments
TOKYO

Tokyo reported a record high 31,878 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, far exceeding the previous record logged in early February of 21,562, the Tokyo metropolitan government said.

Japan's nationwide tally climbed to a new record of 152,536 cases on Wednesday in the wake of the spread of the BA.5 Omicron subvariant.

Despite a surge in COVID-19 cases, the government has reiterated that it would not impose movement restrictions.

As Japan enters the summer vacation season, fear is growing among the tourism and restaurant industries that a new wave of infections may further harm their businesses already battered by the previous waves.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

My ghosh!

0 ( +2 / -2 )

What I don't understand is why the city is suddenly testing enough people for the numbers to be high. During the first two years of the pandemic, it was unusual for Tokyo to test more than 10,000 a day. What changed?

11 ( +12 / -1 )

 it was unusual for Tokyo to test more than 10,000 a day. What changed?

There are PCR testing sites all over the place.

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

No link to the official stats today?

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

What I don't understand is why the city is suddenly testing enough people for the numbers to be high. During the first two years of the pandemic, it was unusual for Tokyo to test more than 10,000 a day. What changed?

It's very strange isn't it.

Numbers don't look good. I hope everyone stays safe!

1 ( +4 / -3 )

Antigenic tests are used now, not only pcr.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Despite a surge in COVID-19 cases, the government has reiterated that it would not impose movement restrictions.

Stay the course, stay the course. Don't flinch.

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

According to the CDC, the new BS5 variant has nano-scale arms that enable the virus to climb out through the sides of masks, and little reptilian demon wings so it can fly through the air and infect anything it comes in contact with. That's the official explanation of why it spreads so fast among highly masked populations such as Japan's.

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

Thanks, @Zoroto and @didou, for clarifying it for me.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

So the highly masked population isn't affecting the spread?

People may be getting other respiratory issues and heatstroke which can be worse than C19 for most of us and children.

So please be careful when deciding to wear a mask in heat or for long duration and think twice if it's necessary for your kids:

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-022-15409-x

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

But I thought masks were supposed to work

-2 ( +3 / -5 )

fear is growing among the tourism and restaurant industries that a new wave of infections may further harm their businesses already battered by the previous waves.

Especially now that there won't be any handouts coming from the government.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

There are PCR testing sites all over the place

That is exactly the point.

It is not really the cases that increased, it is the tests that increased.

I got 4x tested within the last few weeks, and many of my coworkers too because almost every week we have a positive person here at the company.

The last 2 days we got absolutely no tests, but since a few weeks my company sends everyone immediately to test, as soon as we got in close contact. It is very easy and fast to get tested these days.

The situation of amount of cases was probably same already during the last 2 years, but nobody could clearly understand that, because the amount of daily conducted tests were very low.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

Surely those evil tourists from overseas are to blame.....ohhhhh wait!

How is this possible, after all, we have closed borders?

Isn't it because we arrogant best Japanese can travel everywhere?

No, that's definitely not it!

Those evil tourists, students and Americans from the bases are to blame

1 ( +1 / -0 )

And additional, even assymptomatic people are getting tested.

Me and my coworkers got tested even we were all asymptomatic.

But we came in close contact with positive coworkers who show symptoms.

During the last 2 years asymptomatic got mostly denied for testing.

And even symptomatic people got sometimes denied for testing.

But these days, symptomatic and asymptomatic people can get a test easy and fast.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Vax works so well...

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

My son tested positive yesterday and no hospital has any openings to see him.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

