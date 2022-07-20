Tokyo reports record high 31,878 daily COVID-19 cases

A person wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus stands in front of a public awareness notice for COVID-19 protection in the Shinjuku district of Tokyo.

Tokyo reported a record high 31,878 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, far exceeding the previous record logged in early February of 21,562, the Tokyo metropolitan government said.

Japan's nationwide tally climbed to a new record of 152,536 cases on Wednesday in the wake of the spread of the BA.5 Omicron subvariant.

Despite a surge in COVID-19 cases, the government has reiterated that it would not impose movement restrictions.

As Japan enters the summer vacation season, fear is growing among the tourism and restaurant industries that a new wave of infections may further harm their businesses already battered by the previous waves.

© KYODO