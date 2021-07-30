Tokyo reports record high 4,058 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 12,341

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported a record high 4,058 new coronavirus cases, up 758 from Friday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 2920.

People in their 20s (1,484 cases), their 30s (887) and their 40s (583) accounted for the highest numbers, while 507 cases were aged under 19.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 95, up seven from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 667, up 41 from Friday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 12,341. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (1,580), Osaka (1,040), Saitama (1,036), Chiba (792), Fukuoka (504), Okinawa (a record high (439), Hyogo (329), Aichi (287), Hokkaido (284), Kyoto (199), Ibaraki (172), Tochigi (170), Shizuoka (168), Gunma (136), Ishikawa (90), Kumamoto (83), Fukushima (82), Hiroshima (65), Okayama (65), Miyagi (65), Nara (59), Niigata (58), Shiga (45), Mie (44) and Kagawa (43).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was nine.

