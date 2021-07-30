Tokyo reports record high 4,058 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 12,341

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported a record high 4,058 new coronavirus cases, up 758 from Friday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 2920.
People in their 20s (1,484 cases), their 30s (887) and their 40s (583) accounted for the highest numbers, while 507 cases were aged under 19.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 95, up seven from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 667, up 41 from Friday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 12,341. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (1,580), Osaka (1,040), Saitama (1,036), Chiba (792), Fukuoka (504), Okinawa (a record high (439), Hyogo (329), Aichi (287), Hokkaido (284), Kyoto (199), Ibaraki (172), Tochigi (170), Shizuoka (168), Gunma (136), Ishikawa (90), Kumamoto (83), Fukushima (82), Hiroshima (65), Okayama (65), Miyagi (65), Nara (59), Niigata (58), Shiga (45), Mie (44) and Kagawa (43).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was nine.
klausdorth
4.085, I strongly assume that this is the absolute (minus-)record.
Suga, quo vadis? The virus isn't just "ante portas" any more (as for foreigners brining it here)!
You have a home-grown problem and can't solve it!
snowymountainhell
Hundreds gather outside Tokyo stadium for Olympics opening ceremony - July 23, 2021
klausdorth
Sorry, 4.058, darned keyboard!
snowymountainhell
Olympic organizers estimate 225,000 fans per day at Tokyo venues - Jun 12, 2021
Yubaru
130 per 100,000..... If local media here in Okinawa is to be believed, the infection rate is a little over 10%,
Michael O’ Dereiter
I doubt Suga can speak any language other than Japanese, but he must surely be thinking "après moi, le déluge" right now.
Jim
Today number at 4058 - this number is 2930 more than last week (last week number was 1128 and more than three times…)
Weekly number also s more than double from 9420 to 20440 this week
Osaka number today crosses 1000 again and Okinawa is at record high with 439 positive cases
Tried to capture last six weeks data to see how the numbers have increased - (https://omatomesan.com/tokyo-covid19/)
Week of 20 Jun - 26% increase (3332 Vs 2644)
Week of 27 Jun - 18% increase (3942 Vs 3332)
Week of 4 Jul - 28% increase (5041 Vs 3942)
Week of 11 Jul - 40% increase (7084 Vs 5041)
Week of 18 Jul - 33% increase (9420 Vs 7084)
Week of 25 Jul - 169% increase ( 20440 Vs 9420)
Last one week has seen explosive growth and experts have already given warnings that we can expect next week Tokyo numbers to cross 5000, they do not yet see the peak as yet….
Irrespective of whether this growth is due to Olympics or due to Delta variant or due to local residents not following govt SOE instructions and going out - things are not looking good.
Take care everyone, hunker down and stay home (if you can).
Zoroto
I really hope the Japanese population wakes up and kicks every one of the corrupt, inept idiots residing in Nagatacho back to where they come from in October.
Jim
As per another news at Asahi (link below) about Tokyo status - as of yesterday 30 Jul the scary data points which should give everyone a pause and take this seriously are -
https://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/14407772
Japan has kept its cases and deaths lower than many other countries, but its seven-day rolling average is growing and now stands at 28 per 100,000 people nationwide and 88 per 100,000 in Tokyo, according to the Health Ministry. This compares to 20.2 in the United States, 42.4 in Britain and 2.9 in India, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
Officials said 2,995 are hospitalized in Tokyo, about half the current capacity of 6,000 beds, with some hospitals already full. More than 10,000 others are isolating at home or in designated hotels, with nearly 5,600 waiting at home while health centers decide where they will be treated.
O'Brien
I really hope the Japanese population wakes up and kicks every one of the corrupt, inept idiots residing in Nagatacho back to where they come from in October.
So do I, but it's going to come down to whoever has the most persuasive pitch: the "we won lots of gold medals" side or the "you guys let this happen, you're out of here" side.
My generally pessimistic take on human nature thinks that the former will win out.
snowymountainhell
Jul 28, 21 - NHK Science Editor NewsWatch 9 was reporting LIVE that yesterday’s numbers (Jul 27) were a strong indication that this trend could begin to produce a tripling of the daily numbers within a few weeks:
Zoroto
It is due to the Olympics:
Focusing on the Olympics instead of proper measures
Saying it's 0% chance the Olympics will make things worse, but not OK to go out to a restaurant - mixed messagingBlinding the population with the shiny
Giving the confusing messaging, what is the average person to think and do?
nonu6976
I think we may top out at about 5000/day as the metropolitan government will stick to its upper limit of around 10k tests/day no matter what. In any other city in the world, when numbers start to explode like this, testing also increases, but not in Tokyo.
Also remember, these numbers do not include cases from private clinics, as they have no obligation to report them - it’s up to the individual to self report which most don’t do as their is no reason to.
Rocket Lees
Nice chin-strap on the elderly woman in the photograph.
Jim
@zoroto
Agree - still most of media coverage is heavily focused on Olympics and shiny medals for Japan - so residents will not take this explosive growth in numbers seriously...
@O'Brien
Agree too - my two earlier posts are giving more facts and numbers but was down voted :)
Zoroto
She is probably vaccinated, so she is not the problem.
Fuzzy
The horse has bolted now. I wouldn't be surprised to see 10,000 within a week from now.
Fuzzy
Above post, talking just about Tokyo.
Reckless
Reminds me of a time after college when I visited Acapulco with a friend. We knew that the local water would make us sick and we took precautions such as drinking only canned beer and soda and brushing our teeth with bottled water. And I think our precautions helped extend the good times for a few days. But ultimately at some point or another we let our guard down and both got the stomach bug for 2-3 days of misery. You just can't escape this delta no matter what you do, you can only delay it. Australia are you listening?
Sal Affist
@Rocket, the picture is a perfect image for how this will spread. Infectious people board westbound bullet trains and several weeks from now the case numbers will exponentially climb in western cities just like Tokyo's numbers are climbing now.
syzyguy
the spike in cases is correlated with the spike in vaccinations. same pattern happening all over the world.
Zoroto
Hmmm, no. Just because you couldn't resist drinking the local water, doesn't mean that most people would not be able to.
ShinkansenCaboose
Might be a radical out of the box idea, but if more people traveled and left the Tokyo area, including the nearby prefectures there might be less infections.
Spread the population out. Why are people so into being in the cement jungle with no air to breath, concrete monoliths called building and cave dwelling.
Get away and travel. It is summer break. Yank your kids from those overheated summer sports slave camps. Get out and see the country!
John Noun
YAWN YAWN YAWN YAWN YAWN YAWN
By fixing the numbers.
Zoroto
"Radical" is probably the last word I'd use to describe your idea.
Rocket Lees
@Zoroto, I agree with 99 percent of what you post in regards to the virus. But on this small pint, you're incorrect. The vaccinated can still carry and spread the virus. This is a factor in why the delta variant is spreading so rapidly.
Tristis Quepe
I like that we have both "Quo vadis" and "après moi, le déluge" in the first few posts. Nothing wrong with a bit of culture. Note how both are from posters who, correctly, are laying the blame where it correctly belongs, the thumbing down of furiously crying Japanophiles notwithstanding.
Tora
Sunday/Monday figures will be back down to around a grand, then on Tuesday will hit around 5. Up to 7 or 8 on Wed, then 10 by Thurs/Friday. Sounds about right.
audioboy77
My moneys on 6k. That would actually be a slowing of growth.
Looks like Japan finally ran out of luck and the 'Japan model' (i.e. do nothing except wear masks) just isn't going to cut it against delta.
Rocket Lees
Additionally, the vaccinated who eschew masks set a bad example for younger people, who will think to themselves, "If granny over there isn't wearing a mask, why should I?"
tamanegi
Lady boarding the train has no mask!
nonu6976
But you conveniently left out this part...
"The vast majority of transmission, the vast majority of severe disease, hospitalization, and death is almost exclusively happening among unvaccinated people," Walensky said.
Reckless
The only way I could imagine this happening, and I am not saying it is, is that once a person is vaccinated they feel more confident to go out and worry less about wearing masks and social distancing while at the same time still being able to carry and spread the virus.
u_s__reamer
Covid-19 may ultimately turn out to be a blessing in disguise, the modern day equivalent of the "Black Ships", a game changer sorely needed to vaccinate the electorate against the LDP variant and rejuvenate Japan's sclerotic body politic.
Tora
Look again :-)
Antiquesaving
Think about this
On Tuesday 2,848 cases just over 18,000 tested
Today 4,058 cases, 9,603 tested
Half the number of tests over 1,000 more cases
syzyguy
https://ibb.co/GQ99pSz
this is a sampling from ourworldindata.org of the most vaccinated countries in the world. it is a random comparison of two dates in summer 2020 and summer 2021.
many countries had far less cases at the same time last year compared to the number of cases in 2021, even with the majority of the population vaccinated.
i'm still in the process of running the numbers again to verify their accuracy but based on my current understanding of the vaccination data, the early analysis indicates that 3 doses is one more than 2.
Chico3
And the World Record for stupidity in a nation goes to ………..Suga!
tamanegi
Hey @Tora
I did look again. You can even see in her reflection on the train, no mask! LOL!
Larr Flint
I think I saw Omylpics athletes in Shibuya today, shouldn't they stay in the Olympic village?
StillMove
@syzyguy
There was no Delta variant last summer which is believed to be as contagious as measles or chicken pox (2 of the most contagious diseases on the planet). That explains the delta (Pun intended) in cases from this summer to last.
Newgirlintown
What happened to the Factor X amd ‘high degree of culture’ 民度 that some were talking about a while back? Noticeably quiet now.
Elvis is here
For me, this spike is not surprising. Very alarming and disappointing but an inevitable consequence of having the "games". Once the games are over and reality bites again I hope that things will get better. But I fear that we are in for a tense conclusion to 2021 and more lessons have to be learnt before we can recover. Stay safe people.
virusrex
And why do you choose to hide the very telling rates of complications and deaths? the new variants that can escape immunity enough to produce cases even on vaccinated or previously infected people explain very nicely the increase of cases. The vaccination rates do the same with the reduction of danger.
Also, countries with low vaccination rates have also presented a huge increment of cases thanks to Delta, how come you choose also to hide this?
Blacklabel
Still not related to the Olympics whatsoever?
Reckless
I think this new spike in cases from the delta variant, which now appears to be gaining traction in China, may put the Winter Olympics at risk.
Rob
There is evidence that the vaccine does not protect against the delta variant effectively. Which means, your already looking at a 3rd shot with other variants sure to follow.
The lesson boys and girls, is that you can run but you can't hide. Another global shutdown will bankrupt nearly every world economy and will crush the living standards of hundreds of millions living in 3rd world countries.
It's time to admit that lockdowns and vaccines may not be the answer and we need to instead prepare for the inevitable by strengthening our immune systems with proper exercise and nutrition and being cautious but not in fear.
TheDalaiLamasBifocals
Tagged for misinformation.
theResident
@Rob - Anti-Vaxxer light? Nice try mate. No such evidence exists that you state. Define effective? The only accurate study is for Pfizer so far and efficacy was 88.6% against 93.7% for legacy variants. That is still WAY more effective than an average annual flu vaccine. Yes - I am aware that it doesn't stop us contacting the virus.
falseflagsteve
Rob
Great points made.
We need multiple weapons to defeat Covid. The government’s should push as hard to promote weight loss and healthy living as much as they do promoting vaccines. Japan has fared better than most countries due to low obesity and healthier lifestyle and dietary habits.
Protecting the vulnerable is paramount in all nations, vaccines are the best method and we are doing well in that respect. Covid is manageable, it’s been a learning process but the government and their experts are working out the best solutions.
snowymountainhell
In addition to the IOCLDPJOC, some are equally oblivious to their own daily hypocrisy, …
and contradictions.
O'Brien
it’s been a learning process
I'll agree with that.
but the government and their experts are working out the best solutions.
Not sure which government you're referring to here. It doesn't sound like the Japanese one. The one positive thing they've done is vaccinate a lot of elderly people. Besides that all they've done is impose a number of states of emergency, each more ineffective and ignored than the one before it, and now they've ensured that there's a huge swathe of people who can't even get their first shot.
That might fit your definition of "working out the best solutions", but it doesn't fit mine.
jeancolmar
Consider the Pandemic's progress.
When it was starting Abe decided to not let foreigners into Japan and that would take care of it. This included not just residents but also permanent residents, a legal designation that allows foreigners to the right of abode and requires obligations. Well okay for a while. You can always blame foreigners.
Jump to the Olympics and the pandemic goes wild. Can't blame foreigners as you might end up blaming the Olympics--and Suga forbid, you cannot under the Olympics.
So now it's officially okay to blame the Japanese--but only the 20-somethings. Kono with his pretty mask will lead these misbehaving children to the vaccine. Only no one know where much of the vaccine is.
I hope in the least that all concerned will realize, blame aside, that having the Olympics in the middle of a pandemic was not a smart idea.
Raw Beer
The Israeli health ministry recently announced that the Pfizer vaccine was just 39% effective in preventing infections.
And we also know from other recent data reported on JT that vaxes do not reduce viral load.
And this outbreak:
"It found that three-quarters of cases occurred in fully vaccinated people. Massachusetts has a high rate of vaccination: about 69% among eligible adults in the state at the time of the study."
How would you define effective?
drlucifer
This is a very important especially those below 13 and below but for some reason nobody attaches importance to the 12 and below. It will give a good indication of how far the virus has spread at home and schools.
Fighto!
Something which DRASTICALLY reduces your chance of death and complications when you catch Covid. Which these vaccines are PROVEN to do.
Listen to the medical professionals and the science - not social media anti-vaxxer "experts".
zichi
The greatest enemy is reckless misinformation.
P. Smith
Not accurate:
*Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine is just 39% effective in Israel where the delta variant is the dominant strain*
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.cnbc.com/amp/2021/07/23/delta-variant-pfizer-covid-vaccine-39percent-effective-in-israel-prevents-severe-illness.html
False:
“Fully or partially vaccinated (people) had a 40 percent lower average viral RNA load than the unvaccinated, a 58 percent lower risk of fever, and a shorter illness, 6 (fewer) days of symptoms, and 2 (fewer) days spent sick in bed,” Dr. Javeed Siddiqui, co-founder and chief medical officer of telemedicine-based practice TeleMed2U, told Healthline.
https://www.healthline.com/health-news/why-theres-a-big-difference-between-a-vaccinated-and-unvaccinated-person-testing-positive-for-covid-19
Commodore Perry
O'BrienToday 07:09 pm JST
With ya--tell it to the guy right above me.
Regardless, at least the number isn't 5000.
Blacklabel
Aren’t we trying to eliminate COVID not just make it not so bad when you catch it?
an effective vaccine should prevent one from getting and spreading COVID to others. To decrease COVID cases.
These vaccines don’t do that when cases are on the rise and recent clusters are 70% vaccinated people.
falseflagsteve
CippetyClop
Yes, and I m correct as far as it is fatal. Check the deaths per case compared to pre vaccine.
TheDalaiLamasBifocals
The vaccines are effective against the delta variant. They are designed to reduce serious disease and hospitalization, which is going to be even more important with delta variant's ability to spread.
ClippetyClop
OK, got that. Thanks for confirming that you think the virus has been defeated. So nobody else is going to die from it, right?
Bob Fosse
Of course. The best thing a government can do during a once in a century health crisis is formulate a 6 month weight loss and diet regime for everybody.
If only everybody on the planet knew that healthy living was healthy. There must be something the government can do to get that message out there.
Rob
Here is the link from the CDC.
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7031e2.htm
Here is the highlight.
In July 2021, following multiple large public events in a Barnstable County, Massachusetts, town, 469 COVID-19 cases were identified among Massachusetts residents who had traveled to the town during July 3–17; 346 (74%) occurred in fully vaccinated persons. Testing identified the Delta variant in 90% of specimens from 133 patients. Cycle threshold values were similar among specimens from patients who were fully vaccinated and those who were not.
divinda
Yeah, and from your same article:
“With the delta variant, which is becoming predominant throughout the world because it’s more infectious, the vaccines have about 65 percent efficacy, versus 95 percent for the original strains,”
Blacklabel
CDC published yesterday:
Antiquesaving
So we have many here especially anti vaxxers posting stuff out if context and cherry picking what they like
Facts:
From the start most experts in the vaccine and virology Feild said that immunity from either vaccine or infection was never going to be permanent and at some point a booster would be needed.
They also said like the annual flue shots the covid vaccines would need adjusting as needed for variants.
In Israel where they Vaccinated early we are seeing the starting of the time limits of Pfizer's protection but it seems mostly in older and vulnerable with certain medical issues.
A vaccine is only as good as ones immune system, poor or older immune system the faster immunity will fade.
In places where the Vaccines were given far later than Israel we are seeing 90% of cases being unvaccinated.
UK is seeing 63% unvaccinated but the UK used AZ which is only 67% effective against Delta.
Moderna may have a longer protection as it uses 3 times the mRNA than Pfizer ( Moderna vaccine is 100 micrograms, Pfizer 30 micrograms) but that again all depends on how healthy the person's immune system is.
Yes we are going to need boosters either of the original or adjusted for variants this was very much expected.
So stop the comments as if this was such a surprise, the only people surprised are those that believed certain non medical non virologist and politician saying they were protected for life.
No real expert ever claimed protection was permanent.
snowymountainhell
Unfortunately @Jimizo 5:47p so-called “wisdom” teeth can also be problematic:
Fuzzy
@Rob
You left out the conclusion of the article:
In other words, this study does not say vaccines are a bad idea. It does not say that people should not get vaccinated. It does say, that we can't rely only on the vaccine alone to get us out of this mess. It is saying that in addition to vaccination, more needs to be done.
Zoroto
Getting to be 3rd world country cases counts with 3rd world country testing "regimen."
drlucifer
Was the testing a record as well ? If it was then effort is being made to understand the spread of the virus and help in formulating effective mitigation measures. Strange that here even the experts don't think testing is important. Well it is just plane flying without a radar.
StillMove
@falseflagsteve
Since you seem pro-vaccine and a return to normalcy; why aren’t you as quick to call out those who post vaccine misinformation as you are to call out those who “fear monger.”
syzyguy
if the unvaccinated and vaccinated have similar viral loads, doesn't that mean they are also equally sick?
snowymountainhell
Enlightened point @Sal Affist 5:14pm:
followed by the unenlightened:
Antiquesaving
Why is it that Osaka tested 16,378 people but Tokyo only 9,603 today.
Tokyo cut testing in half since Monday,
Osaka nearly doubled testing since Monday.
Fuzzy
In one word.... No.
letsberealistic
OMG it's exploding 1,000 new cases a day.
Fuzzy
I'm only speculating, but I'd suspect the vaccination rate doesn't affect his livelihood, but people being out and about does.
Jimizo
@Falseflagsteve
I hate to labour the point, but given the number of rising cases I feel we need to read your evidence supporting your claim that the severity of long Covid has been massively exaggerated. It’s just that I’ve read testimony from medical professionals and sufferers across the world about a large number of very long and severe cases of this. You seem to think it’s limited to about 2 weeks affecting very few people.
Sorry to be repetitive but I’m genuinely interested in reading testimony from medical professionals on this issue.
I’m sure you agree this is a very pertinent question given the rising number of cases.
I read you link yesterday and it didn’t corroborate your claim. Nowhere near it.
Blacklabel
One would think so. But we were told 99.5% of hospitalizations/deaths were unvaccinated people. Yet no data was shared. So sounds very anecdotal.
at the same time we found more than 100,000 “breakthrough cases” with 1200 deaths. Now the media changed that 99.5% to 97% and the CDC referenced 9 of 10 (90%)
the whole thing is more likely to do with the immune systems of 2 people both with the same viral load than it does with vaccinated/unvaccinated.
gogogo
Then the Paralympics start... Going to be a nightmare
Blacklabel
The delta variant IS “COVID” now. Because with “old COVID” vaccinated people weren’t catching and spreading it like now.,
Tokyoite
Jim, the stats for the dates you selected seemed to be missing the deaths for some reason.
I fixed it for Jim:
Week of 20 Jun - 26% increase (3332 Vs 2644) - DEATHS = 20
Week of 27 Jun - 18% increase (3942 Vs 3332) - DEATHS = 10
Week of 4 Jul - 28% increase (5041 Vs 3942) - DEATHS = 6
Week of 11 Jul - 40% increase (7084 Vs 5041) - DEATHS = 6
Week of 18 Jul - 33% increase (9420 Vs 7084) - DEATHS = 4
Week of 25 Jul - 169% increase ( 20440 Vs 9420) - DEATHS = 9
Jtsnose
There needs to be more public outreach and education, especially to the affected age groups, regarding the importance of receiving vaccination against the Covid-19 . . . . make vaccines available . . . .
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2108891
Antiquesaving
Here is an article with state by state numbers
https://abcnews.go.com/amp/Health/statistics-show-risks-vaccinated-covid-19/story?id=78845627
And this fact check.
https://healthfeedback.org/claimreview/unvaccinated-individuals-now-account-for-the-vast-majority-of-covid-19-hospitalizations-and-deaths-in-the-u-s-according-to-available-data/
Tokyoite
I've been away for a bit and seems we've changed tact. Olympics no longer the "super spreader" event, but now it's somehow making people careless by giving them something to be happy about.
Which ever story, it's the Olympics that must be the reason, is that right?
Just as long as we don't consider the millions ignoring the SOE (and the Olympics from what I was reading in the comments last week).
Blacklabel
June and no data.
here’s July, stealth change to 97%.
https://www.npr.org/2021/07/16/1017012853/97-of-people-entering-hospitals-for-covid-19-are-unvaccinated
Pukey2
We've all had public outreach for over a year. If they couldn't understand then, they never will.
Same applies to those never-vaxxers on their last breath in hospital. Their famous last words: I wished I'd taken the vaccine.
Steve Martin
Yet more modest suggestions to keep the number of cases down:
As the human skin is the largest single organ of the human body, it is also a much more fertile environment than the surrounding air for microbal pathogens such as viruses, bacteria, and fungal spores.
During this hot and humid weather, one can not fail but to notice the facial areas covered by the mask as moist and hot, an even more fertile breeding ground for the above mentioned pathogens.
1 — For maximum safety, insure the part of the face covered by the mask is sterile before applying the mask. As portable autoclaves have not yet been adapted to fit faces, sterilize that part of the face with a combination of copious amounts of disinfectant (liquid or gel) and U.V.C. light. Refer to the beginning of the pandemic when the virus was said to enter through the eyes, and wear UV resistant goggles to prevent eye damage. After applying the mask, when sweat begins to accumulate, remove the mask, repeat the procedures to sterilize the face again, and reapply a new mask.
2 — Far too many people are exposing their nose and/or mouth, even when wearing the mask — particularly when walking, driving, biking, or jogging alone. I have personally observed whole teams of construction workers not even wearing a token virtue-display mask under their chin. Depending on whether the primary vector of transmission has reverted from aerosolized form back to droplets, such carelessness is selfish and unforgivable. These people should be fined and/or jailed as has been done in other countries.
3 — Both the corporate sector and customers are at fault in allowing gaps between the edges of the masks and the surface of the skin. Particularly in hot and humid seasons, sweat from the head and forehead ... a proven rich biome of microbes, will inevitably flow down the face and into the masked area. As neither manufacturers nor customers can be trusted to seal such gaps through which infectious sweat flows, the government should convene a panel of experts to determine how to insure and/or penalize those allowing such gaps. Even a millimeter or so is enough to allow leakage of either aerosolized or droplet vectors of viral transmission.
4 — For those people who are both empathetic and responsible enough to care about not killing strangers and loved ones alike, the gaps between the mask and face should be sealed with strips of water proof tape. Males (or females) with excess facial hair must either shave, or expect a Brazilian wax job every time they remove their masks for eating and / or sleep.
5 — Even N-95 masks have been judged as ineffective for wildfire smoke particles — which are larger than aerosolized forms of viral transmission. So regarding the even less effective consumer masks (natural or artificial fibers), it appear that various agencies have yet to decide the science. Citizens can show more pro-active responsibility by treating both the inside and the outside of their masks with waterproofing spray. Combined with waterproof seals around the edges, these 'Darwin Award' masks should effectively minimize infection by the virus.
Bonus — Regarding point 4, it appears that food, or the act of eating, has anti-viral properties eliminating the need for masks. Surround yourself with food at all times, but only when seated. Standing appears to nullify those as-of-yet unidentified anti-viral properties.
Bonus 2 — High profile sports, or official meetings of sufficiently high profile people appear to also have antiviral properties. As referenced in an earlier post, I have coined this not-yet-quantifiable anti-viral property as the 'Oyama no Taisho' (King of the Mountain) variable. To maximize your safety and those of your loved ones. simply make sure you are not one of the little people. Be ambitious. This also has the effect of minimizing another comorbidity of cases now documented by the CDC ... emotional instability.
As a final resort to reduce the number of cases, return to the pre-CoVid definition of 'case' as an instance of 'sickness' ... not the presence of an RNA fragment.
falseflagsteve
Jimizo
Sure, here’s a link. We have people stating here that 20% have long term symptoms after Covid, totally false.
https://covid.joinzoe.com/us-post/long-covid
Antiquesaving
A must read for those that drink daily or spend a lot of time in bars drinking.
"In conclusion alcohol consumption, significantly increases the risk of contracting bacterial and viral lung infections (including Covid-19)."
https://academic.oup.com/alcalc/article/55/4/344/5827422
Jimizo
Okay.
I’m sure you see this is a transparent attempt to deflect away from the fact that this link in no way corroborates what you claimed.
Not good enough.
I hate to say it, but I think the walls are closing in on your sincerity here.
Mate, this is is serious issue and we need to be data driven. This is not the time nor place for narratives
Antiquesaving
Joinzoe isn't a study or anything more than user generated data.
Now medical doctor has verified any of what the people using the data collection app provide.
Please provide a proper medical institution study.
Mark
The photos always featuring some buffoon with a chinstrap mask!
Pierre LeVenerable
It’s okay, guys. Don’t panic. It is not the pest. Just stay home if you are afraid. I am not and get plenty of fresh air without a mask. No mask is better for you immune system. Get your vitamin d.
blvtzpk
You go on and on about ‘taking precautions’ when going out and ‘popping’ about. However, you never say what those precautions are.
Given that you’re now calling mask wearing a ‘lark’ (NB: You used to use the phrase ‘this Covid lark’ in earlier - but deleted - posts), it appears mask wearing is not an acceptable precaution.
So, what are the ‘precautions’ you keeping speaking of?
Raw Beer
They have similar (identical according to Fauci) viral loads in the nasopharynx, so they are equaly capable of transmitting it. But I don't know how their viral loads compare elsewhere.
One could argue that it might make sense for vulnerable people to get the vaccine, but it seems to make little sense to vaccinate everyone for the purpose of reducing the spread.
Matej
12341 cases and nine/literally 9/are dead.
should i be afraid already?
theResident
@Raw Beer @7:01. I am not talking about preventing infection as you well know. I'm taking about preventing serious COVID cases. Don't put words in my mouth.
Antiquesaving
Obviously you have no clue how diseases work do you?
What do you think happens 12,341 are diagnosed and 9 died on the same day?
The mind boggles how people can be so unaware of things
Antiquesaving
One might but not one that can think and use commonsense.
Antiquesaving
Ok the anti vaxxers and bar hoppers got us off track lest get back to the article
HJSLLS
This is what happens when media coverage shifts from encouraging people to get vaccinated and socially distance to the Olympic Games. Information is the most powerful influencer of behavior in the fight against COVID.
This is what happens when the country’s actions to go forward with the Olympics during a national health emergency sends a clear signal to the population where the country’s true priorities lie. In response, everyone has lowered their priorities around fighting COVID.
In my mathematical modeling of infectious diseases, it is behavior that is the most essential determinant of infectious outcomes. And behavior is shaped by national focus, information and decisions. This record high infectivity rate is a direct reflection of those dynamics.