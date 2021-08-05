Tokyo reports record high 5,042 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 15,263

People walk along a street in Tokyo on Thursday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported a record high 5,042 new coronavirus cases, up 876 from Wednesday. It is the first time the number of daily infections in the capital has surpassed 5,000.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 3,646.9.

People in their 20s (1,600 cases), their 30s (1,120), their 40s (811) and their 50s (552) accounted for the highest numbers, while 670 cases were aged under 19.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo jumped to 135, up 20 from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 823, up 46 from Wednesday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 15,263. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (1,846), Saitama (1,235), Osaka (1,085), Chiba (942), Fukuoka (718), Okinawa (648), Hyogo (459), Aichi (364), Hokkaido (342), Kyoto (274), Ibaraki (185), Shizuoka (181), Gunma (158), Kumamoto (127), Tochigi (135), Fukushima (106), Miyagi (103), Hiroshima (94), Nara (90), Okayama (89), Shiga (79), Ishikawa (73) and Niigata (72).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was eight.

