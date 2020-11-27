Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A restaurant worker waits for customers in Tokyo on Thursday night. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
national

Tokyo reports record high 570 new coronavirus cases

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported a record high 570 new cases of the coronavirus, up 89 from Thursday. The number is the result of 9,792 tests conducted on Nov 24.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 39,649.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (147), followed by 120 in their 30s and 76 in their 40s.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 61, up one from Thursday, health officials said.

Editor: Story will be updated later.


© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

But also record high amount of tests: 9.792

They never conducted so many tests. (Almost 10.000)

Even me is surprised about increasing amount of tests.

-1 ( +4 / -5 )

And the number of fatalities? That is what matters - and puts the disease into perspective, amongst all the other dangerous viruses out there

0 ( +5 / -5 )

I think the posters who are everyday screaming for more tests will be satisfied, or???

Almost 10.000 tests...Wow!

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

And the number of fatalities?

NHK is reporting 8 deaths for Hokkaido alone.

amongst all the other dangerous viruses out there

Which ones? Ebola? SARS? What's your point?

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Way too many ..... nope, not the tests!

And how about reporting about other prefectures, too?

Or is just Tokyo of interest?

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

The story will be updated at around 7 p.m. to include numbers from other prefectures and the number of deaths.

 think the posters who are everyday screaming for more tests will be satisfied, or???

Almost 10.000 tests...Wow!

Did you just repeat yourself? Why spam the thread with repeated posts? Or did you forget to switch accounts?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

"Which ones? Ebola? SARS? What's your point?"

My point is COVID-19 is not the only virus we should be worrying about. But thanks to blanket media coverage, and the fear this has generated, cancer patients have missed treatments and appointments.

The fear needs to be reduced - by focussing less on cases, and more on the fatality rate

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

570 cases. it is with solemnity i must condemn this increase in this insidious virus in tokyo. the recent advices from the govt however will be implemented momentarily, and with that we will see that this virus has indeed peaked here. i firmly salute the hard work of the hospital staff fighting this obscene virus.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

My point is COVID-19 is not the only virus we should be worrying about.

Which other virus should be worrying about? Ebola? SARS? What's your point?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

@Zoroto

Hae???

What are you talking about?

I posted twice!

Is that Not allowed?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

