Tokyo reports record high 570 new coronavirus cases

A restaurant worker waits for customers in Tokyo on Thursday night.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported a record high 570 new cases of the coronavirus, up 89 from Thursday. The number is the result of 9,792 tests conducted on Nov 24.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 39,649.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (147), followed by 120 in their 30s and 76 in their 40s.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 61, up one from Thursday, health officials said.

Editor: Story will be updated later.





