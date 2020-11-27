Tokyo reports record high 570 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported a record high 570 new cases of the coronavirus, up 89 from Thursday. The number is the result of 9,792 tests conducted on Nov 24.
The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 39,649.
By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (147), followed by 120 in their 30s and 76 in their 40s.
The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 61, up one from Thursday, health officials said.
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
Monty
Tokyo reports record high 570 new cases
But also record high amount of tests: 9.792
They never conducted so many tests. (Almost 10.000)
Even me is surprised about increasing amount of tests.
Christopher Glen
And the number of fatalities? That is what matters - and puts the disease into perspective, amongst all the other dangerous viruses out there
Monty
I think the posters who are everyday screaming for more tests will be satisfied, or???
Almost 10.000 tests...Wow!
Zoroto
NHK is reporting 8 deaths for Hokkaido alone.
Which ones? Ebola? SARS? What's your point?
klausdorth
Way too many ..... nope, not the tests!
And how about reporting about other prefectures, too?
Or is just Tokyo of interest?
Moderator
The story will be updated at around 7 p.m. to include numbers from other prefectures and the number of deaths.
Zoroto
Did you just repeat yourself? Why spam the thread with repeated posts? Or did you forget to switch accounts?
Christopher Glen
"Which ones? Ebola? SARS? What's your point?"
My point is COVID-19 is not the only virus we should be worrying about. But thanks to blanket media coverage, and the fear this has generated, cancer patients have missed treatments and appointments.
The fear needs to be reduced - by focussing less on cases, and more on the fatality rate
NipponGlory
570 cases. it is with solemnity i must condemn this increase in this insidious virus in tokyo. the recent advices from the govt however will be implemented momentarily, and with that we will see that this virus has indeed peaked here. i firmly salute the hard work of the hospital staff fighting this obscene virus.
Zoroto
Which other virus should be worrying about? Ebola? SARS? What's your point?
Monty
@Zoroto
Hae???
What are you talking about?
I posted twice!
Is that Not allowed?