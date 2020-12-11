Tokyo reports record high 621 new coronavirus cases

People walk across an intersection in Tokyo on Friday. The capital reported a record high 621 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported a record high 621 new cases of the coronavirus, up 26 from Friday. The number is the result of 8,398 tests conducted on Dec 9.

The previous record high for Tokyo was 602 on Dec 10.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 46,745.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (181), followed by 119 in their 30s, 89 in their 40s and 80 in their 50s.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 68, up one from Friday, health officials said.





