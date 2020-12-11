Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People walk across an intersection in Tokyo on Friday. The capital reported a record high 621 new coronavirus cases on Saturday. Photo: AP/Hiro Komae
national

Tokyo reports record high 621 new coronavirus cases

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported a record high 621 new cases of the coronavirus, up 26 from Friday. The number is the result of 8,398 tests conducted on Dec 9.

The previous record high for Tokyo was 602 on Dec 10.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 46,745.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (181), followed by 119 in their 30s, 89 in their 40s and 80 in their 50s.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 68, up one from Friday, health officials said.


© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

The more cases confirmed, the more proof of success of the Goto Travel campaign.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Winners of the Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations for 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Immerse Yourself in the Cultural Heritage of Japan from the Comfort of Home

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For December 12-13

Savvy Tokyo

Outdoors

TOP 10 JAPAN TRAVEL DESTINATIONS FOR 2021

GaijinPot Travel

Seasonal Trends

The Most Magical Experiences To Wrap-up 2020

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Japanese Anti-Sexual Violence Ad, #ActiveBystander, Becomes Online Hit

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Spotlight

Choosing Slow Fashion With Vintage Kimono-Dress Maker Lia

Savvy Tokyo

Working from Home: English Teachers and the ‘New Normal’

GaijinPot Blog

Kanagawa

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Culture

Japanese Decoded: Microwave Ovens

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #108: Perfectly Failed Pictures

GaijinPot Blog