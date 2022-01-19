Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People walk through a train station in Tokyo on Wednesday. Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara
national

Tokyo reports record high 7,377 new coronavirus cases

19 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported a record high 7,377 new coronavirus cases, up 2,192 from Tuesday and up 5,179 from last Wednesday.

By age group, 2,120 cases were in their 20s, 1,305 in their 30s, 1,043 in their 40s, while 939 were aged between 10 and 19, and 700 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 10, up three from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 281, up 20 from Tuesday.

Among other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (1,443), Kyoto (1,202), Hiroshima (1,042), Okayama (483), Gifu (461), Gunma (444), Shiga (381), Mie (286), Aomori (284), Oita (270), Kagoshima (256), Ehime (245) andIshikawa (176).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.


© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Help in the fight against COVID-19!

Earn ¥317,000 with a free health checkup as a Clinical Study Participant in Tokyo

Join Now

19 Comments
Login to comment

Lets shut it all down. This nonsense never ends.

-10 ( +3 / -13 )

It will all be over in 5 weeks and 4 days.

-7 ( +5 / -12 )

And??(

-11 ( +2 / -13 )

Troubling indeed.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

Over 1500 are school aged, but will they move to online learning to slow it down? Could Coming of Age Ceremonies have been online? No, this is Japan.

7 ( +11 / -4 )

Hmm, we might reach 10k after all, even with the suppressed testing.

2 ( +5 / -3 )

Roughly 5.200 more than last week! More to come tomorrow and on Friday, I'm sure.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

It’s time to face reality and understand numbers mean nothing.

Most are not vaccinating against covid, they are vaccinating against unemployment, public opinion and loss of travel.

So what is more dangerous, the virus or the Governments?

-4 ( +3 / -7 )

So my brother in Florida recently got omicron after double Moderna vax, same as me. He was slammed pretty hard in bed for 3-4 days. I wonder if I will get it in Tokyo...

-4 ( +3 / -7 )

Tut tut Japan.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

I wasn't imagining it as I thought there were constant ambulance sirens in my area the past few days. This article gives the figures for urgent cases unable to get admitted quickly to a hospital.

https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20220119/p2a/00m/0na/005000c

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Give me 7. Give me 8. Can you go 9?

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

And??(

This increase may affect my lifestyle for a few weeks. But gotta love the people who don’t care and still come here every day to tell us they don’t care. Hysterical! ;-)

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Over 1500 are school aged, but will they move to online learning to slow it down? Could Coming of Age Ceremonies have been online? No, this is Japan.

@asthecrowflies

Stop talking sense! And you're right, unfortunately this is the Japanese way. It's always been like this, though. Ever since I was a little boy.

2 ( +5 / -3 )

Wait. Isn’t the border closed? How could this be happening?

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Don’t worry folks. Remember what Aso said about the low rates of corona and Japanese people’s meticulous manners? I’m sure they are still thinking that nonsense and hoping that will keep it at bay.

6 ( +7 / -1 )

January 11th - 962 cases.

January 19th - 7,377.

Doesn't look like this is going away soon.

Will me idiot boss allow us to work from home again, or will he keep bringing sick people into the office every day?

Silly question.

6 ( +8 / -2 )

I am sure your boss has your best interest in mind. A healthy worker is a good worker. No?

1 ( +2 / -1 )

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 10, up three from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 281, up 20 from Tuesday.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Was expecting case numbers to approach or even exceed 10k this week, so it’s not really a big surprise. Cases already peaked in SA and the UK, deaths in both those places appear to have peaked or leveled out at about the same as what we would expect at the peak of a slightly worse than average flu season. I don’t see why it will be any different here.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

“So my brother in Florida recently got omicron after double Moderna vax, same as me. He was slammed pretty hard in bed for 3-4 days. I wonder if I will get it in Tokyo...“

So be careful, Reckless. But I think you will be fine.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Wait. Isn’t the border closed? How could this be happening?

Its very easy to understand if you have ever been on the Yamanote line during rush hour…

1 ( +2 / -1 )

If you’re young and healthy, no worries. That’s the mantra nowadays, right?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

“Wait. Isn’t the border closed? How could this be happening?”

it’s not closed. It’s restricted. Had it been wide open, you would not have seen 7000 cases in Tokyo today. It would have been 10x that a few weeks ago.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Perhaps all of those allowed to attend New Year celebrations at place like Narita-san.......more than a million visitors in 3 days had something to do with it.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 10-16

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Six Kid-Friendly Places to Escape the Elements

Savvy Tokyo

Big Fish, Small Pond: Finding Purpose in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 17-23

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Crazy Japanese Kaiju Movies You Must Watch

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Coming of Age Day: What is the Age of Adulthood in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Unique Japanese Goods to Warm You Up This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of The Week #162: New Year and Going Back to Work

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Dealing with Mandatory Hotel Quarantine for Foreign Residents Returning to Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

10 Nuanced Japanese Expressions for Advanced Learners

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #163: Celebrating Coming of Age Day in Style

GaijinPot Blog