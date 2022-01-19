Tokyo reports record high 7,377 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported a record high 7,377 new coronavirus cases, up 2,192 from Tuesday and up 5,179 from last Wednesday.
By age group, 2,120 cases were in their 20s, 1,305 in their 30s, 1,043 in their 40s, while 939 were aged between 10 and 19, and 700 younger than 10.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 10, up three from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 281, up 20 from Tuesday.
Among other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (1,443), Kyoto (1,202), Hiroshima (1,042), Okayama (483), Gifu (461), Gunma (444), Shiga (381), Mie (286), Aomori (284), Oita (270), Kagoshima (256), Ehime (245) andIshikawa (176).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
Kaerimashita
Lets shut it all down. This nonsense never ends.
Good
It will all be over in 5 weeks and 4 days.
dan
And??(
Reckless
Troubling indeed.
as_the_crow_flies
Over 1500 are school aged, but will they move to online learning to slow it down? Could Coming of Age Ceremonies have been online? No, this is Japan.
nonu6976
Hmm, we might reach 10k after all, even with the suppressed testing.
klausdorth
Roughly 5.200 more than last week! More to come tomorrow and on Friday, I'm sure.
yakyak
It’s time to face reality and understand numbers mean nothing.
Most are not vaccinating against covid, they are vaccinating against unemployment, public opinion and loss of travel.
So what is more dangerous, the virus or the Governments?
Reckless
So my brother in Florida recently got omicron after double Moderna vax, same as me. He was slammed pretty hard in bed for 3-4 days. I wonder if I will get it in Tokyo...
Thomas Goodtime
Tut tut Japan.
as_the_crow_flies
I wasn't imagining it as I thought there were constant ambulance sirens in my area the past few days. This article gives the figures for urgent cases unable to get admitted quickly to a hospital.
https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20220119/p2a/00m/0na/005000c
Zoroto
Give me 7. Give me 8. Can you go 9?
Gwylly
And??(
This increase may affect my lifestyle for a few weeks. But gotta love the people who don’t care and still come here every day to tell us they don’t care. Hysterical! ;-)
Thomas Goodtime
@asthecrowflies
Stop talking sense! And you're right, unfortunately this is the Japanese way. It's always been like this, though. Ever since I was a little boy.
Kitchener Leslie
Wait. Isn’t the border closed? How could this be happening?
samuraivunyl
Don’t worry folks. Remember what Aso said about the low rates of corona and Japanese people’s meticulous manners? I’m sure they are still thinking that nonsense and hoping that will keep it at bay.
Derek Grebe
January 11th - 962 cases.
January 19th - 7,377.
Doesn't look like this is going away soon.
Will me idiot boss allow us to work from home again, or will he keep bringing sick people into the office every day?
Silly question.
Reckless
I am sure your boss has your best interest in mind. A healthy worker is a good worker. No?
diagonalslip
Nihon Tora
Was expecting case numbers to approach or even exceed 10k this week, so it’s not really a big surprise. Cases already peaked in SA and the UK, deaths in both those places appear to have peaked or leveled out at about the same as what we would expect at the peak of a slightly worse than average flu season. I don’t see why it will be any different here.
hattorikun
“So my brother in Florida recently got omicron after double Moderna vax, same as me. He was slammed pretty hard in bed for 3-4 days. I wonder if I will get it in Tokyo...“
So be careful, Reckless. But I think you will be fine.
kurisupisu
Its very easy to understand if you have ever been on the Yamanote line during rush hour…
justasking
If you’re young and healthy, no worries. That’s the mantra nowadays, right?
hattorikun
“Wait. Isn’t the border closed? How could this be happening?”
it’s not closed. It’s restricted. Had it been wide open, you would not have seen 7000 cases in Tokyo today. It would have been 10x that a few weeks ago.
Spitfire
Perhaps all of those allowed to attend New Year celebrations at place like Narita-san.......more than a million visitors in 3 days had something to do with it.