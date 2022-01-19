Tokyo reports record high 7,377 new coronavirus cases

People walk through a train station in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported a record high 7,377 new coronavirus cases, up 2,192 from Tuesday and up 5,179 from last Wednesday.

By age group, 2,120 cases were in their 20s, 1,305 in their 30s, 1,043 in their 40s, while 939 were aged between 10 and 19, and 700 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 10, up three from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 281, up 20 from Tuesday.

Among other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (1,443), Kyoto (1,202), Hiroshima (1,042), Okayama (483), Gifu (461), Gunma (444), Shiga (381), Mie (286), Aomori (284), Oita (270), Kagoshima (256), Ehime (245) andIshikawa (176).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.





External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

