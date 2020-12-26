Tokyo reports record high 949 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 3,877

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported a record high 949 new cases of the coronavirus, up 65 from Friday. The number is the result of 9.502 tests conducted on Dec 23.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 55,851.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (277), followed by 202 in their 30s, 134 in their 50s, 133 in their 40s and 61 in their 60s.

Health officials said a man in his 30s who came back from Britain, and a member of his family tested positive for the new strain of the coronavirus.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 81, unchanged from Friday, health officials said.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 3,877. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (480), Osaka (299), Aichi (265), Saitama (265), Chiba (201), Hyogo (175), Hokkaido (161), Fukuoka (160), Kyoto (135), Hiroshima (87), Miyagi (56), Shiga (49), Gifu (45), Kumamoto (44), Tochigi (42), Gunma (37) and Okinawa (36).

Twenty coronavirus-related deaths were reported.

External Link

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

© Japan Today