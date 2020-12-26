Tokyo reports record high 949 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 3,877

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported a record high 949 new cases of the coronavirus, up 65 from Friday. The number is the result of 9.502 tests conducted on Dec 23.
The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 55,851.
By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (277), followed by 202 in their 30s, 134 in their 50s, 133 in their 40s and 61 in their 60s.
Health officials said a man in his 30s who came back from Britain, and a member of his family tested positive for the new strain of the coronavirus.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 81, unchanged from Friday, health officials said.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 3,877. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (480), Osaka (299), Aichi (265), Saitama (265), Chiba (201), Hyogo (175), Hokkaido (161), Fukuoka (160), Kyoto (135), Hiroshima (87), Miyagi (56), Shiga (49), Gifu (45), Kumamoto (44), Tochigi (42), Gunma (37) and Okinawa (36).
Twenty coronavirus-related deaths were reported.
35 Comments
Zoroto
No need to panic. Next week the numbers should be back to the 300-400 range, due to everything being closed, and nobody being around to receive faxes.
Fighto!
Very troubling figures, 10% positive is still far too high. The Tokyo and National governments need to look into declaring an emergency. A campaign needs to start NOW to advise people from Tokyo NOT to return to their hometowns over the holiday period.
Objective
Severe symptoms unchanged. That is the best news from this.
Zoroto
Just a tiny bit late for that...
Objective
Fighto!Today 03:44 pm JST
Very troubling figures, 10% positive is still far too high. The Tokyo and National governments need to look into declaring an emergency.
Curious...How would that "Emergency" look to you? Remember that no rules here in Japan can be forced upon the public.
blahblah222
No worries, about to hit year end holidays where testings will be wayyy down.
And by early January, the government will use those numbers to re-start go-to travel and go-to-eats and declare themselves the best of the best of the best.
Besides Go To Travel/Go To Eats to funnel money to some key political families, the government don't really care about anything else. Still seeing zero monetary support for all the doctors and nurses taking reduced pay, no bonuses, despite longer hours and added harassment.
Alex
The people in hospital with severe symptoms is probably the most relevant figures to be worried about
Zoroto
70s 45 people
80s 28 people
90s 10 people
100 years or older 1 person.
So that's 84 people 70+, which at 20% worldwide death rate at this age group means 17 deaths.
The inaction of this government is sickening, to be honest.
Zoroto
Same as in April.
Objective
Same as in April.
I could do the same in April as I do now. Some shops and malls chose (on their own accord) to close down temporarily in April but it didn't force me to keep away from crowds. Most people choose to limit their public outings without the government even suggesting it. The Japanese are not stupid.
AG
Number of tests still remaining capped at 10 thousand max, even with sharp increase in the number of cases.
This is a clear proof that contact tracing is not happening adequately.
Alex
So 10% of people with symptoms and getting tested have covid . You can’t really use this to compare other countries as the testing is different. So no one really knows what the spread of covid is in japan .
SandyBeachHeaven
I cannot help to wonder what the other 90% of the people had that warranted testing if they had similar symptoms.
El Rata
For those hoping for a new SoE: What difference will that make? The government of Japan have no power to enforce their requests. Here people are treated like adults and are allowed to make decisions by themselves. If someone is truly craving for nanny states, so called 'modern democracies', lockdowns and useless testing, that someone is free to go to places that will provide that, why keep suffering and whining about Japan's lack of action?
Oxycodin
The numbers still too low it should be higher.
Dave
but Go To Travel going strong till the 28th...Yeahhhhh
dagon
One part of the Western response (New Zealand, Canada,Australia etc.) was strictly enforced lock-downs. That was the "stick". This was coupled with financial support for those affected. That was the "carrot".
Japanese leaders say there are constitutionally barred from the stick approach and rely on the Japanese public's "sense of moral duty" instead. That is obviously not working so how about a nationwide paid vacation? Relying on that same Japanese sense of "moral duty" and peer pressure to keep people from going out and gathering. Probably would work better than "GoTo" subsidies and keeping people having to commute, work and go out out of economic necessity.
Sven Asai
It’s coming for us here, too, and everyone should be alarmed. One week ago, 1 out of 690 infected, now 1 in 600. And those are the official numbers... With other words, it’s becoming more and more likely to meet or stand beside someone who has it. 600 people...you can be easily amongst them on platforms, in trains, station or department store buildings and the like, to give a little example.
Ashley Shiba
I wrote under yesterday's comments earlier, today, where the total is 888 and stated my friend who works for the local government stated that they expect the numbers to rise to a thousand and or more.
hmdrpthk
The numbers are increasing at an alarming rate. I do not expect to close everything down, which is not a solution. However, the authorities seem to downplay the situation.
Do the hustle
So, 10% of those tested returned positive results. Let’s see how much that number increases over the new year period. How many new cases do they need to make them realise they are not doing enough to curb the spread of this virus? It’s quite clear they are just holding off until the vaccine is released. It’s a shame it’s gonna be another six months and possibly hundreds of thousand of new cases before any vaccinations are carried out. Let’s hope the vaccine works as well as they are preying for.
Ah_so
That's 807, so 142 unaccounted for. Hopefully most are in the under 20s category rather than the over-70s.
While the info provided by JT is not unhelpful, the most important number would be the numbers infected aged over 70.
Moderator: You can find that by clicking on the live link in the story.
Jonathan Prin
Keeping hidden most relevant figures :
% positive rate of tested
% people infected above 60
Number of deaths (real, not only those with only Covid symptoms, with real assessment and use of autopsy)National figures in first position (local ones are irrelevant since it's a pandemy and no lock-down)
Sorry for my scientific approach to cut the sheer ignorance after so many months after covid learning about.
SJ
Do the hustle
The 7-day moving average of the positive rates in Japan is still ca. 6.2%, better than the UK, Germany or the US.
https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/positive-rate-daily-smoothed?tab=chart&time=earliest..latest&country=DEU~JPN~KOR~GBR~USA
Matej
zero deaths.
good.
just new "cases"
as usual.
JB
I got tested on the 23rd after 6 days of having a fever and flu-like symptoms, plus what looks like COVID toe. Flu test came back negative, twice. I also work at a school. Getting them to agree to test me took this long and only after multiple visits and phone calls to my clinic was I tested. The result came back negative, but who knows, really... As far as my local government is concerned, I don’t have it.
I had all the symptoms and more, but still, I was refused a test at first. Who knows how many people have it and are denied testing?
Oxycodin
i had every symptom of covid on and off since last January and I’m still alive. I think its either really the virus or it was all in my head manifesting the symptoms. So I think this is very weak virus or just all in the head.
Hubert Gulletchip
"In a characteristically Japanese way, we have all but brought this epidemic under control in the last month and a half. Surely, it shows the power of the Japan model."
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. May 25th, 2020
rainyday
The article says twenty died if you’d care to read it.
kyronstavic
That's interesting, and I hope you're feeling better. The fact that you tested negative could mean you really had the flu, or that the test was wrong and you did have COVID-19. I'm continuously wondering how many of the asymptomatic people who have tested positive are clear, and how many symptomatic people who test positive have something else.
limosine
9502 tests in a city of 20 million is shameful. Imagine how many people are walking around undiagnosed. Probably 10's of thousands in reality.
n1k1
Hmm.. What is the big fuss about this new strain ? @virusrex ?
Luddite
If this “man from Britain” was responsible for the virus how did he get past the PCR test before departure and the test on arrival? Or maybe he didn’t have these tests because he was a Japanese citizen who arrived in Japan as a pilot and wasn’t subject to the same testing regime, which was reported elsewhere. Referring to him as “a man from Britain” plays into the misleading narrative that foreigners are responsible for the spread of Covid in Japan.
i@n
Im leaning towards it's all in your head =)
i@n
@n1k1
New strain is suppose to be more infectious, by 70% is the number I remember