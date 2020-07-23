Tokyo reports single-day record of 366 new coronavirus infections

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported a single-day record of 366 new cases of the coronavirus, an official said.
The figure surpasses the previous record of 293 confirmed last Friday and marks the first time it has topped 300. Tokyo and some other urban areas in Japan have seen sharp rises in confirmed cases since a nationwide state of emergency was fully lifted in late May.
The daily figures announced by the metropolitan government reflect the most recent totals reported by health authorities and medical institutions in the capital.
Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike has urged residents to avoid nonessential outings during the four-day holiday which started on Thursday after raising the pandemic alert to the highest of four available levels, indicating "infections are spreading."
However, concerns over the further spread of the virus are growing as the central government launched a travel subsidy campaign on Wednesday, with Tokyoites excluded, while virus infections have been resurging nationwide.
Tokyo has seen triple-digit single-day new infections on all but two days in July, with infections totaling 10,420 as of Thursday. There has been a surge in the number of infections particularly in nightlife establishments such as hostess and host bars, the local government said.© KYODO
smithinjapan
And these are just confirmed cases -- not the ones that take days to confirm, and not the likely thousands who cannot get tested. But hey, it's safe to go to work crowded trains (not bars or restaurants), and schools, and definitely unthinkable to cancel the Olympics.
Larr Flint
Impose the lockdown right away! There is no more time for this nonsense to continue. People don't care, go out partying, having dinner, travel while government instead of trying to contain the virus is starting Go To Campaign.
Of course people who comment here say that wearing a mask will keep the infection rate down. You guys use public transportation, use your phone, touch your face how you want to fight against virus just by wearing mask. This kind of measures won't stop the virus think logically.
Lockdown for at least 3 weeks, create a new law that will prohibit going outside, and in case of natural disaster the regulation will be abolish, simple.
Plus start testing, not 20 000 daily but 500 000 so we can see the scale of the problem.
The only good thing we have Shinzō Abe in charge, as an experienced politician he knows what he is doing.
Stay safe.
Ascissor
Koike's putting her serious face on.
Kitchener Leslie
What a complete sht shw.
savethegaijin
Anyone want to make bets?
I think once all the schools are officially closed for summer break (August 1), we'll see a small "surge" and they'll lock down the city.
Feels about right, doesn't it...
Do the hustle
Perfect timing for a four day weekend with the Go To campaign. It needs to be, Go To the hospital and get tested.
Michael Machida
Yesterday in Ginza I witnessed a packed restaurant of salary men elbow to elbow eating and drinking like Corona meant beer. WTF?
HAMBURGER
Can we PLEASE lockdown for 8 weeks???
Luis David Yanez
Deaths and numbers of people in serious condition are still lower than at the start of the outbreak months ago, but these numbers are scary, so let's scream and hide.
cracaphat
Deaths?