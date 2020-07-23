Tokyo reports single-day record of 366 new coronavirus infections

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported a single-day record of 366 new cases of the coronavirus, an official said.

The figure surpasses the previous record of 293 confirmed last Friday and marks the first time it has topped 300. Tokyo and some other urban areas in Japan have seen sharp rises in confirmed cases since a nationwide state of emergency was fully lifted in late May.

The daily figures announced by the metropolitan government reflect the most recent totals reported by health authorities and medical institutions in the capital.

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike has urged residents to avoid nonessential outings during the four-day holiday which started on Thursday after raising the pandemic alert to the highest of four available levels, indicating "infections are spreading."

However, concerns over the further spread of the virus are growing as the central government launched a travel subsidy campaign on Wednesday, with Tokyoites excluded, while virus infections have been resurging nationwide.

Tokyo has seen triple-digit single-day new infections on all but two days in July, with infections totaling 10,420 as of Thursday. There has been a surge in the number of infections particularly in nightlife establishments such as hostess and host bars, the local government said.

