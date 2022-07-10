Tokyo repots 6,231 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 6,231 new coronavirus cases, down 3,251 from Sunday and up 3,459 from last Monday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is nine, down one from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 75, down five from Sunday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (1,255), Okinawa (943), Shimane (609), Hokkaido (602), Gifu (426), Ishikawa (354), Fukui (298), Nagasaki (295), Gunma (294), Niigata (271), Ehime (258), Tottori (223), Miyagi (186) and Fukushima (186).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

