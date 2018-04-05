Tokyo school ramps up security over Armani uniforms on first day

A posh elementary school in Tokyo's Ginza district on Friday welcomed its latest batch of first graders with a heavy security contingent after a controversy over the students' new Armani-designed uniforms led to recent public ridicule.
The Taimei Elementary School uniforms, priced at over 80,000 yen each, including a hat and a bag, have been criticized by parents and outsiders for being unnecessarily expensive, with the issue such a big deal that it was discussed in a session of the Diet.
Fifty-five new students attended an entrance ceremony wearing the flashy uniforms designed by the Italian luxury brand.
"I am relieved to be able to hold the entrance ceremony," said Principal Toshitsugu Wada in a statement, adding he hopes people will "warmly watch over the children so they can attend school in peace."
A local education board received some 8,000 comments about the uniforms, and some students have been subject to harassment including people even grabbing at their clothes, according to the Chuo Ward office in Tokyo.
The school posted security guards along streets around the school and closed the road in front, while local police also beefed their presence in the area.
The uniform, which the education board said is school-selected attire which students are under no obligation to wear, was introduced after the principal made it known last summer that the design would be changed. Some parents complained they received insufficient explanation about the change.
Following the controversy, the education ministry issued a notice to education boards nationwide in March requiring that school uniform and other study material costs not put parents under undue financial pressure. The memo also required that any proposed change must face a thorough consultation process.© KYODO
Daniel Naumoff
Pseudo-elitist schools will only breed dysfunctional human beings, like that we hear beating their subordinates and kicking infants around because they don't do what is asked of them. But since such "education" is encouraged on state level, Japan got to brace for the impact...
TigersTokyoDome
When this news initally broke I assume that this school must be private. However my better half informs me that its actually a state school. If that is true then why havent the local education authority put a stop to this absolute nonsense? Is my missus in the wrong? If shes correct then its crazy that any local education authority would allow this to pass.
Bintaro
What's the reason they selected this uniform ?
I don't think a kid that age can "appreciate" the value of such a pricey piece of clothing.
It's certainly to assure only "good families" (rich...) put their kids in this school.
The whole story is ridiculous.
Reckless
My sons went to an elementary school without uniforms but still the standard rucksack like in that photo. You may or may not know that they are 30-50,000 yen anyways. So 80,000 for a full uniform including the rucksack is not that high. Even simple uniform packages I reckon would be 40-50,000 yen.
JonathanJo
It's hardly a uniform if students are "under no obligation to wear". I don't think I would have wanted to be in a minority in my school attire: that would have been just asking for it..
expat
Seems an excessive financial hardship on families with several kids in school, espeicially if it is a public school - even if a uniform could be handed down, some kids still outgrow them in the space of a school year. Perhaps the school expects the grandparents to foot the bill, as is often the case w/ landsails and other acoutrements?
Ah_so
Particularly in Japan. You would be singled out by the children and the teachers.
smithinjapan
So, now on top of FORCING the families to pay for Armani uniforms so the principal can get kickbacks, they have put the children's lives in potential danger?
TigersTokyoDome
As Reckless says, the companies that produce those rucksacks are taking the proverbial. Grandparents bought my daughters and as Reckless already stated, it cost around Y50,000. Although I kind of disagree with Reckless' high scores for the sensei..
Daniel Naumoff
Jonathan you might not be accustomed to how the society is structured in Japan, but if you are even considering being a minority you will be shunned, especially by self-entitled little pieces of children thinking their expensive uniform makes them anyhow better than someone without it. No one will openly tell you it is so, but if you observe those animals in their natural habitat without them knowing, you will see their true nature. Which is if school "encourages" it, it means the same as "you filth better not come without overpriced by capitalists pieces of clothes".
simon g
It's not compulsory. The school opened up the idea of a change of "optional" uniform last year, made it public and informed the parents while inviting interested parties to provide samples and estimates. Only one company in all of Japan submitted designs, that was Armani. If it had been Kenzo or Michiko or such there would be no issue as Japanese is good and foreign is bad in the eyes of many.The name value also puts a few noses out of joint. Too many uninformed people jumping on the outrage wagon.
Blattamexiguus
Uniformed or uninformed?
Blattamexiguus
Both?
TigersTokyoDome
simon g, thanks for the updated information. But it doesnt explain why the school still agreed for Armani to provide the optional uniform, one submission or not. Being a school they should have told Giorgio to do one and remained without any submissions (I bet the principal didnt approach the local shoutengai suppliers). Its not an outrage wagon, its a "parents affordability/ educate children about non-consumerism" wagon.
Bintaro
@Reckless, TigersTokyoDome
Here :
http://www.asahi.com/and_w/articles/photo/AS20180309003175.html
It's 80,000 yens for the uniform including a "second bag" at 4,400 yen. So not the same thing.
So, with what you say, it would an 80,000 yens uniform plus a 30-50,000 yens bag, so at least over 100,000 yens.