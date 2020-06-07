Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
People enjoy drinks and dinner in an alley in the Shinjuku nightlife district of Shinjuku. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato
national

Tokyo to ask nightclub workers to take coronavirus tests

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government will ask people working at nightclubs and similar entertainment establishments to regularly take coronavirus tests, Gov Yuriko Koike said Sunday.

The policy is part of new measures aimed at stemming the spread of the virus in major nightlife districts in Tokyo, such as Shinjuku's Kabukicho area, she told reporters after holding talks with economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura.

"We want to make sure that people do not catch or transmit the virus also in night (entertainment) districts," Koike said.

Since the relaxation of social and economic restrictions late last month, the number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases connected to so-called host clubs, where women pay to be entertained by young men with drinks, and other types of bars has been increasing in Tokyo.

Still, the number has been generally falling on a nationwide level. On Sunday, there was no death caused by the virus reported for the first time since March 6, while the number of infections totaled 17,864, up 38 from the previous day.

Koike said Tokyo on Sunday confirmed 14 new cases and six of them were found to be involving people in nightlife districts.

On Saturday, the metropolitan government reported 26 new cases, out of which 12 infected with the virus were male employees, aged in their 20s and 30s, working at the same host club in Shinjuku Ward and four others were also suspected of being linked to nightlife establishments.

"With the involvement of experts, I'd like to continue working with the Tokyo metropolitan government," Nishimura separately told reporters, referring to their efforts to prevent the spread of the virus in night entertainment districts.

He said the Japanese government plans to compile by the next weekend guidelines for making the districts safer for health amid the spread of the virus.

Japan ended a nationwide state of emergency on May 25. Tokyo, which has seen the highest number of infections in the country at nearly 5,400, proceeded last Monday with its second stage of loosening business restrictions, including the reopening of most facilities such as cinemas, sports gyms and cram schools.

But just a day after Koike issued a warning or what she calls a "Tokyo alert" amid signs of a possible resurgence of infections.

Tokyo, with a population of roughly 14 million, has mapped out a three-step plan to ease virus restrictions, with museums, schools and sports facilities without spectator stands reopened in the first phase.

Karaoke boxes and bars will be able to reopen in the third phase of the capital's road map. But businesses regarded as "three Cs" of closed spaces, crowded places and close-contact settings, including nightclubs and live music venues, are not yet part of the three-phase policy.

Still, given that the restrictions are not mandatory, some nightlife establishments in Kabukicho and other areas in Tokyo have stayed open, with their owners saying they cannot afford to continue losing money.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

Test the johns on the way in.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Why Is He Anti-Japan?”

Savvy Tokyo

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: May 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Can Fukui’s Obama City Draw Visitors with Rural Tourism Alone?

GaijinPot Blog

Hyogo

GaijinPot Travel

#StayAtHome

The Best Japanese Stationery For 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Tweet of the Week #84: Tokyo Metropolitan Police Spend Three Days Catching a Wild Deer

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 22, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon