Tokyo to extend request for bars to shorten hours until Sept 15

The Tokyo metropolitan government has decided to extend until Sept 15 its request for establishments serving alcohol and karaoke venues to shorten business hours, as part of efforts to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, an official said Thursday.

The request was initially scheduled to be lifted at the end of August. It will only apply to Tokyo's 23 wards during the extension, rather than the entire metropolitan area as at present, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The metropolitan government currently asks such establishments to close at 10 p.m. It was not immediately clear whether the same closing time will be requested beyond August.

The city government is expected to formalize the extension after a meeting joined by health experts later Thursday.

It is considering providing 150,000 yen to business operators that comply with the extension request, the official added.

Tokyo has seen the highest number of coronavirus cases in Japan and is maintaining its alert at the highest of four levels, meaning "infections are spreading."

Tokyo has been hit by a resurgence of infections since July, with the number of daily new cases reaching a record 472 on Aug 1. Many infections have occurred in nightlife establishments or while dining out.

The request for shorter business hours will end outside the 23 wards on Monday as scheduled.

