Tokyo may pay restaurants, bars to shorten hours in August amid spike in virus cases

Japan is bracing for a surge in the number of coronavirus infection after fresh cases exceeded the 1,000 mark for the first time, a week after the start of a national travel campaign to revive the tourism industry.
Tokyo confirmed a record 367 cases of coronavirus infection on Thursday. That's one more than the previous high of 366 cases on July 23. Of the latest number, 236 or 64% were people aged in their 20s and 30s, officials said.
The Tokyo government plans to urge shorter operating hours for restaurants and karaoke parlors next month to tackle a recent spike in coronavirus infections.
The metropolitan government is considering a compensation of 200,000 yen to establishments that comply with its request to close at 10 p.m. during the period from Monday until Aug 31, officials said.
Infections are spreading rapidly not only in Tokyo, but also in other regions, including remote islands. Iwate Prefecture, which had been the last-remaining prefecture free from coronavirus infection, had its first cases on Wednesday, while the southern island of Okinawa had 44 infections, hitting a record for the third day in a row.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government launched a national travel campaign, dubbed Go To, on July 22 that aimed to revive a battered tourism industry despite a resurgence in coronavirus infection.
Norio Sugaya, a member of the World Health Organization's influenza panel, said the campaign was ill-timed.
"I'm all for supporting the tourism industry ... But we should not do that when infection is resurgent. The virus spreads as people move. This is clearly a mistake," Sugaya said.
"Doctors will soon be signaling the red light," Sugaya added. "Hospitals will soon be filled, so will ICUs (intensive care units)."© Thomson Reuters 2020.
HAMBURGER
Let's cancel obon this year. Honor ancestors by being proactive against Covid-19
theResident
@hamburger: Lets just cancel your Japan Today account.
Larr Flint
@HAMBURGER
good call
However, can Tokyo also pay for cancellation of restaurant reservations ?
cracaphat
Well to be far,he has been reluctantly trying to broaden his range beyond saying 6,7 or 8 week lockdowns lol.
cracaphat
Typical melodramatic exaggeration when it comes to Japan.
h0nz4
I've never quite understood how exactly is supposed shortening of hours help? Is it just that less people will get to go these establishments?
dan
all bizarre in Japan!
who advises the government on COVID19 a bunch of clowns or something ?
Go to Coronavirus campaign basically.
Ridiculous timing by a ridiculous government...They couldn't organize a knees up in a brewery! Woeful!
Monty
I think shortening hours can help to prevent the spread of the Virus.
Normally people go to Izakaya around 5pm or 6 pm, eating and drinking.
After that around 9pm or 10pm, they go to Karaoke or Girls Bars.
And Karaoke and Girls Bars are a very very high risk to catch the virus, right?
But if these establishments are closed already or will close within the next 30 minutes, people will go home after the Izakaya, instead to Karaoke or Girls Bars.
It can work to help to prevent the spread of the virus.
Simian Lane
Convenience stores everywhere are gleefully rubbing their hands at the inevitability of higher alcohol sales
Reckless
I will have to drink faster!
Monty
@Reckless
Probably for you and me, no difference.
You drink faster and I go already at 8pm to the Girls Bar.
But in generall, shortening hours can work.