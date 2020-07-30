Tokyo may pay restaurants, bars to shorten hours in August amid spike in virus cases

Japan is bracing for a surge in the number of coronavirus infection after fresh cases exceeded the 1,000 mark for the first time, a week after the start of a national travel campaign to revive the tourism industry.

Tokyo confirmed a record 367 cases of coronavirus infection on Thursday. That's one more than the previous high of 366 cases on July 23. Of the latest number, 236 or 64% were people aged in their 20s and 30s, officials said.

The Tokyo government plans to urge shorter operating hours for restaurants and karaoke parlors next month to tackle a recent spike in coronavirus infections.

The metropolitan government is considering a compensation of 200,000 yen to establishments that comply with its request to close at 10 p.m. during the period from Monday until Aug 31, officials said.

Infections are spreading rapidly not only in Tokyo, but also in other regions, including remote islands. Iwate Prefecture, which had been the last-remaining prefecture free from coronavirus infection, had its first cases on Wednesday, while the southern island of Okinawa had 44 infections, hitting a record for the third day in a row.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government launched a national travel campaign, dubbed Go To, on July 22 that aimed to revive a battered tourism industry despite a resurgence in coronavirus infection.

Norio Sugaya, a member of the World Health Organization's influenza panel, said the campaign was ill-timed.

"I'm all for supporting the tourism industry ... But we should not do that when infection is resurgent. The virus spreads as people move. This is clearly a mistake," Sugaya said.

"Doctors will soon be signaling the red light," Sugaya added. "Hospitals will soon be filled, so will ICUs (intensive care units)."

