national

Train conductor admits smoking multiple times on duty

0 Comments
CHIBA

The East Japan Railway Co (JR East) Chiba branch says that a male conductor in his 60s faces disciplinary action for smoking on duty while on the Keiyo Line.

JR East said the conductor has acknowledged smoking on duty several times in the past, Kyodo News reported. In the most recent incident, the conductor was working on the Keiyo Line rapid service from Tokyo to Soga Station on Jan 7. At around 1:40 p.m., as the train passed through Shin-Urayasu Station, he was seen smoking inside the crew cabin.

A passenger on the train immediately posted that the conductor was smoking an e-cigarette on JR East’s website.

