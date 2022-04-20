Train driver posthumously awarded ¥56 in docked wages for 1-minute delay

A Japanese court Tuesday ordered West Japan Railway Co (JR West) to posthumously return 56 yen it had deducted from the pay of one of its train drivers over a one-minute delay in 2020.
While the Okayama District Court ruled that the pay cut by the Okayama branch of JR West was unjustified, it dismissed the man's additional claim for 2.2 million yen in compensation for emotional distress.
Presiding Judge Hisanori Okuno ruled that the time an employee spent correcting mistakes made in relation to tasks assigned by JR West still constituted "labor for performing duties."
The one-minute delay constituted labor and was therefore subject to the payment of wages as the man realized his error and moved immediately to correct it, the court said.
JR West revised in March a practice in which mistakes resulting in train delays would be treated as time not worked by the employee at fault but said it had been planning to make the revision even before the lawsuit.
The company said it "sincerely accepts the ruling" and has no plans to appeal.
According to the complaint, while on duty at JR Okayama Station, western Japan, in June 2020, the man waited at the wrong platform for an empty train he was tasked with moving to the depot, causing the work to be completed two minutes late.
JR West originally deducted 85 yen from the man's wages for the two-minute delay claiming he did not perform any labor during that time but reduced it to one minute following advice from the Okayama labor standards inspection office.
In March 2021, the man sued his employer, claiming that the one minute was included in his working hours.
JR West had attempted to settle out of court but was unsuccessful.
The man was in his 50s and died of an illness earlier in the year, according to a person familiar with the matter.© KYODO
Asiaman7
Even the actions of the Okayama Labor Standards Inspection Office were unjustified!
Michael Machida
How any company has so much power over our lives is beyond me. I think this train driver should have received the 2.2 million yen for the abuse that the train company caused.
LDTM
Don’t forget the state will want their share of the 56 yen. SMH
dagon
Talk about a posthumous slap in the face.
Japan Inc. can get away with heinous extremes of abuse because the courts treat them with kid gloves.
Michael Machida
Well said.
Cricky
This is Japan, steal millions, billions, and no legal comeback but ¥85 and it’s a really expensive legal drawn out affair. Well he was a worker not an executive so no surprise there. If a manager is late by 2 minutes to a meeting are they deprived of that 2 minutes worth of salary?
antifun
Reminds me of the days when I was forced to use my annual PTO for coming in to work seconds, not even a minute, later. Japan really cares about the important things.
Alan Harrison
What a crummy company to work for.
dan
Horrible company
Gaijinjland
Is this a joke? 56 yen? The guy should have settled out of court. Probably would have gotten more than 100 yen.
antifun
Knowing Japan, it is entirely possible and the likely case that JR West offered 56 yen to settle.
John Brown
posthumously
Hiro
Wait, he is already dead?
No wonder the company didn't want to appeal the ruling.
Vreth
Managers, CEOs and shareholders who do no work yet crush the soul of those 'under' them should walk the plank.
Kniknaknokkaer
He was right not to, as now there is a legal precedent and forcing JR (and others) to revise their practice that they were allegedly 'planning to'.
finally rich
never ever work in a japanese company with hardly any foreigners (not even as a translator), the experience will open your eyes in a bad way
Matthew Hopkins
I wish there was more detail on the policy the company uses because a two minute delay to a train costs the company much more so I do no see how 85 yen compares. I would also want to know if the man had signed a contract with this type of deduction in it.
I have had work where if I was disturbed during a lunch break (even by a phone call) I could claim a tenner. Same job forced overtime in an emergency.
One job I had (hotel restaurant) in Japan we would take turns to go early and one person would wait to process all the time cards. A manager did not like this and demanded we all hang around. As there was no work to be done it became the custom to all have a glass of beer (gratis).
I can not think of a time when I have be fined or even been subject to a fine at work unless loosing a days pay by going on strike counts.
Coulda been
I wonder how much the court costs were? Only winners here are the lawyers, as usual.
Another glaring example of Japanese workplace inflexibility. I also wonder if the stupidity of the employer exacerbated the employee's illness.
Peter Neil
Employer stupidity is a globally infinite and renewable resource.
Rodney
Its scary if train drivers don’t know what platform they should be on.
Bart Fargo
What a bizarre and tragic story.
Eastman
56 yen.
i am speechless.
TIJ/This Is Japan/
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
A whole ¥ 56 ?
I hope it was worth his time - no pun intended.
Speaking of being on time its always interesting to see Japanese read a 12 hour clock in 24 hour format.
13 o'clock doesn't exist on a 12hour clock.
Sven Asai
It’s just only an extremely expensive nuisance to all. Posthumously means he won’t even see any of the ¥56, but it means the costs for trial , lawyers, several papers to be printed, working time costs at court, press or media, all subservices, and for the new wages and tax and social security insurance calculations , and also energy and transportation costs for all the involved trial staff and guests, and so on and on, that all will mount to quite a big significant sum, that surely has already exceeded any reasonable limits for that whole stupid case, I guess when considering every of the real and hidden costs it even exceeds those ¥2.2 mio. a multiple times.
Mocheake
What a joke! That's how the typical worker at these places get treated and the judges let the companies get away with nothing more than a light tap on the wrist. No change coming anytime soon.
Bob Thompson
Yes it does. its called military time. Although I will never understand why Japan has 24 o clock.back on topic. Was it worth his time? Well it was obviously worth the companies time, and I wonder how much they've pinched from ALL the WORKERS over the years. its only 54 yen to one man but could be millions to a company. Bullying Japanese companies
factchecker
Tightwads.
TriniinJapan
This is so so sad! I tell people in the west. Only people who work for companies governed by non Japanese people are happy workers in this country. Everyone else is in some state of mental breakdown. The work culture here is so sick. I walk the streets here feeling sorry for the people, especially when I see them in the traditional black suit, white shirt. This is one thing I hope would change about Japan in the next century (can't say decade, because that's too soon for them)
shogun36
gee.......I sure hope JR doesn't go bankrupt over this........
And I'm REALLY SURE that "the driver," who's name I guess wasn't very important, I'm sure his family will see the amount in full. WINK WINK.
Kniknaknokkaer
Neither do I, especially when some bars in my neighbourhood close at 27 or 2800.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Bob -
Thats a 24 hour clock !
There's no 13 on a 12 hour clock !
Military time has seconds and milliseconds .
Besides i wasn't talking about Military anyway was i.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Bob -
Google military time and educate yourself.
Its a 24 hour clock.
justasking
People make mistakes. Employees will stress about making that mistake and take extra effort to fix it, if they are good employees.
That extra effort should be paid, hence negating the cost of the mistake.
Non-sense, no common sense Japanese rule again...
smithinjapan
They'll forward his family the ¥56 yen, but they'll have to pay the ¥450 yen transfer fee.
bobcatfish
I thought this sort of nonsense was stopped after the Fukuchiyama line accident in '95
CarlosTakanakana
Sad story, the court should have awarded damages to "send a message."
I wonder how much train drivers make per hour?
Deducting ¥85 for 2 minutes lost work would be about ¥2500/h. But then they paid ¥56 for 1 minute which would be about ¥3300/h... so which is it?
CarlosTakanakana
Wondering how can the judge sleep at night?
UK9393
Far too little far far too late.
Lamilly
That is so sad, really sad. I'm sure working for that company caused his early demise. I used to go to this small cafe run by a Japanese guy, he told me he used to be a salaryman, said he was so stressed every day, he developed stomach ulcers and other ailments. Some days he couldn't stand, cramped over in pain. He said if he hadn't left, the job would have killed him
Abe234
It may be a surprise to you, but the military don't even use 24,00 as a time It's actually 00:00.
PS. I was in the military so no need to google. Used it for years.Experience counts. No you weren't talking about military but you did mentions 24 hours.
Every clock has seconds. and we didn't need to be that accurate unless we work for JR shinkansen.
Only time will tell, but its really not that important. Im just glad he won.
KariHaruka
JR West docking wages of their drivers over a 1 minute delay...
One would've hoped that JR West would've learnt after the Amagasaki derailment in 2005 that killed 107 people. But evidently not. JR West management would still rather heap senseless pressure onto their train drivers and run the risk of human error escalating a minor matter into something deadly.