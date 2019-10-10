Train operators, airlines to suspend services as typhoon on course to strike eastern Japan

A powerful typhoon is on course to strike Tokyo and other areas of eastern Japan this weekend, the weather agency warned Friday, as train operators announced plans to suspend many services in the metropolitan area.
Typhoon Hagibis is expected to approach the region from Friday evening and make landfall Saturday, before passing east of Hokkaido in northern Japan on Sunday afternoon, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
Shinkansen services between Tokyo and Nagoya will be canceled throughout Saturday, while those between Nagoya and Shin-Osaka stations will be limited to six.
East Japan Railway Co said it will gradually suspend train services in the Tokyo metropolitan area from around 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
All Nippon Airways Co said it will cancel most of its flights to and from Haneda and Narita airports on Saturday, with some exceptions in the early morning and late at night.
Japan Airlines Co has also decided to cancel most of its flights apart from those in the early hours.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe instructed cabinet members to take necessary measures to deal with the typhoon, the season's 19th.
"The government will work as one to prepare for the approach of the typhoon," said Ryota Takeda, minister for disaster risk reduction, while urging people to evacuate early and stockpile water and food beforehand.
The agency warned that houses could collapse in strong winds of 216 kilometers per hour in the Tokai area in central Japan and Kanto-Koshin region, including the Tokyo metropolitan area, on Saturday.
Up to 800 millimeters of rain is expected in the Tokai region and 600 mm in the Kanto-Koshin region in the 24-hour period through Sunday morning, the agency said.
As of 9 a.m., the typhoon was traveling north-northwestward at a speed of 25 kph west of Chichijima Island in the Pacific with an atmospheric pressure of 925 hectopascals at its center, packing winds of up to 252 kph.© KYODO
Yubaru
Please, again, not threatens WILL, as it already has, with all the cancellations already being made with the airlines alone, this typhoon is affecting people WORLDWIDE!
Yubaru
JAL has cancelled 100% of it's flights and ANA over 90% with the other roughly 10% depending upon the speed of the typhoon, as they MIGHT be able to get flights out later Saturday night!
PTownsend
Rabble rabble. Maybe you didn't get the memo from St. Petes: even RT warns about the typhoon.
https://www.rt.com/sport/470385-typhoon-hagibis-rugby-formula-1/
Pukey2
I always thought the center of a typhoon was very calm. What do I know?
Phillip Jeeves
Recently visited your country from Australia early in the year so I hope you stay safe and take care
Yubaru
If you notice I wrote, "near" it's center, not THE center! The center or "eye" of the storm is extremely quiet. I have pictures of a number of them going right over my house.
One minute, violent winds, rains, everything, next minute, sun is shining, calm, beautiful weather, then WHAM the back side hits!
KariHaruka
My in laws were meant to be flying down from Sapporo into Tokyo tomorrow for my wife's birthday and also our daughters' Sports Day. But their flights have unfortunately been cancelled.
Aly Rustom
This storm looks like its going to be massive. Sitting here in the office hoping that they'll cancel tomorrow so we don't have to come in...
Hervé L'Eisa
http://www.tropicalstormrisk.com/tracker/dynamic/main.html
This website has very good and accurate information.
Be smart and be safe.
nandakandamanda
Where I am there is heavy cloud and a strange stillness. Not a breath of wind.
gaijinpapa
Prepare for the worst , hope for the best.
DaDude
I am surprised they don't cancel their Sports Day too. Many schools have already cancelled here in Kansai and Kanto is supposedly going to be hit harder.
sakurasuki
Eight hours that's not enough to inform employer how bad typhoon effect to transportation system that their worker use to commute. Fortunately this week typhoon will happen during weekend so no employer will try to push their worker to work like when September's typhoon happened.
nandakandamanda
The calm before the storm...
ListenTheTruth
The eye wall is the most violent part of a tropical cyclone, when number 24 barrelled through us last year, very similar in strength and size to this one. Pretty crazy. Stay safe. Hunker down, and if you’re in an old wooden building, I’d be tempted to get a friend who lives in a concrete house, or a least a new wooden one. Alternatively, hotel. Do NOT underestimate this life threatening event.
Number 24 last year: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Typhoon_Trami
Norman Goodman
Lots of people work on Saturdays and Sundays and even national holidays.
zichi
The typhoon has moved further from the coast and probably at least in West Japan will not not be a problem.
Rizdown
The usual exaggeration in the media.
It will just be somewhat wet and windy as usual.
rzadigi
The forecast is calling for 100km/hr+ winds in Tokyo. Typhoons of this magnitude rarely hit Japan.
Jimizo
If ‘wet and windy as usual’ means ripping roofs off, knocking power lines down and leaving people without power like the last one, I’d say that’s cause for alarm.
ListenTheTruth
@rzadigi: Not true, just for starters, ask Okinawan people.
zones2surf
Authorities and transportation companies are always in a catch-22.
They can take precautionary measure and end up with egg on their face if things turn out to be a dud.
Or they can do nothing and then get backlash if things end up being really bad and people end up getting hurt / killed as a result.
This is particularly true when there is a major international sporting event taking place, with a significant number of non-residents in the area.
For anyone that has lived in Kanto for any length of time, most typhoons that strike the area never cause any significant issues during the time the typhoon is over the region, apart from isolated, local flooding. What tends to be more of an issue is flooding around rivers after the fact.
Yubaru
Lol! I invite you to come down to Okinawa. 100km/hr winds are not that bad, that is under 30m/s, and to be classified as bofu, or typhoon strength winds they have to be over 25m/s.
Wend you get up to 190 KM to 200 KM plus then lets talk about "magnitude"
Quite so, we get them, of this strength, at least 4 or 5 times a year!