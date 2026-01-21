 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Train overruns station platform in Tokyo by 15 meters; driver says he felt drowsy

0 Comments
TOKYO

An eight-car local train bound for Sakuragicho Station in Yokohama overran the platform at Aihara Station on the JR Yokohama Line in Machida City, Tokyo, approximately 15 meters past the platform's designated stop, on Tuesday.

According to JR East, the driver, who is in his 40s, said he felt drowsy and applied the emergency brake, Sankei Shimbun reported.

None of the 560 passengers were injured. 

The train did not return to Aihara Station to prevent a malfunction at the railroad crossing near the station, but instead continued on to Hashimoto Station. About 30 passengers who had planned to disembark at Aihara Station were directed to board a train there and went back to Aihara Station.

JR East apologized for the inconvenience.

The driver reportedly said, "I'm not sure exactly what happened, but I suddenly felt very sleepy."

JR said he began working at around 10 a.m. on Tuesday. He had the day off on Monday but said he got about seven and a half hours of sleep.

© Japan Today

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Old Karuizawa Ginza Street

GaijinPot Travel

Common Tax Mistakes in Japan: What Foreigners Often Get Wrong

GaijinPot Blog

Opinion

Country Pushing a ‘Foreigner Crisis’ Bids to Host the 2035 Rugby World Cup

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 20 – 26)

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Tsugaike Mountain Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 20 – 26)

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

15 Japanese History Books to Read If You Want to Go Deeper

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

15 New Laws and Rule Changes Coming to Japan in 2026

GaijinPot Blog

winter

10 Fun Family Activities for Winter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Garden of Fine Arts Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For January 2026

Savvy Tokyo

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog