Train overruns station platform in Tokyo by 15 meters; driver says he felt drowsy

An eight-car local train bound for Sakuragicho Station in Yokohama overran the platform at Aihara Station on the JR Yokohama Line in Machida City, Tokyo, approximately 15 meters past the platform's designated stop, on Tuesday.

According to JR East, the driver, who is in his 40s, said he felt drowsy and applied the emergency brake, Sankei Shimbun reported.

None of the 560 passengers were injured.

The train did not return to Aihara Station to prevent a malfunction at the railroad crossing near the station, but instead continued on to Hashimoto Station. About 30 passengers who had planned to disembark at Aihara Station were directed to board a train there and went back to Aihara Station.

JR East apologized for the inconvenience.

The driver reportedly said, "I'm not sure exactly what happened, but I suddenly felt very sleepy."

JR said he began working at around 10 a.m. on Tuesday. He had the day off on Monday but said he got about seven and a half hours of sleep.

