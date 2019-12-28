Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Passengers crowd Terminal No. 2 for domestic flights at Haneda airport in Tokyo on Saturday. Photo: KYODO
national

Train stations, airports crowded as New Year holiday exodus begins

0 Comments
TOKYO

People spending the New Year's holidays in their hometowns or elsewhere crowded train stations, airports and roads in Tokyo and other parts of Japan on Saturday.

On the Tokaido Shinkansen Line, the occupancy rate of unreserved seats hit 180 percent when the day's first train departed Tokyo for Fukuoka, southwestern Japan, at 6 a.m., according to the operator of the train.

"I look forward to seeing my cousin after a while and eating New Year dishes prepared by my grandmother," Yuina Fujita, an elementary school girl of Tokyo's Suginami Ward, said at Tokyo Station before heading for Kagawa Prefecture, western Japan.

Reserved seats on the bullet trains are almost fully booked through Tuesday morning, it said.

Similarly, domestic flights from Tokyo's Haneda airport registered high reservation rates through New Year's Eve.

The number of people traveling abroad is expected to peak on Saturday.

At Kansai International Airport in Osaka Prefecture, there were long lines at the check-in counters.

Before taking a flight to Taiwan with her family, Miria Arima, an elementary school girl from Higashiosaka, said she can hardly wait to eat soup dumplings there.

The estimated number of people leaving the airport for overseas Saturday is around 42,300, according to the airport operator.

Major expressways in the country were also congested. Traffic is expected to be backed up for 30 kilometers on the Tomei Expressway in Hadano, Kanagawa Prefecture, southwest of Tokyo, through Monday.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 25, 2019-Jan 5, 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Sumiyoshi Taisha Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Savvy’s Pick of the Best Personal Planners For 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

The True Story of Why People in Japan Eat KFC at Christmas

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japanese New Year Traditions: 10 Ways to Celebrate Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “We’re Not Getting Married?”

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 52, 2019

GaijinPot Blog