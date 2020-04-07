Trains to run as usual, some retailers to shorten hours during state of emergency

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared on Tuesday night a state of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka and five other prefectures to curb the spread of the new coronavirus after an alarming growth in cases in urban areas.

The declaration, effective through May 6, will enable prefectural governors to take stronger preventive steps, ranging from instructing citizens to stay at home to restricting the operation of schools and other facilities, although there are no legal penalties for noncompliance.

Roughly 56 million people, or about 45 percent of the country's total population, in Tokyo, Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama as well as in Osaka, Hyogo and Fukuoka, will be asked to refrain from nonessential outings. Grocery shopping, visits to hospitals and commuting are excluded.

But they will be asked to stay away from bars, karaoke places and live music clubs to lower the risk of transmission. Public transportation services will be available, although Abe asked citizens in the designated prefectures to hold off on going to other parts of the country.

Aichi Prefecture, home to the big city of Nagoya which has a population over 2.2 million, was not among the seven prefectures included in the state of emergency.

Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister in charge of economic and fiscal policy, told a meeting of a parliamentary panel that the government discussed whether the three prefectures of Aichi, Hokkaido and Kyoto should be on the list as well, but decided not to include them due partly to the relatively slow pace of increase in virus infections in these areas.

Trains will run as usual and daily necessities such as toilet paper will continue to be manufactured for stable supply in Japan, business operators said Tuesday, after the government declared a state of emergency to step up efforts to prevent a further escalation in the coronavirus outbreak.

Face masks, which have been running out due to surging demand, meanwhile, may still take time to reach store shelves as prefectural governors will be allowed under the declaration, effective through May 6, to request companies to preferentially sell medical supplies and food to their governments.

East Japan Railway Co, which serves Tokyo and surrounding areas, said Tuesday it will continue normal operations for now and is not planning to cut services or move up the schedules of last trains.

As for future operations, President Yuji Fukasawa said the company will take into account the number of passengers, which has been falling as the government has asked people to stay at home.

Operators of shinkansen bullet trains have also suffered declining passenger demand.

Central Japan Railway Co said it will halt 45 shinkansen services connecting Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka on May 15, 22 and 29, in addition to cutting 106 services during the Golden Week holiday period between May 1 and 6.

Kyushu Railway Co, which serves southwestern Japan, and West Japan Railway Co have also decided to halt some of their shinkansen services from May 7 to 31.

Companies, including makers of toilet paper and tissues, will seek to maintain output as usual.

Panic buying of toilet paper by consumers in late February, triggered by claims that imports would be reduced, has gradually subsided. Manufacturers are now working around the clock for stable supply.

"Unless (toilet paper) is purchased excessively, there will be no supply problems even in times of emergency," an industry official said, adding some stores in Tokyo are out of stock due to a shortage of transport trucks.

A number of retailers in Japan, meanwhile, notified customers of temporary store closures in densely populated areas.

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd said it will shut six department stores and 27 retail facilities in Tokyo and the neighboring prefectures of Chiba and Saitama until the declaration by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is lifted.

Matsuya Co has also announced that it will temporarily close two department stores and other outlets in Tokyo until further notice "in line with the emergency declaration as well as a closure request by the Tokyo metropolitan government."

Their moves followed the announcement on Monday by Lumine Co, a retail unit of East Japan Railway, of closures and a scaling down of shopping mall operations in the metropolitan area.

The declaration will allow the governors of affected prefectures to take various measures to contain the virus, such as restricting the operation of schools and other facilities. It will apply to Tokyo, Osaka and five other prefectures.

Barbershops, hair dressers, beauty salons and home centers are expected to remain open despite the state of emergency declaration as they are "necessary to maintain a stable life," according to Yasutoshi Nishimura, minister in charge of economic and fiscal policy.

Abe sought to assuage public worries about the unprecedented step in a televised press conference with government officials wearing face masks and reporters seated to maintain adequate distance to each other to lower transmission risks.

"The declaration does not at all mean we will carry out lockdowns similar to those overseas," Abe said as he termed the situation in Tokyo and Osaka as "completely different" from such locked-down cities abroad.

The number of infections in Tokyo is on course to reach 10,000 in two weeks and 80,000 in a month, up from over 1,100 cases confirmed so far. But if people reduce contact with others by as much as 80 percent, the number of infections is projected to peak in two weeks and start decreasing, Abe said.

Medical experts sitting on the government panel have warned of an explosive surge as cases in which transmission routes cannot be traced have grown. They also took issue with some people already relaxing vigilance in a battle against the virus that has spread from China since late last year.

The advisory panel that gave the go-ahead for the declaration earlier in the day looked at three factors -- the cumulative number of infections, the pace of increase and the number of cases with untraceable routes, according to one of the members, Shigeru Omi of the Japan Community Healthcare Organization.

Despite growing pressure to use the authority he obtained through a legal change in mid-March to declare a state of emergency Abe waited until Tuesday as he weighed its need against the impact on people's daily life and the country's economy.

Up to now, Abe has said Japan was on the brink of a wide-scale outbreak but had been holding the line against the virus.

But the governors of Tokyo and Osaka ramped up calls on him to make the emergency declaration and opposition lawmakers lambasted him over what they termed his slow response. After the Japan Medical Association warned of a possible collapse in the health care system, Abe acknowledged Tuesday that hospitals are facing a "crisis" situation.

A state of emergency is defined as "a situation in which the capacity to provide medical care will reach its limit and people's lives and health will be put at risk unless measures are taken."

In addition to making stronger stay-at-home requests, the governors in the seven prefectures can restrict the use -- and request temporary closure -- of institutions such as schools, social welfare facilities, theaters, music venues and sports stadiums where large numbers of people gather.

But people will not be punished if they do not fall into line, and business activity cannot be banned.

However, the state of emergency declaration does allow for some powerful actions. The governors can expropriate private land and buildings for use in the virus fight if their owners refuse to allow the property to be utilized without legitimate reasons.

The governors can also requisition medical supplies and food from companies that refuse to sell them and punish those that hoard or do not comply. They can force firms to help transport emergency goods.

Some prefectural governors have already made voluntary requests that people stay at home and schools remain shut to reduce transmission risks. Hokkaido is the only area whose governor made a nonbinding state of emergency declaration to demonstrate the seriousness of the situation in March and asked people to stay at home on weekends.

The global coronavirus pandemic led the International Olympic Committee to delay the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics initially scheduled for this summer until next year.

After the largest daily increase of 143 cases on Sunday, Tokyo confirmed 83 cases on Monday. The Japanese capital, with a population of about 14 million, has reported 1,116 cases so far, by far the largest among the country's 47 prefectures.

Abe has vowed to increase the number of hospital beds, boost virus testing capacity and speed up the development of vaccines and drugs for use in treatment.

The government plans to increase its stockpile of the anti-flu drug Avigan which can be administered to COVID-19 patients.

The Tokyo metropolitan government has decided to isolate people who have tested positive for the virus but have mild or no symptoms in hotel rooms, allowing hospitals more capacity to accept patients with more severe symptoms.

