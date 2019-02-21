Transgender woman hits bureaucratic brick wall in Japan

Elin McCready, a transgender woman, has been married for 19 years, but registering her female identity and name has thrown her union into jeopardy because Japan doesn't recognize gay marriage.
"We've effectively broken the system," said McCready, a 45-year-old American, who has three children with her Japanese wife Midori.
"Their options are to say 'Okay, we allow your marriage', in which case they have set a precedent for same-sex marriage, or to say 'No, we don't allow your marriage,' in which case they have to unilaterally cancel our marriage without our consent."
McCready changed her gender marker and name in Texas last year as part of her transition process.
She got a new U.S. passport and had no trouble updating her residency card in Japan, where she is a permanent resident.
But changes to residency cards must be registered with the local government, and when officials there realized that McCready was married, the process ground to a halt.
"They sent it to the Tokyo government, the Tokyo government also didn't want to make a decision and sent it to the national government, and then it's been in committee ever since. More than three months," she said.
A linguistics professor at Tokyo's Aoyama Gakuin University, McCready believes she is the first person to have presented Japanese authorities with this particular dilemma.
Under Japanese law, transgender people can only change their gender markers if they meet certain conditions, including being unmarried, having no minor children, and having no reproductive capacity.
A Supreme Court decision recently upheld those conditions, which can require transgender people to effectively undergo sterilization in order to change their documents.
But McCready changed her documents abroad and her marriage has long been registered in Japan, so she finds herself in an apparently unique situation.
Her status as a permanent resident means she isn't at risk of deportation if recognition of her marriage changes.
"I'm in a position to make the challenge... So I feel I have a responsibility to everybody else," she said, as her youngest son Tyler played video games behind her.
Elin and Midori mark their 19th wedding anniversary this month, and have three sons, aged 17, 16 and nine. They remain close-knit despite the changes to their family unit.
Several years ago, McCready told Midori she wanted to see a gender therapist, and then that she was ready to take hormones.
"It's been complicated, as you can imagine, it has been difficult. But we have found a way to be," McCready says of the couple's relationship.
And the pair say their sons quickly accepted the transition and now correct people who use Elin's former name.
"Fortunately my parents are quite open-minded, and the friends we have are pretty open-minded," said Midori.
She is insistent that despite the changes in her marriage, her relationship with Elin and their family remains the same. "For me, Elin is a wonderful parent, a wonderful partner... she's the person I respect most in the world," Midori explained.
"The thing that hasn't changed is the importance of our family to both of us and the fact that neither of us has any desire to go out and form a new family," the 48-year-old added.
Last month a poll in Japan found 78 percent of people aged between 20 and 59 support recognition of gay marriage.
But support drops off among older people, which is significant in Japan's aging society. And for now there is little sign of legislative change.
In a bid to push the issue forward, 13 same-sex couples filed suits on Valentine's Day accusing the government of discrimination for failing to recognize their unions.
They argue they are being denied rights accorded heterosexual couples and hope courts will declare the government's position unconstitutional.
Contacted by AFP about McCready's case, an official at the Internal Affairs ministry's foreign resident registry would say only that officials are "still discussing the case, making inquiries to relevant ministries."
For now, McCready remains in limbo, unable to act until she gets a decision.
"If they say no, we will resort to legal means," she said. "We don't want to split up. Why does the government have the right to split us up?"© 2019 AFP
27 Comments
Login to comment
Marcus Canning
If a person has decided that they want to called a different name, or be referred to as a different gender - or live their life in a way that has no direct bearing on how you live yours - because it makes them happier or more comfortable, why would you want to stop that?
Why would you take what limited time you have being alive and use it to make others feel less comfortable?
That's the actual problem.
Amir Marzouk
Why is it that why it comes to transgendered people this is such a sensitive area; however, when it becomes a racial thing where someone feels they identify more as another race, suddenly it’s all negative. Are transgendered and transracial not the same thing?
Wc62six
“a 45-year-old American, who has three children with her Japanese wife Midori.”
Huh? The 3 children must be adopted then. Or they “conceived” the 3 when “she” was a he.
Omachi
Not what s(he) wants, no doubt - but it seems that the easy solution is to reissue the residency card with the sex unchanged. This would leave the US documents (passport) and Japan documents (residency card) out of sync. But I don't see an issue with that - with the possible exception of when travelling back into Japan.
nakanoguy01
but elin essentially divorced her wife when she became transgender since the marriage was registered between elin's former name and midori. i just don't get why elin expects her marriage to remain legal since japan doesn't recognize gay marriage. fine, change your gender, be happy but don't expect your life to be exactly the way it was before if you chose to live in japan.
spinningplates
It's pretty simple I think.
Just let people live the life they want to.
The absolute last thing we need is Government trying to tell us not only 'How' to be but also, 'Who' to be.
Just stamp the papers and fill in the required forms already.
Reckless
Very interesting. As far as I have lived here, as long as I seem to be a man I am treated as one, so if she appears to be a woman, what is the benefit of being legally recognized as a woman?
JenniSchiebel
Because by not stopping it, we are sending the false message that anyone can make up any "reality" they want -- based on subjective feelings that are unhinged from true reality.
I'll be 30 next month. That's because I was born just about 30 years ago. That's reality. That's why I'm not 18. Or 60.
Reality. Please, let's deal in reality. Not delusions.
As for equating a person's sex with a person's name -- really? That's totally illogical.
People's names are decided by people. Nobody is born with their name.
But we are born with or without a Y chromosome. We are born either male or female. Again, reality.
That's why names can be changed ... but one's sex cannot be.
The person highlighted in the article is a man. That's reality. He cannot change into a woman any more than he can change into a mountain lion.
JenniSchiebel
I forgot to add -- this becomes dangerous when the rest of us in society are FORCED to accept it.
When we are FORCED to accept people's "self-identity" when they are totally disconnected from reality, that's called Thought Control.
Sorry, but I don't want to live in such a Thought Police society. I hope you don't either.
spinningplates
Whoops....Jenni seems to have missed the whole sex reassignment therapy memo.
Maybe you are the one out of touch with reality? lolol.
Serrano
Just let people live the life they want to.
The absolute last thing we need is Government trying to tell us not only 'How' to be but also, 'Who' to be.
Just stamp the papers and fill in the required forms already.
Sorry, that's too much common sense, it's the bureaucrats' job to make sure things are as complicated as possible.
The person highlighted in the article is a man. That's reality. He cannot change into a woman any more than he can change into a mountain lion.
Nope. I personally know a woman who was a boy in elementary school. She had the surgery and you would never know she was born a boy. Looks, walks and talks like the woman she is inside.
Bugle Boy of Company B
@JenniSchiebel
Good comments. I hope they are allowed to remain.
Bugle Boy of Company B
Elin is certainly in a difficult spot, but he made those decisions and he’ll have to live with his decisions no matter how the government decides to deal with him.
He needs help though. Finding a good psychiatrist would be a good first step.
JenniSchiebel
Thank you! One can only hope.
browny1
I believe Monty Python addressed this issue admirably years ago.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=R79yYo2aOZs
Bugle Boy of Company B
His Facebook profile shows he’s an antifa supporter. No surprises there.
m.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100016507865705&tsid=0.9935979759952016
Bugle Boy of Company B
Yes, yes they did.
JenniSchiebel
This first paragraph needs some editing:
"Elin McCready, a man who claims he is a woman, has been married for 19 years. By trying to register his identity as female, he has thrown his own union into jeopardy because he's trying to convince Japanese authorities that he's a woman married to another woman, even though his marriage is already in perfect legal standing as it is."
The editors at Japan Today can fix the rest. Paying particular attention to the use of proper pronouns, of course.
By the way, there is no such thing as a "female name," at least not in terms of inherent biology. People's names are generally regarded as "men's" or "women's" based on societal norms decided by people.
But one's sex is different. That is not decided by people based on societal norms. It is based on reality and biology beyond our control. We either accept the sex that we are, or we have a psychological condition to address.
Is that uncharitable? It's not meant to be. And it certainly is not charitable to feed into one's delusion that he is a woman when he is really not one.
Nor is it charitable to force the rest of society to accept this stuff.
kohakuebisu
Japan family law badly needs revision.
This is a very unusual and complex case, so it will probably need several stages of reform before the law can properly recognize this couple. Ultimately, that should be the goal though. All families should be allowed to live as they please.
In the meantime, can we start with common law couples and custody rights after divorce please?
M3M3M3
It's an interesting case but I'm not sure it really breaks the system or opens up a can of worms. There are obviously plenty of legal marriages which are recognised overseas but not in Japan. For example, if a man from Saudi Arabia attempts to register his 4 wives in Japan, he will also 'break the system', so to speak. Other examples of unrecognised legal marriages would be marriages between siblings or those where one of the partners is below the Japanese age of consent.
In this case, I think the key is to determine what the legal effect of transitioning actually is. If the law were to recognise that McCready has always been a woman since birth (but trapped in a man's body), than I think it's fairly uncontroversial to simply annul the marriage. It's a marriage that should never have been registered because everyone was labouring under a fundamental mistake as to McCready's actual gender. It only becomes complicated if the law starts saying that McCready was legally a man up to a certain date, and then she became a woman.
Blacklabel
I dont know why someone would complicate their life like this to the point where the government has to be involved. The "science is real" climate change people somehow quickly become anti science whenever someone starts bring up X and Y chromosomes.
As others have said there are many things that affect many people that need to be fixed before an individual situation that was not necessary to be raised to a public and government awareness.
Jimizo
Yep. I couldn’t care less. It doesn’t negatively affect or inconvenience me in the slightest.
The reasons why it bothers people are invariably unpleasant.
pessimist87
@Marcus Canning
Then go to a country where you can live the way you want. Every country has its social rules, which you obediently comply with. When in Japan, do as the Japanese say. I don't go to the US either and say I identify myself as a dildo and now America has to create toilets for those with gender "dildo".
This transgender woman is throwing a SJW tantrum and should be kicked out of Japan for good.
jcapan
I said to myself, just read the article, don't look at the comments.
nandakandamanda
Midori and the children are wonderful people, sticking together as a family unit like this.
Serrano
@browny Thanks for the link. Here's a really relevant one from The Meaning of Life
Mother who just delivered a child to worthless doctors: A boy or a girl?
Worthless doctor: I think it's a little early to start imposing roles on it, don't you?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NcHdF1eHhgc
weedkila
I agree, everyone should be free to live as they want as long as they do not harm others. I also agree with JenniSchiebel's comment that...
Being forced to modify our behaviour, speech and thoughts through political correctness is a political trick to get people to police each other. Eventually you can't criticise anything without treading on someone's toes and we become less free to call things as they are. It brings to mind Orwell's newspeak. How far is it going to go?
60 Different Genders? German Politician Mocks Political Correctness in Parliament
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NN0ANxAhkxk
Boys can have periods too, children to be taught in latest victory for transgender campaigners
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2018/12/16/boys-can-have-periods-schoolchildren-taught-latest-victory-transgender/