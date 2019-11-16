Transport services suspended, stores closed as huge typhoon set to hit Tokyo area

Surging waves hit against the breakwater behind fishing boats at a port in Kiho, Mie Prefecture, on Saturday.

Japan was at its highest level of alert Saturday morning as a major typhoon edged closer to Tokyo and other areas of eastern Japan, with train operators and airlines set to suspend most services in the metropolitan area.

Typhoon Hagibis, which could dump amounts of rain not seen since a deadly typhoon in 1958, is expected to make landfall on the Pacific coast of central Japan or eastern Japan on Saturday evening, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The projected path of the typhoon may result in further damage to areas in Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo where another powerful typhoon triggered widespread power outages in September.

Chiba's prefectural government said a tornado hit part of Ichihara city and destroyed a house, injuring four people. Their injuries were not life-threatening, it said.

Central Japan prefectures, such as Mie and Shizuoka, and Kanagawa southwest of Tokyo have issued evacuation advisories to many of their municipalities. The Tokyo metropolitan government advised residents mainly in its western suburbs to evacuate.

As of 9 a.m. Saturday, Typhoon Hagibis was traveling north at a speed of 20 kilometers per hour, some 260 km southwest of Hachijo Island in the Pacific. It had an atmospheric pressure of 945 hectopascals at its center and was packing winds of up to 234 kph.

The typhoon is forecast to bring winds of 216 kph to the Tokai region in central Japan and the Kanto-Koshin region, including the Tokyo metropolitan area, and could potentially knock over houses, the agency warned.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc (TEPCO) said damage to a power-transmission line caused a brief power outage in Chiba. As of around 10:30 a.m., about 8,800 homes were without power in Tokyo, Chiba and two other prefectures in its service area.

Up to 1,000 millimeters of rain is expected in the Tokai region, and 600 mm in the Kanto-Koshin region, in the 24-hour period through midnight Saturday, the agency said.

A passenger walks past a notice on the suspension of bullet train services at Tokyo Station on Saturday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

There will be no shinkansen bullet train service between Tokyo and Nagoya on Saturday. Just six early-morning trains will run between Nagoya and Shin-Osaka, and operations between Shin-Osaka and Okayama will be canceled from the afternoon.

East Japan Railway Co said it will gradually suspend train runs in the Tokyo metropolitan area from Saturday morning and halt services around 1 p.m., including its Tohoku and Hokuriku shinkansen services.

All Nippon Airways Co. said it will cancel all domestic flights and most international flights to and from Tokyo's Haneda and Narita airports on Saturday.

Japan Airlines Co has also decided to cancel most of its flights on Saturday.

Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, located in a bayside area near the capital, will be closed from Saturday morning to Sunday noon, according to operator Oriental Land Co. It will be the first whole-day closure for the theme parks since 2011 when a massive earthquake and tsunami hit northeastern Japan.

A man looks at a notice stating a shop is closed temporarily ahead due to the typhoone in Tokyo on Saturday. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon

Many department stores in and around Tokyo including Mitsukoshi, Isetan and Seibu will be closed Saturday, their operators said, adding that they will decide later whether to open on Sunday.

Among manufacturers, Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co said they will suspend operations at some of their plants Saturday.

A supermarket shelf in Tateyama, Chiba Prefecture, is almost empty Friday night after panic buying ahead of Saturday's typhoon. Photo: KYODO

According to the weather agency, the predicted rainfall amounts would be in line with those deposited by Typhoon Ida in September 1958, which left 1,200 people dead or missing across Japan.

That typhoon, known as Kanogawa in Japan, ripped through the Kanto region and the Izu Peninsula, causing the Kano River in Shizuoka Prefecture to overflow.

