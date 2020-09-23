Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tropical storm heads for Tokyo region

TOKYO

A tropical storm in the Pacific Ocean was slowly approaching the Tokyo region Wednesday, and officials are urging residents to take precautions early from expected heavy rain and gusts.

Tropical Storm Dolphin headed north over waters south of the Hachijo island, packing sustained winds of up to 108 kilometers per hour, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The storm is not expected to make landfall according to the agency's latest projection, but it is expected to bring downpours in Tokyo and other areas in eastern Japan on Thursday and Friday.

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike urged residents, especially those on islands south of Tokyo, to prepare early for possible evacuation. She said Tokyo is taking ample safety measures to prevent the coronavirus and setting up more evacuation centers to secure enough space.

"Please take precautions well ahead of time," Koike said.

Two consecutive typhoons earlier this month hit parts of Japan and the Korean Peninsula, causing widespread damages and flooding to houses, roads and other facilities in the region.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

