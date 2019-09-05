Truck may have taken wrong road before crashing with train in Yokohama

The driver of a delivery truck that got stuck on a railway crossing and was hit by a commuter train in Yokohama near Tokyo appears to have approached the crossing from a road he was unfamiliar with in a deviation from his normal route, police said Friday.
The police searched the truck operator, a transport company in Katori, Chiba Prefecture, over the Thursday accident that left the truck driver dead and caused the eight-car express train on the Keikyu Line to derail, injuring 33 people.
The truck driver, Michio Motohashi, 67, apparently misjudged the angle of a right turn from a narrow side road along the tracks, according to the police, with the truck getting caught on the tracks as the driver repeatedly turned the steering wheel.
The transport company to which he belonged said Motohashi was bringing fruits from Yokohama to Narita but that the side road was not a part of the route the company had instructed him to take.
Keikyu Corp, the operator of the train, is aiming to resume services in areas affected by the accident by Saturday morning, company officials said.
Keikyu stepped up recovery efforts on Friday, bringing in a large crane to move the three derailed carriages at the crossing near Kanagawa-Shimmachi Station.
The train operator had initially sought to normalize services by the Friday evening rush-hour period, but the removal of the carriages is requiring more time than expected.
The express train from Aoto in Tokyo to Misakiguchi in Kanagawa Prefecture was carrying about 500 passengers at the time of the accident. The truck caught fire after the collision.
The police said they are analyzing camera footage shot around the time near the crossing to determine the truck's movements.© KYODO
Reckless
Headline should read "Keikyu to normalize train service after confirming the cause and making sure it doesn't happen again".
descendent
Yes, Keikyu needs to take full responsibility for all truck drivers who misjudge turns, and guarantee that none shall ever misjudge a turn ever again, and the headline should reflect that.
Alex Einz
The cause was bad truck driver that rushed thru the crossing last second badly.
Dinesh
After seeing the accident video, it's too hard to turn the truck in the small area before fumikiri. Government gets so much tax money from us and can even a provide wide roads or have a proper road signs. every road is narrow which leads to more accidents.
Drako
@reckless
Geeze! Talk about trying to deflect responsibility! The only one responsible here is 1. You for making this crazy comment, and 2.the truck driver.
Drako
@Dinesh.
How do you expect them to widen a small road that has no space on the left or right? Please explain, and enlighten us how this is possible.
Dinesh
@drako
The should have planned this way before...build a decent flyover or a underground crossing.. There are so many ways to do this..
papigiulio
How long was the truck stuck before the train hit? It sounds like he tried to cross when the train was already coming and paid heavily. If the train was further away he could still jump out and run to the side. Anyway these are all assumptions.
Reckless
Poor guy. Wonder if he could've just jumped out. All hail the almighty train!
Hervé L'Eisa
According to witnesses interviewed on the scene, the driver had been trying to get unstuck for about 20 minutes, but no one pressed the emergency button! He first tried to turn left, away from the tracks, but couldn't turn the corner because of the pole at the corner and the narrowness of the street(it became narrower and narrower as he approached the corner). Then he got stuck trying to make the right turn. There were NO SIGNS to warn him.