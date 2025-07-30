Tsunami advisory issued after quake hits near Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula

Japan’s meteorological agency said on Wednesday that a powerful earthquake hit near Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula and issued a tsunami advisory for Japan.
The agency said the quake occurred at 8:25 a.m. and registered a preliminary magnitude of 8.0. It issued an advisory for a tsunami of up to 1 meter along the Pacific coast of Japan.
So far no damage has been reported.
The quake was about 250 kilometers away from Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost of the country's four big islands, and was felt only slightly, according to Japan’s NHK television.
The U.S. Geological Survey said it hit at a depth of 19.3 kilometers. There was no immediate information from Russia about how Kamchatka was affected.
A University of Tokyo seismologist Shinichi Sakai told NHK that a distant earthquake could cause a tsunami that affects Japan if its epicenter is shallow.
Japan, part of the area known as the Pacific ring of fire, is one of the world's most quake-prone country.© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
15 Comments
Login to comment
SarcasmOnly
Foreigners causing earthquakes now? It never ends does it
wallace
Powerful quake shaking up all those Kamchaka bears.
orange genius
Kamchatka have many active volcanoes and earthquakes are common thing there.
lets hope to casualities and no tsunami damages caused.
Logic101
upgraded to 8.7 with up to 3 meter tsunamis Japan, Hawaii, Guam
wowyz
its probably fukushima again.
JerseyDevil
what about North Korea and China getting ready.
Logic101
Tsunami's are more east and south,
depth changed to 74 km, so not as large tsunami as possible. Possible over 3 meters western islands of Hawaii.
Japan reporting is way behind the curve.
Logic101
3-4 meter tsunami reported in Kamchatka.
masugomi
Well some of them are quite "plus size" so ...
masugomi
Was lovely hearing phones ring throughout the office and several girls letting out a scream! lol
jalan5
Elderly population majority and the required able bodied for be active conscriptioni ....leaving helpless geriatrics, Mega Mega Mega seism "looming"
Newgirlintown
Probably caused by all those foreign tourists.
YeahRight
Just changed to tsunami warning of up to 3m.
pudus
Heat related illness mental breakdowns.
HopeSpringsEternal
Kamchatka is one of the true 'nature' gems in the world AND a very good location for huge earthquakes!