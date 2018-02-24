Tsunami-hit elementary school in Miyagi to close in March

An elementary school in the northeastern Japan city of Ishinomaki, where more than 80 pupils and teachers lost their lives in the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, held a closing ceremony Saturday, ahead of its official closure in March when the region will mark the seventh anniversary of the disaster.
About 350 people including pupils and graduates attended the ceremony, with Ishinomaki Mayor Hiroshi Kameyama saying, "Although a curtain will be drawn on Okawa Elementary School, I believe the tradition and pride of the region will be passed on to the pupils."
The tsunami-hit old school building in Miyagi Prefecture will be preserved as a monument to the tragedy. "I also hope our students will enjoy a new school life," the mayor said.
Pupils of Okawa Elementary School have studied in a prefabricated house built on the premises of Futamata Elementary School, with which it will be integrated in April.
The number of students at the elementary school has declined to 29 from 108 before the tsunami tragedy.
Sumie Sanjo, 59, who lost one of her three sons in the tsunami seven years ago, said she felt lonely due to the shutdown of the school.
"But now I want to look back on happy memories of his school days," she said.
Noriyuki Suzuki, 53, who was a graduate of the elementary school and lost his sixth-grade daughter in the tsunami, has been engaged as a storyteller of the tragedy at the school.
"It's sad that there will be no chance for me to sing a school song that I used to sing with my daughter when she was attending," Suzuki said.
"Although the name of Okawa Elementary School will disappear, it will remain in the hearts of graduates and people in the region," he added.
Okawa Elementary School, opened in 1985, was located around 4 kilometers from the coast, and 74 pupils and 10 teachers were killed by huge tsunami waves that hit the Pacific coast of northeastern Japan on March 11, 2011, following a magnitude 9.0 quake.© KYODO
3 Comments
Goodlucktoyou
I went there 6 months after the tsunami it was a big shock for me to see.
I still believe children shouldn't be living there
zones2surf
When I was born, we lived in Ishinomaki and we lived there until I was 2. Visited the area many times in the years that followed and had driven by this elementary school in 2010 on a visit to see friends of my parents.
My parents lost dear friends in the tsunami and the town that I loved and experienced as a child is forever changed.
And yet the memories are the source of fresh starts. For those connected to this school, for those that lost family and friends, and for the town and region as a whole.
Goodlucktoyou
@zones. I would love to meet your parents and give them a hug. The reason I've been to Fukushima a few times is because when you watch it on TV you can accept it as a reality it is just some flashing images but when you go there and you see what really happened then you have to cry