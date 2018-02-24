Tsunami-hit elementary school in Miyagi to close in March

A ceremony is held in the city of Ishinomaki on Saturday to mark the closing of an elementary school where more than 80 pupils and teachers lost their lives in the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

An elementary school in the northeastern Japan city of Ishinomaki, where more than 80 pupils and teachers lost their lives in the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, held a closing ceremony Saturday, ahead of its official closure in March when the region will mark the seventh anniversary of the disaster.

About 350 people including pupils and graduates attended the ceremony, with Ishinomaki Mayor Hiroshi Kameyama saying, "Although a curtain will be drawn on Okawa Elementary School, I believe the tradition and pride of the region will be passed on to the pupils."

The tsunami-hit old school building in Miyagi Prefecture will be preserved as a monument to the tragedy. "I also hope our students will enjoy a new school life," the mayor said.

Pupils of Okawa Elementary School have studied in a prefabricated house built on the premises of Futamata Elementary School, with which it will be integrated in April.

The number of students at the elementary school has declined to 29 from 108 before the tsunami tragedy.

Sumie Sanjo, 59, who lost one of her three sons in the tsunami seven years ago, said she felt lonely due to the shutdown of the school.

"But now I want to look back on happy memories of his school days," she said.

Noriyuki Suzuki, 53, who was a graduate of the elementary school and lost his sixth-grade daughter in the tsunami, has been engaged as a storyteller of the tragedy at the school.

"It's sad that there will be no chance for me to sing a school song that I used to sing with my daughter when she was attending," Suzuki said.

"Although the name of Okawa Elementary School will disappear, it will remain in the hearts of graduates and people in the region," he added.

Okawa Elementary School, opened in 1985, was located around 4 kilometers from the coast, and 74 pupils and 10 teachers were killed by huge tsunami waves that hit the Pacific coast of northeastern Japan on March 11, 2011, following a magnitude 9.0 quake.

