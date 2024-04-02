Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A man looks at a TV showing news on a tsunami alert for the Okinawa region on Wednesday, in Tokyo. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
national

Tsunami threat from quake off Taiwan downgraded in Japan

TOKYO/TAIPEI

The tsunami threat from a strong earthquake that struck Taiwan has largely passed.

The Japan Meteorological Agency downgraded its forecast from 3 meters to 1 meter. One island had a wave of about 30 centimeters (a foot), while smaller waves were detected in other islands.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said there has been no report of injury or damage in Japan. He urged the residents in the Okinawa region to stay on safe ground until all tsunami advisories were lifted.

China issued no warnings for the Chinese mainland, and there was no threat for Hawaii and Guam.

More than two hours after the 7.4 magnitude quake struck Taiwan at 8:58 a.m., the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the threat of a tsunami has largely passed.

Taiwan’s earthquake monitoring agency gave the magnitude as 7.2 while the U.S. Geological Survey put it at 7.4. It struck about 18 kilometers south-southwest of Hualien and was about 35 kilometers deep.

AP24094042465771.jpg
In this image taken from video footage by TVBS, a partially collapsed building is seen in Hualien, eastern Taiwan on Wednesday. Photo: TVBS via AP

In Taiwan, a five-story building in lightly populated Hualien appeared heavily damaged, collapsing its first floor and leaving the rest leaning at a 45-degree angle. In the capital, Taipei, tiles fell from older buildings and within some newer office complexes. Schools evacuated their students to sports fields, equipping them with protective yellow head coverings. Many small children also wore motorcycle helmets to guard against falling objects amid continuing aftershocks.

Train service was suspended across the island of 23 million people, as was subway service in Taipei, where a newly constructed above-ground line partially separated. The national legislature, a converted school built before World War II, also had damage to walls and ceilings.

Despite the quake striking at the height of the morning rush hour, there was little panic on the island that regularly is rocked by temblors and holds drills at schools and issues notices via public media and mobile phone. Schools and government offices were given the option of cancelling work and classes.

The head of Taiwan's earthquake monitoring bureau, Wu Chien-fu, said effects were detected as far away as Kinmen, a Taiwanese-controlled island off the coast of China. Multiple aftershocks were felt in Taipei in the hour after the initial quake. The USGS said one of the subsequent quakes was 6.5 magnitude and 11.8 kilometers (7 miles) deep.

China issued no tsunami warnings for the Chinese mainland. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami threat to Hawaii or the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam.

The quake was believed to be the biggest in Taiwan since a temblor in 1999 caused extensive damage. Taiwan lies along the Pacific ”“Ring of Fire," the line of seismic faults encircling the Pacific Ocean where most of the world's earthquake's occur.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Pray for Taiwan...

1 ( +7 / -6 )

Powerful quake. Tsunami.

Tsunami advisory for Japan.

0 ( +5 / -5 )

Shocking scenes just coming in. Buildings destroyed. Many damaged. 3 meter tsunami predicted for Okinawa.

Pray for Taiwan. I hope all those on Okinawa can find refuge.

6 ( +8 / -2 )

On NHK everything looks kind of normal in Okinawa..

Let's wait nothing bad happens..

-10 ( +0 / -10 )

Maybe the focus should be on the safety and health of Taiwanese. Just saying ...

1 ( +9 / -8 )

Maybe the focus should be on the safety and health of Taiwanese. Just saying ...

For Japan interest, the main news is about the tsunami..

Look for Taiwan's newspapaers..

Just saying..

-9 ( +0 / -9 )

newspapaers

Newspapers!!..

Damn keyboard lol!!..

-11 ( +0 / -11 )

Praying for the Free Taiwanese.

3 ( +6 / -3 )

Praying for the Free Taiwanese.

"Oooohhhh nooo!!!..

China did it again!!!..

Is China's fault!!..

Everything is China's faaaauuuult!!!!!...

Waaaaaaaa!!!!.."

-17 ( +0 / -17 )

LOOOOOOL!!!!...

-14 ( +0 / -14 )

TokyoLivingToday 10:45 am JST

Where is you crying Chinese child for reference?

3 ( +5 / -2 )

Wishing Taiwanese safety and health. It's a very seismic area. The area that was hit hardest is more remote so there will be older buildings. 祝台灣的同胞安全健康.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

Please don't pray for Taiwan. Praying is tanamount to doing nothing. That is not going to help those in need of help! Let's think of ways that we can actually help them! Japan can send personal quickly to help with rescue operations and cleaning up. People in Japan can help by donating some money. Thoughts and prayers do not work.

7 ( +7 / -0 )

You mean the iconic photo of a Chinese infant in Shanghai all alone and crying after a Japanese bombing of civilians?

Seek help.

-9 ( +1 / -10 )

deanzaZZRToday  10:24 am JST

Maybe the focus should be on the safety and health of Taiwanese. Just saying ...

It is. On TV stations in Taiwan. On TV stations in Japan the news focuses on Japan. Just tossing some common sense.

6 ( +7 / -1 )

Please don't pray for Taiwan. Praying is tanamount to doing nothing. That is not going to help those in need of help! Let's think of ways that we can actually help them! Japan can send personal quickly to help with rescue operations and cleaning up. People in Japan can help by donating some money. Thoughts and prayers do not work.

Make no mistake : Japan stands ready to help free, independent Taiwan in her hour if need - just as Taiwan always helps Japan in her many disasters of all kinds.

Japanese rescue crews can be there in a matter of hours.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Nothing happened here in Okinockwurst, I live directly on the beach. I should have stayed in bed but the Civil Defense alarm went off (you know, that annoying recorded voice you always hear right when you’re falling asleep on your day off) so I got up and went to McDonald’s, but then they threw us out!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Pray for Taiwan? To the same God who allowed the earthquake to occur??

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Shocking Photo,

Pray for the People of Taiwan, keep safe everyone.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Japan has lifted tsunami warnings.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

