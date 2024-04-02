Tsunami threat from quake off Taiwan downgraded in Japan

The tsunami threat from a strong earthquake that struck Taiwan has largely passed.
The Japan Meteorological Agency downgraded its forecast from 3 meters to 1 meter. One island had a wave of about 30 centimeters (a foot), while smaller waves were detected in other islands.
Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said there has been no report of injury or damage in Japan. He urged the residents in the Okinawa region to stay on safe ground until all tsunami advisories were lifted.
China issued no warnings for the Chinese mainland, and there was no threat for Hawaii and Guam.
More than two hours after the 7.4 magnitude quake struck Taiwan at 8:58 a.m., the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the threat of a tsunami has largely passed.
Taiwan’s earthquake monitoring agency gave the magnitude as 7.2 while the U.S. Geological Survey put it at 7.4. It struck about 18 kilometers south-southwest of Hualien and was about 35 kilometers deep.
In Taiwan, a five-story building in lightly populated Hualien appeared heavily damaged, collapsing its first floor and leaving the rest leaning at a 45-degree angle. In the capital, Taipei, tiles fell from older buildings and within some newer office complexes. Schools evacuated their students to sports fields, equipping them with protective yellow head coverings. Many small children also wore motorcycle helmets to guard against falling objects amid continuing aftershocks.
Train service was suspended across the island of 23 million people, as was subway service in Taipei, where a newly constructed above-ground line partially separated. The national legislature, a converted school built before World War II, also had damage to walls and ceilings.
Despite the quake striking at the height of the morning rush hour, there was little panic on the island that regularly is rocked by temblors and holds drills at schools and issues notices via public media and mobile phone. Schools and government offices were given the option of cancelling work and classes.
The head of Taiwan's earthquake monitoring bureau, Wu Chien-fu, said effects were detected as far away as Kinmen, a Taiwanese-controlled island off the coast of China. Multiple aftershocks were felt in Taipei in the hour after the initial quake. The USGS said one of the subsequent quakes was 6.5 magnitude and 11.8 kilometers (7 miles) deep.
The quake was believed to be the biggest in Taiwan since a temblor in 1999 caused extensive damage. Taiwan lies along the Pacific ”“Ring of Fire," the line of seismic faults encircling the Pacific Ocean where most of the world's earthquake's occur.© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Seigi
Pray for Taiwan...
wallace
Powerful quake. Tsunami.
Tsunami advisory for Japan.
Fighto!
Shocking scenes just coming in. Buildings destroyed. Many damaged. 3 meter tsunami predicted for Okinawa.
Pray for Taiwan. I hope all those on Okinawa can find refuge.
TokyoLiving
On NHK everything looks kind of normal in Okinawa..
Let's wait nothing bad happens..
deanzaZZR
Maybe the focus should be on the safety and health of Taiwanese. Just saying ...
TokyoLiving
For Japan interest, the main news is about the tsunami..
Look for Taiwan's newspapaers..
Just saying..
TokyoLiving
Newspapers!!..
Damn keyboard lol!!..
TaiwanIsNotChina
Praying for the Free Taiwanese.
TokyoLiving
"Oooohhhh nooo!!!..
China did it again!!!..
Is China's fault!!..
Everything is China's faaaauuuult!!!!!...
Waaaaaaaa!!!!.."
TokyoLiving
LOOOOOOL!!!!...
TaiwanIsNotChina
Where is you crying Chinese child for reference?
deanzaZZR
Wishing Taiwanese safety and health. It's a very seismic area. The area that was hit hardest is more remote so there will be older buildings. 祝台灣的同胞安全健康.
nickybutt
Please don't pray for Taiwan. Praying is tanamount to doing nothing. That is not going to help those in need of help! Let's think of ways that we can actually help them! Japan can send personal quickly to help with rescue operations and cleaning up. People in Japan can help by donating some money. Thoughts and prayers do not work.
deanzaZZR
You mean the iconic photo of a Chinese infant in Shanghai all alone and crying after a Japanese bombing of civilians?
Seek help.
OssanAmerica
It is. On TV stations in Taiwan. On TV stations in Japan the news focuses on Japan. Just tossing some common sense.
Fighto!
Make no mistake : Japan stands ready to help free, independent Taiwan in her hour if need - just as Taiwan always helps Japan in her many disasters of all kinds.
Japanese rescue crews can be there in a matter of hours.
WA4TKG
Nothing happened here in Okinockwurst, I live directly on the beach. I should have stayed in bed but the Civil Defense alarm went off (you know, that annoying recorded voice you always hear right when you’re falling asleep on your day off) so I got up and went to McDonald’s, but then they threw us out!
Eugene
Pray for Taiwan? To the same God who allowed the earthquake to occur??
WoodyLee
Shocking Photo,
Pray for the People of Taiwan, keep safe everyone.
Shadows of the Rising Sun
Japan has lifted tsunami warnings.