Concerns over the spread of the coronavirus prompted officials to cancel Chiba Prefecture's annual Sakura Tulip Festa Photo: AFP
national

Tulips snipped to prevent crowds at Chiba festival

TOKYO

Authorities snipped 800,000 blooming tulips in eastern Japan to stop crowds gathering at a cancelled annual flower festival.

Concerns over the spread of the coronavirus prompted officials to cancel Chiba Prefecture's annual Sakura Tulip Festa -- which usually draws hundreds of thousands.

But crowds still gathered to see the flowers, Sakura City Tourism Association said, leading to them behead roughly 800,000 flowers.

Japan expanded a state of emergency nationwide to stem the growing spread of the disease, but the measures have no legal force and are weakly enforced compared to elsewhere in the world.

your Zen moment for today:  are tulips beautiful if there's no-one there to see them?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

