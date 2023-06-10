2 planes bump into each other at Tokyo's Haneda airport

The wing of a Thai Airways plane appears to be partially damaged after it came into contact with an aircraft operated by Taiwan's Eva Airways on a taxiway at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Saturday.

Two passenger planes came into contact at Tokyo's Haneda airport Saturday morning, leading to the temporary closure of one of its four runways, the Japanese transport ministry said.

While no injuries were reported as a result of the incident that occurred on a taxiway at around 11 a.m., photos showed that a winglet on one of the planes was damaged. The closed runway resumed operation after about 2 hours.

The planes involved operated by Thai Airways and Taiwan's Eva Airways were carrying 260 passengers and crew members, and 200 people, respectively, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

A passenger on the Eva Airways flight told reporters there was an "impact" as the plane was waiting to depart.

"Part of the wing of the nearby Thai Airways plane was chipped," the passenger said.

The Japanese ministry said the two planes may have touched as the Thai Airways plane was passing the Eva Airways aircraft. The 3,000-meter Runway A was subsequently closed.

