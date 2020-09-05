Typhoon Haishen approaching Japan, packing powerful winds

A powerful typhoon, the second in a week, was barreling toward the southern cluster of Okinawa islands on Saturday, prompting warnings about torrential rainfall and fierce wind gusts.
Weather officials have cautioned about Typhoon Haishen for the last several days, urging people to brace for what could be a record storm and be ready to take shelter and stock up on food and water.
The Japan Meteorological Agency said Haishen was moving north in the Pacific Ocean at a speed of 15 kilometers per hour. It was packing sustained winds of up to 198 kilometers per hour early Saturday, and was on course to hit Okinawa by Sunday, and later the main southern island of Kyushu.
But the pouring rain, high tides and winds will hit long before the typhoon, the agency said.
Haishen, or "sea god" in Chinese, was moving northward at 15 kmh from out at sea, south of Minami Daito, an island to the south of Japan. The projected course has Haishen hitting the Korean Peninsula on Tuesday.
Earlier this week, Typhoon Maysak battered southern Japan, injuring dozens of people and cutting power to thousands of homes.
Agency weather forecaster Yoshihisa Nakamoto, in a televised news conference, urged people in the typhoon's path to take precautions and secure extra stocks of water, food and other necessities.
Officials said Haishen is comparable to a September 1959 typhoon that killed more than 5,000 people in central Japan.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the government is setting up a crisis response team and urged people to take precautions “to protect your own lives.”
He said water was being released from nine dams in Nagasaki, Kagoshima and other southwestern prefectures to lower the risk of flooding. More than 22,000 military troops, coast guard personnel, police and firefighters have been placed on standby.
Hundreds of residents of a cluster of southern islands were airlifted by military helicopters to Kagoshima city on the nearby main island as a precaution.© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
P. Smith
Stay safe everyone.
WA4TKG
Uh-Oh...Part II (for the day).
SPRING
Who would down vote
“stay safe everyone”?
what an evil person!
itsonlyrocknroll
Kochi is on an yellow advisory at present...
Next door neighbor say red
https://www.jma.go.jp/en/warn/344_table.html
I am taking no chances, clearing garden of any loose tools and potted plants and shuttering up my property.
Torches ready and generator fully fueled. running cables next door, neighbors grandparents over 80 and need air-con.
nandakandamanda
198kph?
80m+/sec is surely 180 mph, or 290 kph.
kurisupisu
Most of Honshu won’t be impacted but my plants will come inside just in case...
Simian Lane
Who would downvoted ‘stay safe everyone?’
At a guess, probably some smarty pants who doesn’t enjoy the obvious being stated, especially by someone they perceive as maybe lying down on their bed in the computer glow trying to get likes.
Bungle
Kyushu has just adopted the motto “every man for himself”. The stores are in tune midst of a free-for-all, and The supermarkets were cleared of tea and water last night. Now there are cars snaking down the road on their way to ENEOS.
Either I am being far too blasé about the situation, or everyone else is just plain nuts.
james
My wife and daughter are in Amamioshima now. They are in a safe place, I think, but are getting nervous. I wish I could get them out of there.