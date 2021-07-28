Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Typhoon Nepartak makes landfall on Miyagi Prefecture

TOKYO

A typhoon made landfall on Miyagi Prefecture on Wednesday morning, the weather agency said.

Typhoon Nepartak, moving along Japan's main island of Honshu, reached near the city of Ishinomaki shortly before 6 a.m., the Japan Meteorological Agency said, warning of strong winds and high waves in affected areas.

The typhoon was initially feared to hit or come close to the Tokyo area where the Olympic Games are being held, but has changed course and traveled northward.

It is expected to traverse the Tohoku region and move into the Sea of Japan before weakening to an extratropical cyclone by Wednesday night, the agency said.

