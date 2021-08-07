Typhoon approaches Tokyo area

A typhoon approached Tokyo and its neighboring areas on Sunday morning, the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the weather agency said, warning of strong winds, high waves and heavy rain.

Typhoon Mirinae was moving in the south of the Japanese archipelago in the Pacific at a speed of 25 kilometers per hour as of 5 a.m., the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The typhoon was located at about 170 km south-southwest of Hachijo Island, part of the Izu island chain, located roughly 100 km south of Tokyo. It had an atmospheric pressure of 990 hectopascals at its center and was packing winds of up to 108 kph.

It could bring winds of up to 126 kph through Sunday with rainfall of up to 180 millimeters projected for the Kanto-Koshin region including Tokyo in the 24 hours through Sunday evening.

The typhoon will be located at about 190 km south of Choshi, Chiba Prefecture, at 9 a.m. Sunday, and will later move eastward, gradually heading away from Japan's archipelago, according to the weather agency.

