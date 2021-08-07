Typhoon approaches Tokyo area

A typhoon approached Tokyo and its neighboring areas on Sunday morning, the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the weather agency said, warning of strong winds, high waves and heavy rain.
Typhoon Mirinae was moving in the south of the Japanese archipelago in the Pacific at a speed of 25 kilometers per hour as of 5 a.m., the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
The typhoon was located at about 170 km south-southwest of Hachijo Island, part of the Izu island chain, located roughly 100 km south of Tokyo. It had an atmospheric pressure of 990 hectopascals at its center and was packing winds of up to 108 kph.
It could bring winds of up to 126 kph through Sunday with rainfall of up to 180 millimeters projected for the Kanto-Koshin region including Tokyo in the 24 hours through Sunday evening.
The typhoon will be located at about 190 km south of Choshi, Chiba Prefecture, at 9 a.m. Sunday, and will later move eastward, gradually heading away from Japan's archipelago, according to the weather agency.© KYODO
sakurasuki
Rising covid cases during opening and typhon during Olympic closing, there are lot of external event during Olympics.
snowymountainhell
Let’s put aside the pettiness of *someone’s ‘*nationalism’ for the day and hope every one of Japan’s visitor’s makes it to their homes safely.
Hiro
Well, typhoons use to be worship as the divine wind that brough Japan victory in the past. As the typhoon is not even making landfall so i guess is kinda fitting for it's arrival as the final day of the olympics. Japan did break it's historic record of gold medals.
Hope everyone stay well and go back home safely. Thanks for all the athletes participation and hard work. See you all in Paris 2024.
David Brent
Isn't it just a tropical storm?
Toshihiro
I guess mother nature wants to clean up Japan's act with this storm.
Yrral
Our weather service update their forecast every 4 hours,has the closing ceremony in a driving rain ,would be the icing in the cake
Pukey2
Very lucky for the athletics. Imagine running in a typhoon.
Tokyoite
Did this create the Typhoon? Not sure how you're relating this to the Typhoon, but blaming the Olympics for it is a new level.