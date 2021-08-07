Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Typhoon approaches Tokyo area

8 Comments
TOKYO

A typhoon approached Tokyo and its neighboring areas on Sunday morning, the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the weather agency said, warning of strong winds, high waves and heavy rain.

Typhoon Mirinae was moving in the south of the Japanese archipelago in the Pacific at a speed of 25 kilometers per hour as of 5 a.m., the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The typhoon was located at about 170 km south-southwest of Hachijo Island, part of the Izu island chain, located roughly 100 km south of Tokyo. It had an atmospheric pressure of 990 hectopascals at its center and was packing winds of up to 108 kph.

It could bring winds of up to 126 kph through Sunday with rainfall of up to 180 millimeters projected for the Kanto-Koshin region including Tokyo in the 24 hours through Sunday evening.

The typhoon will be located at about 190 km south of Choshi, Chiba Prefecture, at 9 a.m. Sunday, and will later move eastward, gradually heading away from Japan's archipelago, according to the weather agency.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

8 Comments
Login to comment

Rising covid cases during opening and typhon during Olympic closing, there are lot of external event during Olympics.

1 ( +6 / -5 )

Let’s put aside the pettiness of *someone’s ‘*nationalism’ for the day and hope every one of Japan’s visitor’s makes it to their homes safely.

3 ( +5 / -2 )

Well, typhoons use to be worship as the divine wind that brough Japan victory in the past. As the typhoon is not even making landfall so i guess is kinda fitting for it's arrival as the final day of the olympics. Japan did break it's historic record of gold medals.

Hope everyone stay well and go back home safely. Thanks for all the athletes participation and hard work. See you all in Paris 2024.

2 ( +5 / -3 )

Isn't it just a tropical storm?

4 ( +6 / -2 )

I guess mother nature wants to clean up Japan's act with this storm.

3 ( +5 / -2 )

Our weather service update their forecast every 4 hours,has the closing ceremony in a driving rain ,would be the icing in the cake

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Very lucky for the athletics. Imagine running in a typhoon.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

sakurasukiToday  06:55 am JST

Rising covid cases during opening and typhon during Olympic closing, there are lot of external event during Olympics.

Did this create the Typhoon? Not sure how you're relating this to the Typhoon, but blaming the Olympics for it is a new level.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #143: Nostalgic Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

5 Incredible Mountains to Hike in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: Quick Fixes From The Pharmacy

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 2-8

Savvy Tokyo

Mountain Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Roppongi Hills Serviced Apartments: Stay Like You Live #1

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Stretch Your Yen: Budget Tips for Women Working in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Tokyo With A Baby: The Essential Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Playing Doubles: How Naomi Osaka and Japan Are Coming to Terms with Each Other

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Soften The Blow: How to Make Your Japanese Sound More Polite

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Olympic Agora: A View of the Olympics Through Art

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #142: Keep Your Pets Safe in Summer

GaijinPot Blog