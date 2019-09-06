Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Japan Meteorological Agency
national

Typhoon approaches eastern Japan; may make landfall Sunday

TOKYO

Typhoon Faxai moved northwest over the Pacific toward eastern Japan on Saturday, threatening to make landfall near Tokyo as early as Sunday night, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The season's 15th typhoon, packing winds of up to 180 kilometers per hour, is expected to reach coastal areas of the Kanto region between late Sunday and early Monday, it said.

As of Saturday noon, Faxai was traveling about 190 kilometers east of Chichijima Island in the Pacific at a speed of 30 kph, the agency said.

In the 24 hours through midday Sunday, the typhoon is forecast to bring between 200 and 400 millimeters of rainfall to coastal regions of central and eastern Japan.

.Will it hit Alabama?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Yes it will.

I intend to work from home Monday to avoid the unnecessary ceremony of sitting at my desk soaking wet to show my blind loyalty to the company.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The Monday morning commute could be very, very interesting.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

