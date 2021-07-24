Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Typhoon approaching Honshu; Olympic rowing events rescheduled

TOKYO

Typhoon Nepartak is expected to approach Japan's main island of Honshu from the Pacific around Tuesday, with rowing events for the Tokyo Olympics already rescheduled to avoid possible disruption should it hit the capital, the weather agency said Saturday.

The tropical storm was moving north-northeast at approximately 15 kilometers per hour near Minamitori Island as of 3 p.m. Saturday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, adding it may make a turn toward eastern Japan.

It had an atmospheric pressure of 996 hectopascals at its center and was packing winds of up to 90 kilometers per hour.

Meanwhile, powerful Typhoon In-fa had left Okinawa Prefecture and was moving through the East China Sea, continuing to cause widespread storms, rain and high waves. Six people had been injured in Okinawa, according to the local government.

