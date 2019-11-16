Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Cares are submerged in Tenjincho, Kochi City, after the Kagamigawa river overflowed its banks on Thursday morning. Photo: KYODO
national

Typhoon brings torrential rain to western Japan

TOKYO

Typhoon Mitag traveling off Japan has brought torrential rain to some parts of western Japan and is expected to continue along the Pacific side of the archipelago unleashing powerful winds in areas facing the Sea of Japan, the nation's weather agency said Thursday.

The cities of Kochi, Susaki and Tosa in Shikoku saw 120 millimeters of rain per hour Thursday morning, the agency said based on radar analysis.

In Kochi, rising waters from an overflowing river left 20 cars at a parking lot submerged Thursday morning, according to local authorities. No casualties have been reported.

One driver managed to escape after being trapped inside a car due to the flooding at the parking lot near a bridge. Another car was washed away near a different bridge in the city, but it is still not known whether anyone was inside, the authorities said.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned of flooding, mudslides, strong winds and high waves as Typhoon Mitag travels toward northern Japan, though the season's 18th typhoon is likely to weaken to an extratropical cyclone early Friday.

Northern Japan, including Hokkaido, as well as western and eastern Japan areas on the Pacific coast, may be lashed by downpours, while strong winds are on course to hit the Tohoku and Hokuriku regions, causing choppy seas, the agency said.

In the 24-hour period through 6 a.m. Friday, up to 200 mm of rain is expected in Shikoku and 120 mm in the Tokai region in central Japan.

As of noon Thursday, the typhoon was traveling east-northeast through the Sea of Japan at a speed of 30 kilometers per hour with an atmospheric pressure of 990 hectopascals at its center, packing winds of up to 108 kph.

Keeping a parking lot ot the river side of a levee doesn't strike me as wise.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

