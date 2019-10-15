Typhoon death toll climbs to 72, as scope of damage spreads

A home destroyed by Typhoon Hagibis is surrounded by floodwaters in Nagano on Tuesday.

Japanese rescuers on Tuesday raced against the clock to locate 14 people still missing after a catastrophic typhoon over the weekend killed at least 72 others and paralyzed numerous areas with flooding.

Those unaccounted for in the wake of Typhoon Hagibis, a storm that brought record-breaking rainfall to huge swathes of the country, were tallied by Kyodo News based on information provided by authorities in each region.

Japan is still scrambling to get a complete picture of the damage. The infrastructure ministry said embankment collapses affecting 47 rivers in 66 locations had been confirmed, but officials said the scale of damage remains unclear as they cannot reach some areas due to very high water levels.

The most powerful typhoon to hit Japan in decades also caused mudslides, and electricity and water outages in various parts of the country.

A total of 146 mudslides were reported in 19 of Japan's 47 prefectures, while nearly 10,000 homes have been hit by muddy flood water, according to government officials.

A vehicle sits in front of a home in Nagano, destroyed by the typhoon, on Tuesday. Photo: AP/Jae C Hong

One of the hardest-hit areas is the central Japan city of Nagano where an embankment of the Chikuma River was breached, allowing floodwater to strand hundreds of people.

In a district near the embankment, telephone poles were felled and dwellings destroyed. A school of small fish swam in a pool of muddy water, while pre-harvest apples bobbed on the floodwater's surface.

"It's a large embankment so I thought it would definitely be safe," said 85-year-old Shigeo Seki. "I'm glad my grandchild forced me to evacuate."

In the Miyagi Prefecture town of Marumori, northeastern Japan, water was finally being removed from around its flooded town office after it became accessible only by boat Saturday.

"My daughter is so scared she can't stop shaking. We want to go home quickly," said Rie Nishioka, 39, who was among the evacuees in the town.

As people return home and start cleaning up, government officials urged them to protect themselves against infections by wearing masks and gloves and using sanitizing agents.

The number of homes without power has been significantly reduced from a peak of some 520,000, but about 30,000 are still suffering blackouts, according to utility companies.

They included many homes in Chiba Prefecture, an area that also suffered a prolonged power outage after Typhoon Faxai made landfall there in early September.

The health ministry said 128,000 homes in 12 prefectures were without running water.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said at a disaster task force meeting on Tuesday that the government will use reserve funds and, if necessary, will draft a supplementary budget for reconstruction work.

"It is urgent to provide adequate support for the victims," Abe said later in a parliamentary session. "There are concerns that the impact on life and economic activities will be prolonged."

Defense Minister Taro Kono said he is summoning some 200 reserve members of the Self-Defense Forces and will raise the number to 1,000 if needed to facilitate rescue efforts and distribute water and other supplies to the affected.

It is the first time the reserve force has been mobilized since 2011, when a massive earthquake and tsunami devastated wide areas of northeastern Japan.

While most train networks in Japan were back to normal on Tuesday, some sections of tracks are running only limited services or remain closed.

East Japan Railway Co. said it will take at least one to two weeks to normalize shinkansen services between Tokyo and Kanazawa after a number of its bullet trains were swamped by floodwater at a railyard in Nagano Prefecture.

Sanriku Railway Co., which in March finally fully resumed all operations disrupted by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, has suspended services between Kuji and Kamaishi in Iwate Prefecture.

On Tuesday, more than 200 public elementary, junior high and high schools were closed for the day in seven prefectures, including Fukushima and Nagano.

