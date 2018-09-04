Typhoon death toll reaches 9; thousands being transported from Kansai airport

The toll in the most powerful typhoon to hit Japan in a quarter century rose Wednesday to nine, with thousands stranded at a major airport because of storm damage.
Typhoon Jebi slammed into the west coast of Japan around noon on Tuesday, bringing maximum winds of 216 kilometers an hour and heavy rain.
The powerful gusts ripped sheeting from rooftops, overturned trucks on bridges and swept a 2,591-ton tanker anchored in Osaka Bay into a bridge leading to Kansai International Airport.
The damage to the bridge left the airport, which is on an artificial island, cut off from the mainland, and around 5,000 people were stranded at the facility overnight, a transport ministry official told AFP.
Parts of the airport's runways and basement were also flooded after high waves whipped up by the storm washed into the facility.
On Wednesday morning, a boat service and buses were taking people from the airport to nearby Kobe, the transport ministry official said.
But there was no indication yet when the airport, which runs over 400 flights a day, might reopen.
"We had a blackout so there was no air conditioning. It was hot," a woman transported Wednesday by boat to Kobe Airport told public broadcaster NHK. "I'd never expected this extent of damage from a typhoon."
NHK said the toll in the storm stood at nine, with Jiji news agency saying five of the dead were in Osaka Prefecture. Hundreds more were injured, mostly by flying debris, local media said.
Evacuation advisories were issued for more than 1.22 million people as of Wednesday morning, while another 29,600 people under stronger, though still not mandatory, evacuation orders, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said.
And 16,000 people spent the night in shelters across 20 prefectures, Jiji reported.
The fast moving typhoon left land on Tuesday night, moving offshore from the central Ishikawa region, but it left a trail of destruction in its wake.
In Kyoto, it brought down part of the ceiling of the tourist magnet's main station, and in Osaka, the high winds peeled scaffolding from a multi-story building.
Footage on NHK showed a 100-meter-tall ferris wheel in Osaka spinning furiously in the strong wind despite being switched off.
"I've never seen such a thing," a 19-year-old man at the scene told NHK.
Up to some 2.3 million households suffered blackouts and businesses, factories and schools in the affected area shut down while the storm crossed the country.
Nearly 800 flights were cancelled, including several international flights departing and arriving at Nagoya and Osaka, along with ferries, local train services and some bullet train lines.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had urged people to evacuate early and ordered his government to take all necessary measures to protect residents.
"I urge the Japanese people to take action to protect your lives, including preparing and evacuating early," he said.
Japan is regularly struck by major storms during the summer and autumn.
The country has been sweating through a record deadly heatwave that followed devastating rain in parts of central and western Japan that killed over 200 people.
The sustained rain caused widespread flooding and landslides in July, devastating entire villages and forcing thousands from their homes. The flooding and landslides proved so deadly in part because many people did not heed evacuation warnings, which are not mandatory.
Since the disaster, authorities have urged people to take the warnings more seriously and prepare to leave home immediately they are issued.© 2018 AFP
Michael Jackson
"...and ordered his government to take all necessary measures to protect residents.". Ahahahahahaaaa WTF are they going to do? Blatant lip service.
savethegaijin
The wind was so bad in western Tokyo yesterday that I had to literally hold my 4 year old daughter and run with a broken umbrella home from her bus stop from youchien in a downpour. I can only imagine how much worse it was for those out west. Scary.
bones
I can only imagine what that truck driver was thinking when the truck went up on the bridge!!!!!
Bungle
Part of the problem re: logistics is that Japanese hauliage companies opt for hard-sided trailers as opposed to the canvas ones used in Europe, where it is possible to stow the canvas walls thus permitting the wind to pass straight through an (unladen) trailer.
thepersoniamnow
Have some crazy footage from my 10th floor in Osaka of the storm yesterday. Hattori Ryokuji Koen has been absolutely wrecked. Massive 50 foot trees have been pulled out of the ground and are strewn around like chopsticks.
Many of my colleagues have had damage to their homes. Theres a big difference between an old Japanese house and マンション type buildings in typhoons.
A lot of people have wrecked houses and cars. Its a pretty sad clean up day.
Maria
They keep naming the '93 typhoon as being the worst one before this one. how does they gauge this, overall?
That was my first typhoon, and the last one I have taken lightly - I even went out to the shops during the worst of it, on my bike, as rivers of water gushed in the streets, blithe idiot that I was. People with no experience of typhoons don't realise how dangerous they are.
The one after that is one I remember - in the mid- to late-90s - as it made a massive hole in my kitchen ceiling that the landlords didn't repair for months.
This one was scary, my building was swaying. I am glad it wasn't worse.
Yubaru
I hope folks like this learn from this experience.
Using an umbrella during a typhoon can be extremely dangerous, not to mention holding on to a 4 year old too.
Better to wear a poncho, or some type of rain gear, other than an umbrella!
Yubaru
This is only about mainland. The power of the winds, and amount of rain, rank it as being the "worst" along with reported damage, deaths, and injuries. But believe me, we have had plenty worse one's down here.
And even people with experience do stupid crap during typhoons too, purely because they think they "know". Better the scared rookie, they are at least smart enough to take cover. If you ever come to Okinawa during a typhoon you will know what I am talking about!
kurisupisu
It’s extremely dangerous in cities to be out during high winds as signs and awnings are liable to take off-I was almost killed by a sign whipping through the air and landing behind me...,
cracaphat
That was a no joke typhoon. Twas the first time to experience a blackout in Japan,albeit short.
SaikoPhysco
There has got to be a lot of wind damage after that one..... I'm quite far east of the eye of this typhoon and the wind was quite strong. Was worried for my carport. Gonna be a lot of handymen quite busy for the next few weeks.
since1981
My heart goes out to all those made an effort to stay safe during this terrible typhoon. However, watching the news this morning and I can not imagine why those truck drivers thought they had the need to cross the bridges knowing how bad the typhoon was. And people walking around right smack in the middle to debris flying around them. People, stay home or inside buildings. Even though the weather agencies gave continued updates, people still felt they had the need to go outside to convenience stores and so on. Why Japanese people, why?
Yubaru
Not need, plain ignorance and stupidity. Not to mention that bridges like that SHOULD be off limits during typhoons. The cops SHOULD have blocked off both entrances to the bridge and stopped all traffic from crossing!
There are a number of bridges down here that have huge iron gates that are closed during typhoons to prevent accidents like this from happening.
The local governments really need to train their emergency personal about what to do and how to react during typhoons like this!
Bintaro
Lots of pictures here if you want to see of strong it was :
https://www.asahi.com/articles/photo/AS20180904002919.html
This typhoon season is full of surprises for sure !
jcapan
Frankly surprised the death toll isn't much higher, given the footage on the news and the constant trail of idiots walking/driving about in 130mph wind gusts. But as Yubaru says about the state has a role to play as well, keeping the idiots off the streets. While I'm no fan of police states, in the US curfews are issued when major storms strike. One is in effect right now on the Gulf Coast.
papigiulio
Woah, this one was rough. I felt the mansion swaying due to the wind and lots of stuff flying in the air. Glad there was only material damage in my neighborhood, no stubborn old people being flown from rooftops. But I think Japan needs to rethink using sheets and tiles for rooftops and buildings because that caused the most damage.
Also, KIX problem was just waiting to happen! Only ONE bridge in and out, I always thought that was going to be a problem. KIX needs ferry access or another bridge from Kobe. It took only one ship to take out the only exit/entrance to kix.
And as Yubaru said, they should block elevated roads/bridges in case of wind and especially typhoons, but that requires common sense.
nakanoguy01
where are all the talking heads from yesterday who were saying the weather service was overreacting and scaremongering the public? egg meets face.
yabby
Watching the number of fools walking/driving about, and watching my neighbour strolling around outside with no purpose other than to take a look, whilst another neighbour's roof was coming off and all the metal sheets flying around, I wondered how insurance companies deal with this. Do they pay out for a driver recklessly crossing a bridge in these conditions and trashing his truck, or treat it like trashing a vehicle whilst drunk - i.e. rightfully blame the driver and refuse to pay out?
vistula
Actually there is a scheduled ferry service between Kobe Airport and KIX, departing every hour or so, and watching the news this morning, it is now being used to evacuate thousands of people stranded in KIX; gotta be a busy day!
Rosalind Harris
Got woken up by the wind and rain around 2 or 3am up here in Hakodate. It was so loud, and I think the typhoon had been downgraded to a tropical storm by then. Must have been so scary down south,
AgentX
He was probably thinking, "Why does my boss and coworkers pressure me into driving in a fricken' typhoon?"
But he probably also made a mental not to not let that show on his face or in his comments as everyone 'otsukare'd' each other for 'bravely' going to/from work during 'the strongest typhoon in 25 years'...
Do the hustle
I know what he wasn’t thinking - “This is just my job. It’s not worth dying for.”
gelendestrasse
Agreed, I've given up on umbrellas in rain, especially with wind. Glad it wasn't worse for the death toll wasn't higher but I hope it doesn't climb. Don't go out in typhoons, the flying stuff can kill you.
thepersoniamnow
I have to say that I was one of those who underestimated this.
I went to the gym about 10, stayed for 2 hours walked out and it was sunny and a little breezy here in Osaka.
On the way home the winds and rain picked up. But this was just another “big typhoon”...but we don’t get those here, this isn’t Okinawa.
Not until later in the day when it hit full power and our large park was totally destroyed and I was pulling trees out of the road, and getting calls from people that their homes are being wrecked and businesses pummeled, that I realized how dangerous and large it was.
zatoizugoodo
A lot of trees down around my place in Shiga. Luckily not a lot of building damage around my area. Trains are a hot mess today. Paid a visit to Kyoto Station and saw a lot of broken glass on the floor. The entire north exit is closed off. Going home.
DaDude
It was funny the news' in-studio analyst was talking about how stupid people were for walking around Shinsaibashi during the typhoon even though they have their reporter in the middle of it all.
Goodlucktoyou
Got stuck in Kyoto, no trains. My friends business was closed, no electricity. So during the typhoon I spent 2 hours walking around moving objects from the road and footpaths. Helped move trees.
finally home and found many trees down this morning.