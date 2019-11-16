Typhoon death toll rises to 40 as search-and-rescue operations continue

The death toll from Typhoon Hagibis rose to 40 on Monday as search-and-rescue teams continued to operate in flood- and landslide-hit areas of central and eastern Japan.
Self-Defense Forces, police and firefighters were carrying out operations, with 17 people missing and at least 100 injured, according to the latest Kyodo News tally.
At a disaster task force meeting, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the government will do its utmost to support those affected by the typhoon and its after-effects, adding it will set up an interagency team to improve shelters and help evacuees find places to live.
As of noon, about 38,000 people in 17 prefectures had evacuated their homes, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.
"There are concerns that the impact on lives and economic activities may persist," Abe said. "We will respond as best we can as we continue to think about those who are suffering."
He instructed cabinet ministers to ensure infrastructure such as electricity and water systems is quickly restored -- as numerous areas were without these -- and to supply food, water and other materials without awaiting requests from local authorities.
In a separate meeting, Defense Minister Taro Kono told senior officials to ensure the SDF makes its best efforts in responding to the disaster.
The season's 19th typhoon dumped record rainfall which led to rivers bursting their banks, flooding residential districts and triggering landslides in 11 prefectures. Evacuees who could not return home continued to shelter in sites such as local schools.
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism said 21 rivers in Nagano, Fukushima, Ibaraki and three other prefectures had flooded.
In the central Japan city of Nagano, workers used more than 20 pumping vehicles to help assess damage to the drainage system caused when the Chikuma River's embankment collapsed.
In New York on Sunday, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres extended his deep condolences to the families of victims, as well as the government and people of Japan, while wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
© KYODO
darknuts
The death toll keeps rising. This is why you can't be too prepared.
zones2surf
No matter how many years have passed and how much work Japan has done to improve disaster management and flood control, this typhoon is a reminder of the country's natural vulnerability to typhoons.
Significant amounts of rain pouring down on significant mountain areas with steep gradients, a limited number of rivers fairly short in length, and significant centers of population along / in their natural flood plains.
My parents lived in Tohoku during Typhoon Ida in 1958 and that typhoon made its mark on Japan. For all of those who wonder why so many / most Japanese rivers now are marked by high levees and extensive use of concrete, it was this typhoon that truly pushed the post-war government to try to tackle flooding from heavy rains, especially typhoons.
1,200 people died in that typhoon.
zichi
Know the place well. We lived in Nagano for 10 years. Wife's birthplace. Also it won't be too long before the big cold snow winter starts. The earliest was end of October but already by end of November which lasts until April. I had had my first spring birthdate with snow when in Nagano.
Snow 2 meters deep. This will slow down the reconstruction work including the collapsed rail bridges.
Nagano is a big apple producer so probably big loss and damage there. Grapes too.
Hard times by many.
Laguna
I've been researching a certain section of our local river in Kumamoto recently. Levees were first built in 1640 which eventually failed so were replaced in 1760; those also eventually failed so were replaced with concrete in 1950. Those failed a few years ago, and the goverment widened the river a built immense banks from stone. It has been an immense project, but stone lasts (many of the masons were from Nigeria, and each stone was cut to fit on site).
It shows us how powerless we are in face of nature.
Lorem ipsum
I didn't see much information about central Tokyo in the past two days. Perhaps the damage there is limited?