Typhoon highlights need for multilingual disaster alerts in Japan

Alerts in Japanese warning about deadly Typhoon Hagibis left many foreigners confused as to whether they needed to evacuate, underscoring the need for multilingual services.
When Hagibis made landfall on Oct 12, Nhu Hoang, a 27-year-old Vietnamese visiting Sendai, panicked as she could not understand the meaning of "evacuation advisory" in Japanese, in an emergency email issued by the local municipality in the northeastern Japan city.
"English would be very useful" at times like this, said Hoang, who lives in Tokyo.
The typhoon left more than 80 people dead and the torrential rain it brought caused numerous embankments to collapse, flooding tens of thousands of homes and large areas of farmland.
Some foreigners contacted the Sendai Disaster Multilingual Support Center, run by a local tourism association, as it offers information in English, Chinese, Korean and simplified Japanese, during natural disasters.
But the center said it could not fully respond to the rapidly changing situation.
"We want the government to create a system for delivering (such information) swiftly," said a center official.
Many other municipalities do not have such multilingual disaster centers, meaning non-Japanese living in those areas likely did not even know where to get information.
"There are municipalities that are unaware that foreigners, at times of disaster, are people in need," said Kaori Fujinami of the Council of Local Authorities for International Relations, urging local governments to "make preparations at normal times."
Some municipalities hit by major disasters in the past have since offered multilingual services, and say translating emergency emails in advance will enable even small districts to be prepared.
Hyogo Prefecture, which was devastated by the Great Hanshin Earthquake in 1995, provides information on evacuation and weather in 12 languages to those who register for its email service, and started offering this in a smartphone app from May.
An external organization of Kumamoto, hit by two major earthquakes in 2016, started offering multilingual disaster emails in June, while Okayama launched a similar service in September, after it was swamped by torrential rain last year.© KYODO
6 Comments
Login to comment
Do the hustle
Bwahahaha! I got a three paragraph alert on my phone this afternoon. It was to warn of a landslide and local flooding. The only thing in a foreign language was the heading - Emergency Alert.
The saddest thing is, it would take them less than five minutes to translate it into five languages on Google. However, the alert I received was in Jpg format and could not be copy/lasted. This means, I died in a landslide today. Thank you Japan.
Serrano
A street is flooded by heavy rain in Chiba
Yikes! If only these cars were like the one Roger Moore was driving in Live and Let Die...
The best drainage systems can't cope with this much water at one time.
Chip Star
Not necessary. The world is clearly getting smaller, so eventually it will only be Japanese in Japan. All you foreigners need to get out, except me and whomever I choose. You fake Japanese also. It's in the soul, not the passport, unless I say otherwise.
zichi
My Hyogo emergency alert app send notifications to my smart phone in English but can also sent Chinese, Korean or Japanese too. It also alerts about fires and major traffic accidents.
smithinjapan
"But the center said it could not fully respond to the rapidly changing situation."
Hogwash. Only in Japan could you call DECADES of being told this is "rapid". I've asked the local City Hall countless times to participate in emergency drills held in local areas as a "foreigner who cannot communicate in Japanese" (I can, but the point is to simulate a person who cannot, such as a tourist or new arrival with little or no language skills), and was told no, that it would "confuse people", etc.
I have no problem with the Japanese only, but the government, and local governments, need to realise there are people who do, especially when the national government is welcoming foreign visitors in bigger and bigger droves each year (and in some cases workers, to stay), and since this is a disaster prone nation.
Frankus23
My fellow foreigners will complain about everything. When the information is translated in easy Japanese for us, those of us good at Japanese get angry that NHK is looking down on our Japanese ability. When it is not translated, those of us who lack Japanese skills complain. It is high time we foreigners understand that we are in Japan; a foreign country and so the Japanese have no obligation to pander to our whims. Let's appreciate the little they do in terms of language support whilst also making frantic efforts to be good at Japanese. After all, when a Japanese visits another country, they do not expect, rightly so, that things would be translated into Japanese for them. They accept that they are in a foreign land and just play by the rules. When you go to Rome do what the Romans do. Many Japanese have died in this disaster. Are we saying they do not understand Japanese? When you see an alert, for your own safety examine your environment. If you feel unsafe,rush to the nearest evacuation center. You don't necessarily need to understand every word to know that the alert message is referring to something that needs to be taken serious.
Alex Einz
no need, just study Japanese.