Waves hit the shore of Kaminato Port in Hachijo Island on Thursday. Image: Tokyo Metropolitan Government Bureau of Port and Harbor via AP
national

Typhoon batters Izu islands

TOKYO

Heavy rain from a typhoon on Thursday battered a chain of Japanese islands south of Tokyo and the government urged residents to watch for landslides and flooding.

Kyodo news agency reported there has been record rainfall of about  207 millimeters in parts of the Izu island chain located 280 kilometers south of the Japanese capital.

Hundreds of people took refuge at evacuation centers.

In Oiso, Kanagawa Prefecture, one man died after being swept away by waves while fishing.

