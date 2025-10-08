Typhoon batters Izu islands

Tokyo Metropolitan Government Bureau of Port and Harbor via AP

Waves hit the shore of Kaminato Port in Hachijo Island on Thursday.

Heavy rain from a typhoon on Thursday battered a chain of Japanese islands south of Tokyo and the government urged residents to watch for landslides and flooding.

Kyodo news agency reported there has been record rainfall of about 207 millimeters in parts of the Izu island chain located 280 kilometers south of the Japanese capital.

Hundreds of people took refuge at evacuation centers.

In Oiso, Kanagawa Prefecture, one man died after being swept away by waves while fishing.

© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.