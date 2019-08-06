Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Typhoon leaves 1 dead in southwestern Japan

TOKYO

A strong typhoon made landfall on Japan's southwestern main island of Kyushu early Tuesday morning, leaving one person dead and injuring several others while disrupting transportation.

After touching down in Miyazaki city around 5 a.m., Typhoon Francisco brought strong winds and torrential rain to southern Kyushu as it traveled northward across the island, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

A man in his 50s was found in a swollen river in Kokonoe, Oita Prefecture, and was later confirmed dead, local police said.

The season's eighth typhoon was the second to make landfall on the Japanese archipelago this year after Typhoon Nari on July 27, the agency said.

Miyazaki recorded winds of 142.6 kilometers per hour, an August record for the city's observation point, while Nobeoka, also in Miyazaki Prefecture, received a record 95.5 millimeters of rain in an hour.

Among people injured was a 55-year-old woman in Hiji, Oita Prefecture, who was blown over by the wind while taking out her garbage, according to local rescuers.

Japanese airlines said they have cancelled more than 130 flights to and from Kyushu and other areas in western Japan due to the weather, while Kyushu Railway Co said it cancelled train services on a number of lines.

A slightly misleading headline - with a scale of 1 to 5, this typhoon is barely a category 1 typhoon, slightly more powerful than it's previous status as a tropical storm.

A very useful site during the typhoon season: http://www.tropicalstormrisk.com/tracker/dynamic/main.html

6 ( +6 / -0 )

ifd66, you know how the media loves to make things bigger and more sale-able. Japan media is in the same boat as USA/Europe.

We see it daily.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

Just blustery wind and rain here in Yamaguchi.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Annoying. My flight to Manchester has been postponed three hours. Then again, I’m going via Hong Kong, so I suppose I should be grateful for first-world, free-world problems....

1 ( +1 / -0 )

very heavy rain and stronger winds in the Shimonoseki area now. Also evacuation orders starting to be issued for a storm surge around lunchtime. The surge seem to be in the Inland sea.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Everyone please be safe.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Are you ABSOLUTELY certain you didn't leave something up on your roof?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Thanks for the link ifd66. Here's another useful link that shows ACTUAL wind speed and categorization of storms:

https://www.wunderground.com/hurricane?index_region=wp

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The new tropical storm coming in bears watching if you’re planning a trip. It’s not strong yet, but the path seems aimed more centrally.

https://www.jma.go.jp/en/typh/

0 ( +0 / -0 )

