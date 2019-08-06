Typhoon leaves 1 dead in southwestern Japan

A strong typhoon made landfall on Japan's southwestern main island of Kyushu early Tuesday morning, leaving one person dead and injuring several others while disrupting transportation.

After touching down in Miyazaki city around 5 a.m., Typhoon Francisco brought strong winds and torrential rain to southern Kyushu as it traveled northward across the island, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

A man in his 50s was found in a swollen river in Kokonoe, Oita Prefecture, and was later confirmed dead, local police said.

The season's eighth typhoon was the second to make landfall on the Japanese archipelago this year after Typhoon Nari on July 27, the agency said.

Miyazaki recorded winds of 142.6 kilometers per hour, an August record for the city's observation point, while Nobeoka, also in Miyazaki Prefecture, received a record 95.5 millimeters of rain in an hour.

Among people injured was a 55-year-old woman in Hiji, Oita Prefecture, who was blown over by the wind while taking out her garbage, according to local rescuers.

Japanese airlines said they have cancelled more than 130 flights to and from Kyushu and other areas in western Japan due to the weather, while Kyushu Railway Co said it cancelled train services on a number of lines.

