Typhoon loses strength as it moves by Tokyo

Typhoon Trami lost some strength and moved past Tokyo and the surrounding region early Monday morning, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The typhoon weakened after making landfall near Tanabe City, 450 km southwest of Tokyo, on Sunday night, prompting the agency to downgrade it to a "strong" typhoon from an "extremely strong" one.

Earlier Sunday, it battered western Japan with heavy rain and strong winds, snarling air and land traffic, causing power outages, and forcing evacuations from areas still recovering from recent typhoons.

Kansai International Airport in Osaka, which was heavily flooded by a typhoon in early September, closed its runways from 11 a.m. on Sunday until 6 a.m. on Monday. The airport only fully reopened on Sept 21.

Airlines cancelled more than 1,200 flights, public broadcaster NHK said. And most local trains and bullet trains in central and western areas suspended operations on Sunday, operators West Japan Railway and Central Japan Railway said.

East Japan Railway halted all train services in the Tokyo metropolitan area from 8 p.m. on Sunday and operations of some bullet trains were also suspended. Tokyo Metro suspended operation of some subway trains from 9 p.m.

Evacuation orders and advisories were issued for at least 1.7 million households nationwide, said NHK, adding that more than 37,000 households in and around Tokyo were without power.

A woman in her 60s was missing in Miyazaki prefecture, southern Japan, after she was washed away in a paddy irrigation channel, according to NHK. More than 80 people were injured, it also said.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued warnings of landslides and flooding from possible storm surges.

