national

Typhoon Bebinca moves away from southwestern Japan islands

TOKYO

Typhoon Bebinca moved away from Japan's southwestern island region of Amami early Sunday and headed northwest across the East China Sea.

As of 6 a.m., the typhoon, the 13th this year, was located about 230 kilometers west-northwest of the city of Amami and was moving northwest at around 25 km per hour, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

It was packing winds of up to 180 kph with an atmospheric pressure of 965 hectopascals at its center, it said.

It is expected to weaken to a tropical storm on Monday or later.

