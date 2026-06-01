 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Screenshot from Weather News home page shows the movement of the season's sixth typhoon on Tuesday. Image: Weather News
national

Typhoon moves north toward Kyushu after battering Okinawa

0 Comments
TOKYO

Typhoon Jangmi was moving north toward Japan's southwestern main island of Kyushu on Tuesday after battering Okinawa the previous day, the weather agency said.

Nine people had sustained minor injuries in the southern island prefecture, according to the government.

On Tuesday, more than 300 flights, mainly to and from Kyushu, were canceled, the government said.

As of noon, the season's sixth typhoon was located around 110 kilometers west-southwest of Yakushima Island and moving northeast at a speed of about 35 kilometers per hour, packing winds of up to 126 kph, the agency said.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said roughly 48,000 households in Kagoshima and Okinawa prefectures were affected by power outages as of 5 a.m.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned strong winds and heavy rain could trigger landslides, flooding in low-lying areas and overflowing rivers in the Amami region on Tuesday and in western Japan from Tuesday into Wednesday.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Great Learning Apps for Raising Bilingual Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Area Events for June 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Area Events for June 2026

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Saitama

GaijinPot Travel

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Global Leap International School: Preparing Little Ones for Big Futures

Savvy Tokyo

Lake Koyama

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Summer Drugstore Makeup Survival Guide: Beauty That Actually Lasts

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Nerima: The Tokyo Neighborhood You Probably Haven’t Heard Of

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for June 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Yoro Valley

GaijinPot Travel

Japan CBN Ban: What Residents and Tourists Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog