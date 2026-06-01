Typhoon moves north toward Kyushu after battering Okinawa

Screenshot from Weather News home page shows the movement of the season's sixth typhoon on Tuesday.

Typhoon Jangmi was moving north toward Japan's southwestern main island of Kyushu on Tuesday after battering Okinawa the previous day, the weather agency said.

Nine people had sustained minor injuries in the southern island prefecture, according to the government.

On Tuesday, more than 300 flights, mainly to and from Kyushu, were canceled, the government said.

As of noon, the season's sixth typhoon was located around 110 kilometers west-southwest of Yakushima Island and moving northeast at a speed of about 35 kilometers per hour, packing winds of up to 126 kph, the agency said.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said roughly 48,000 households in Kagoshima and Okinawa prefectures were affected by power outages as of 5 a.m.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned strong winds and heavy rain could trigger landslides, flooding in low-lying areas and overflowing rivers in the Amami region on Tuesday and in western Japan from Tuesday into Wednesday.

© KYODO