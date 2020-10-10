Typhoon moving parallel to Japan toward Izu island chain

A typhoon continued to move almost parallel to Japan's Pacific coast from west to east on Saturday, the weather agency said, urging the public to be wary of mudslides as persistent rain might have saturated the soil in nearby areas.

Typhoon Chan-hom, the season's 14th, is expected to come closest to the south of the Izu Islands by Sunday morning, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Rainfall of up to 300 millimeters is projected for the island chain, the northernmost part of which is located about 100 kilometers south of Tokyo, in the 24 hours through Sunday noon. The agency issued the highest level of alert for heavy rain on the two major islands in the chain, Miyake and Mikura.

No serious injuries or deaths have been reported so far across the country but a woman in her 50s fractured her leg after falling in high winds Friday in Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan, according to the prefectural government.

The typhoon is expected to weaken to an extratropical cyclone by Monday morning after moving away from central Japan, according to the agency.

Popular tourist destinations, including the central Japan city of Atami, saw travelers canceling weekend plans made under the government-subsidized Go To Travel scheme put in place to boost the virus-hit domestic tourism sector.

A hotel operator in Atami said it has seen customers coming back due to the start of the subsidy program, but the approaching typhoon has led to canceled bookings.

"It is disappointing...but it can't be helped as safety for customers comes first," a hotel official said.

Since Thursday, more than 530 mm of rain was recorded in Nachikatsuura town in Wakayama Prefecture. Hachijo Island, part of the Izu island chain, also registered more than 520 mm of rain during the same period.

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, the typhoon was located about 230 km west-southwest of Hachijo Island, heading east-northeast at a speed of 15 km per hour. It has an atmospheric pressure of 985 hectopascals at its center and is packing winds of up to 144 kph, according to the agency.

© KYODO