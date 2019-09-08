Typhoon pummels Kanto region; one reported dead, 40 injured

Commuters wait outside a station after train operations were suspended due to a typhoon, in Yokohama, on Monday morning.

By Kyoko Hasegawa

A powerful typhoon that battered Tokyo overnight with ferocious winds and driving rain caused commuter chaos on Monday morning, with trains halted and more than 100 flights cancelled.

One woman in her 50s was reported dead after being blown into a wall by a strong gust of wind in Tokyo's Setagaya Ward, and 40 others injured in Chiba, Kanagawa, Ibaraki and Shizuoka prefectures.

Typhoon Faxai, packing winds of up to 216 kilometers per hour, made landfall in Chiba just east of the capital before dawn, after barreling through Tokyo Bay.

Forecasters had warned of potential record wind speeds for a typhoon in the region, and non-mandatory evacuation orders were still in place at 8 a.m. for nearly 340,000 people. Authorities said more than 2,000 people had taken refuge in shelters opened to accommodate those complying with the evacuation advisories.

Eight surfers were rescued after being swept out to sea in high waves off Shizuoka in central Japan. Authorities said two of the surfers were sent to hospital but none of those rescued were in serious condition.

The strong winds downed trees and power lines, with left 910,000 people without electricity in the Tokyo area on Monday morning, NHK said. And at least 10 homes were damaged in Shizuoka, with windows shattered and cars flipped on their sides, local media reported.

Television footage showed a huge roof collapsing at a gasoline station in Tateyama, south of Tokyo, with pumps crushed underneath.

Collapsed steel advertising boards caused by Typhoon Faxai are seen in Tokyo on Monday morning. Photo: REUTERS/Kiyoshi Takenaka

Elsewhere, scaffolding was torn from buildings and protective sheeting hung to keep construction debris off the streets was crumpled and torn by the storm.

While the damage was relatively light given the wind speeds, it was enough to cause chaos in the capital's notoriously busy morning commute. East Japan Railway was largely halted in the early hours of operation while tracks were checked for fallen trees and other debris from the storm.

"We need to inspect tracks and check if there is any damage," a train company spokesman told AFP earlier.

The storm also caused delays and stoppages on subway lines, leading to massive crowds at some stations in the busy metropolitan area that is home to 36 million people.

Bullet train services that were suspended during the storm were largely resumed, though some were operating on a reduced schedule. Some roads were blocked by downed trees.

At least 138 domestic flights were cancelled.

By mid-Monday morning, the storm had moved back offshore and was headed northeast away from Japan, back into the Pacific.

The weather agency warned that landslides were still possible in Chiba as well as the northern Fukushima region as the storm headed away from land.

Japan is used to severe tropical storms and typhoons during late summer and autumn.

Strong typhoon Krosa lashed western Japan in mid-August, bringing strong winds and torrential rain that claimed one life. And in late August, heavy rains left three people dead when massive floods also hit western Japan.

Typhoon Faxai comes just as teams begin arriving for the Rugby World Cup, which kicks off on Sept 20. The French team managed to sneak in just ahead of the typhoon and reach their training camp near Mount Fuji on Sunday afternoon. However, the Australian team found their Sydney departure delayed from Sunday night until Monday afternoon. England's team is also on the way and is due to arrive later Monday morning.

© 2019 AFP