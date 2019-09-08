Typhoon pummels Kanto region; one reported dead, 40 injured

A powerful typhoon that battered Tokyo overnight with ferocious winds and driving rain caused commuter chaos on Monday morning, with trains halted and more than 100 flights cancelled.
One woman in her 50s was reported dead after being blown into a wall by a strong gust of wind in Tokyo's Setagaya Ward, and 40 others injured in Chiba, Kanagawa, Ibaraki and Shizuoka prefectures.
Typhoon Faxai, packing winds of up to 216 kilometers per hour, made landfall in Chiba just east of the capital before dawn, after barreling through Tokyo Bay.
Forecasters had warned of potential record wind speeds for a typhoon in the region, and non-mandatory evacuation orders were still in place at 8 a.m. for nearly 340,000 people. Authorities said more than 2,000 people had taken refuge in shelters opened to accommodate those complying with the evacuation advisories.
Eight surfers were rescued after being swept out to sea in high waves off Shizuoka in central Japan. Authorities said two of the surfers were sent to hospital but none of those rescued were in serious condition.
The strong winds downed trees and power lines, with left 910,000 people without electricity in the Tokyo area on Monday morning, NHK said. And at least 10 homes were damaged in Shizuoka, with windows shattered and cars flipped on their sides, local media reported.
Television footage showed a huge roof collapsing at a gasoline station in Tateyama, south of Tokyo, with pumps crushed underneath.
Elsewhere, scaffolding was torn from buildings and protective sheeting hung to keep construction debris off the streets was crumpled and torn by the storm.
While the damage was relatively light given the wind speeds, it was enough to cause chaos in the capital's notoriously busy morning commute. East Japan Railway was largely halted in the early hours of operation while tracks were checked for fallen trees and other debris from the storm.
"We need to inspect tracks and check if there is any damage," a train company spokesman told AFP earlier.
The storm also caused delays and stoppages on subway lines, leading to massive crowds at some stations in the busy metropolitan area that is home to 36 million people.
Bullet train services that were suspended during the storm were largely resumed, though some were operating on a reduced schedule. Some roads were blocked by downed trees.
At least 138 domestic flights were cancelled.
By mid-Monday morning, the storm had moved back offshore and was headed northeast away from Japan, back into the Pacific.
The weather agency warned that landslides were still possible in Chiba as well as the northern Fukushima region as the storm headed away from land.
Japan is used to severe tropical storms and typhoons during late summer and autumn.
Strong typhoon Krosa lashed western Japan in mid-August, bringing strong winds and torrential rain that claimed one life. And in late August, heavy rains left three people dead when massive floods also hit western Japan.
Typhoon Faxai comes just as teams begin arriving for the Rugby World Cup, which kicks off on Sept 20. The French team managed to sneak in just ahead of the typhoon and reach their training camp near Mount Fuji on Sunday afternoon. However, the Australian team found their Sydney departure delayed from Sunday night until Monday afternoon. England's team is also on the way and is due to arrive later Monday morning.© 2019 AFP
52 Comments
Login to comment
Yubaru
Be safe people! And please stay off the roof!
Chip Star
Thanks, Yubaru. I live in the Tokyo area. It was a windy night, but nothing serious seemed to have happened in my specific area.
I hope everyone else faired as well as we did.
Do the hustle
It’s 7am and it’s not over yet. The wind is still strong and gusty. I can’t see the trains resuming at 8am. I have no doubt there will still be hundreds of thousands (possibly millions) of people lining up at train stations to get onto whatever trains are running. My work has been cancelled. I’m gonna finish my coffee and go back to bed. Stay safe people.
JeffLee
didn't get much sleep last night. That may have been the strongest I've ever experienced.
Isthiezak
My trains are delayed but running (yay?).
Wonder how many people are going to make it in on time.
Only got 2 hours of sleep so this should be a fun Monday.
8T
Every year this is said.
yoshisan88
Just curious. Do people still need to go to work or schools? In some countries, eg Hong Kong, schools and offices are closed and people are not required to attend or if they are already there they are sent home when a typhoon has caused severe disruption (this is determined by what warning signal the weather bureau has put up). How about in Japan?
dbsaiya
8T - yup every year it's said, and every year someone goes up on the roof to try and repair whatever got blown off. It's kinda like having the sports day practice at the schools when there's a heat wave and kids getting ambulanced off for heat exhaustion. Humans are a weird lot, it's amazing we've survived this long.
savethegaijin
Apparently there's a bloody tree on the Yokohama line so it's not running. Seriously can we not just kick it off I got places to be.
Yubaru
And damn near every year some idiot dies because they climb up on the roof in the middle of the typhoon.
No roof tile ever built is worth losing one's life over!
Derek Grebe
This is a real belter. Took my dog out earlier and there are trees down in the park, and the top three metres of a beautiful ancient conifer have been ripped off. (I hope this won't give the council an excuse to fell the whole thing because its geometry is out of whack).
It looks like the Yamanote is going to fire up again, but there's still pretty much total blackout on most other lines.
Back to bed, I think.
Updates can be found here, if anyone's not sure:
https://traininfo.jreast.co.jp/train_info/e/kanto.aspx
No Business
I hate it when a typhoon with the strength to stop the trains hits on a non-working day...! I want my day off at 60% pay!
TheLongTermer
maybe climate change is real; I have never seen a typhoon so big
I think its due to too many people on the planet, who are now getting access to what they see people in the West having
we need the elites to reverse this, and move out of their massive estates, stop driving cars and house all the immigrants on their property
I know my carbon foot print is hardly nothing. I dont drive, hardly consume and have no kids
theResident
@TheLong Termer: You've never seen a Typhoon so big? Well, guess you don't have a TV either and have missed Typhoons that have passed through other Asian countries the last few years. If you are talking about Tokyo then I personally remember 2 larger Typhoons in September 1993 and September 1996 that caused far greater damage that seen this morning. Please don't make this into a propaganda statement.
Hope everybody OK and no damage to property from falling trees etc. Seemed to calm down a lot in Shibuya ber=tween 6-7 this morning and 90% of people I work have made it in OK. Short of people from Chiba, thats about it.
Yubaru
Why 60%? I live in Okinawa and we get more typhoons down here than up there, and most places I know, if you are a salaried employee, get 100%.
Yubaru
Maybe you, but that is not a "big" typhoon, really it's not.
Yubaru
Yeah, and if everyone thinks like you there will be NO future for anyone! Consider that, your "elitist" comment is not going to save the planet!
TheLongTermer
probably the biggest one to hit Tokyo in recent memory. Of course Oki gets them every week, but once they hit the mainland, the mountains break them up
macv
how'd they come up with that name?
Yubaru
Here, read this from Wiki;
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2019_Pacific_typhoon_season#International_names
Yubaru
Funny thing too is that here in Japan, even though they are a part of the Committee that chooses names for typhoons for any given season, use numbers locally for reporting them in weather reports.
Kniknaknokkaer
Still got no power at home, the whole street is out. I cycled in to work though, a lot of plastic rubbish strewn around but didn't see any proper damage.
JeffLee
The rail companies announced yesterday they were suspending services until 8 a.m. So what's the point of millions of commuters showing up early and clogging the system just as it struggles to recover? Just mosey on down the station from 9, and if there's still a crush, relax outside and have a coffee til the crowd thins.
Disillusioned
My local line has stated it will resume at 11am. It is one of Tokyo's most crowded lines. You'd be lucky to even get into the station before midday, better less get on a train. My work is cancelled, so I don't really care. However, my Mrs has been ordered to be on the first train and get to work by the Japanese company she works for. What a surprise that is, NOT!
Um, did you actually think about this statement? How will that contribute to the transport problems of typhoons? Can you ride a bicycle in a typhoon?
Cricky
Been here nearly 20 years never had my house shack like last night. Garden is a mess and the orchid next door while nor levelled has many trees ripped out of the ground. That was an undeniable beauty by any definition. Thought about adjusting my TV thing on the roof but decided I will wait untill I'm 70+
itsonlyrocknroll
For the people that do not need to be travel, go home. For the others that have a genuine requirement to travel thing about that?
eric_japan
Adachi-Ku wasn’t bad, the last Tokyo typhoon seemed much stronger. About the train stations, don’t see the logic of hurry up and wait. You know it’s going to be packed so take your time and tell the boss, I got delayed because of the trains, buses, etc.
Sneezy
The typhoon wasn't so bad itself, but my train this morning was so crowded and I got so hot and crushed I thought I was going to throw up. I felt better when I got off, but I had to sit down for about five minutes before I could make the five minute walk to work.
taj
The Resident,
I don't remember any in '93 or '96 that hit Tokyo that badly, but maybe it's my poor memory or I was out of town. Which ones are you referring to?
yokohamarides
No but you probably can after the typhoon when nothing else working.
Strangerland
Many companies do not allow commuting by bike, or require that employees get explicit permission, as companies are legally responsible for employees during commute to/from work, and they don't want to take on the liability of a bicycle.
yokohamarides
Which is pretty ridiculous considering the stress and aggravation of Tokyo train and car travel, don’t you think?
Cricky
Ride a bike in 100+ km winds you would have to be mentally deranged, or fixing you tv antenna. Commonsense not a strong point for sum, Jesus my house was rocking and not in a good way, mounting my bike no way even driving was off the board. I'm glad my Chiawawa had a lead on, more a kite this morning actually pretty funny seeing him get picked up by a gust.
Strangerland
Depends on the company. For some, the liability issue will be more important than the issues above.
taj
I'd like citation for that.
It is true that companies need employees to register their commute route, as that is covered by worker's compensation. If you register as taking the train, collect the train pass money and then cycle to work, any accident won't be covered by workers comp, however if you register as cycling, it would be.
I did see more people than usual cycling this morning, dodging downed leaves and branches, but certainly still safer than the overcrowded platforms.
finally rich
Rode an Adiva 300 and a Piaggio MP3 during blizzards and typhoons, no problem at all.
Better than getting stuck with thousands of other people or having a hard time to find accomodation.
Derek Grebe
Eight surfers were rescued amid high waves off Shizuoka after they were swept out to sea, local officials said.
"Two helicopters were dispatched while special rescuers rushed out to sea," a fire department spokesman told AFP. "We sent two of them to hospital but no one was in danger of dying."
No, this is not correct. The poor s0ds who got sent out to fly helicopters in a severe typhoon were in danger of dying to save a bunch of rich kids who thought Mother Nature was there to give them some cranking froth . And they didn't need to be, if the nobs on boards had acted like grownups for once in their lives. Will they be billed for the expense of the rescue mission?
I'm putting typhoon surfers in the same boat as "Fell-off-the-roof-in-a-typhoon-man" and "Got-heatstroke-checking-her-rice-field-at-1pm-on-the-hottest-day-of-the-year-woman".
Entirely avoidable, and it's on them. Don't risk other people's lives with your own irresponsibility.
TheLongTermer
as far as all that goes, its a simple law change, if needed at all. The train and auto industry in Japan keeps allot of people enslaved and a few get very rich, some of the hotel chains actually own the train lines. The shakin system is a scam, but a very good one.
Strangerland
.
Well, I can't give you a specific citation that shows many companies do not allow this. It's just something I know from having been in companies that do not allow commuting by bike without explicit permission.
I can however provide a page that explains company liability for bicycling, and discusses how they can set policy regarding cycling to work:
http://machi-gr-blog.com/%E8%87%AA%E8%BB%A2%E8%BB%8A%E9%80%9A%E5%8B%A4%E4%B8%AD%E3%81%AE%E4%BA%A4%E9%80%9A%E4%BA%8B%E6%95%85%E3%81%A8%E4%BC%9A%E7%A4%BE%E3%81%AE%E8%B2%AC%E4%BB%BB
zichi
Millions of workers across the country cycle to the nearest station every working day?
darknuts
If there's blood on the tree, someone must have been seriously hurt... Id be more concerned about that.
KariHaruka
Kept me up the whole night with the building shaking and from the noise of the wind and rain... I can't remember ever experiencing a typhoon as intensely powerful in Tokyo as I did last night.
We live in the Chiyoda ku area and from what I could gather from the NHK reports and SNS posts throughout the night. Tokyo's eastern wards that are closer to the Tokyo Bay area were hit harder than the western wards.
Strangerland
That sounds plausible.
TheLongTermer
yes, and they have to pay for parking at the eki every month. another scam.
TheLongTermer
Japan is not America, unless you are comparing North Japan. The US could not survive by going electric, the technology is not there yet for heavy lift freight and the distances are too vast to travel, but allot of Japan lives in or near very crowded cities and they can support a green system. Its not really for the environment but for the sanity of the people, it just so happens to benefit the environment.
taj
Thank you, StrangerLand. Great/useful link. I'm pushing for my employer to including bicycle parking to the priority list when planning our next office move. Our current complex has none and only created a tempory parking space in the few months immediately after the 2011 earthquake.
Velius
For those who discussed the danger of going on the roof during a typhoon, is the danger because of the risk of losing one’s balance in the winds and falling off? Or heavy objects hitting you? I’m genuinely curious since I honestly don’t know. This was the strongest storm I’ve witnessed (in Japan for a year so far only). Couldn’t sleep until 5am.
Alex Einz
not sure why people think it was strong ..? I didnt feel a thing.. woke up to some annoying rain which made not want to do my early morning run but normally cycled to work...
not really sure about all that train chaos... that said my office is empty , its probably more got to do with actually having a valid excuse not to show up ....
Derek Grebe
Vellus - Just think about it. Does anything about the idea of going up onto a roof, unsecured, probably via a ladder, in winds of 200kmh+ sound like a prudent idea to you?
Marcus Garcia
Thanks, Yubaru! Yeah, where I live in Yamato, there wasn't much damage that I can see. I walked my dog about 9:00AM and saw just some debris from trash (put out for Monday morning collection) and leaves. But like others commenting, I didn't get much sleep last night because the high winds are rain rattled the windows and my poor doggo was so scared by the noise that she tried to hide under me for protection lol xD Ugh...work is gonna be fun today on 3 hours of sleep.
theResident
@taj: Guess you were out of town. Apologies I was actually a few days long for 1993, it was August 27th 1993. There was so much rainfall that the Imperial Palace Moat broke its banks and the Marounouchi Line was flooded. The second one was either on one of the Holidays in September (so would have been the 15th or 23rd) back then. I applaud your sarcasm.
theResident
@taj: Typhoon Vernon for 27th-28th August 1993. Typhoon Violet for September 23rd 1996.