U.N. atomic agency chief reassures residents treated wastewater discharged from Fukushima nuclear plant is safe

The head of the U.N. atomic agency observed firsthand the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant's ongoing radioactive wastewater discharges for the first time since the contentious program began months ago and called it an "encouraging start.”
International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Grossi watched treated radioactive water being mixed with massive amounts of seawater and examined a water sampling station. He was escorted by utility Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings president Tomoaki Kobayakawa.
The discharges have been opposed by fishing groups and neighboring countries including China, which banned all imports of Japanese seafood immediately after the release began.
An 2011 earthquake and tsunami damaged the Fukushima plant’s power supply and reactor cooling functions, triggering meltdowns of three reactors and causing large amounts of radioactive wastewater to accumulate. After more than a decade of cleanup work, the plant began discharging the water after treating it and diluting it with seawater on Aug. 24, starting a process that’s expected to take decades.
Grossi last visited the plant in July after issuing an IAEA review predicting only negligible impact from the discharges. An IAEA comprehensive report later concluded that the discharges meet international safety standards.
Grossi said an IAEA office and a laboratory at the plant have been carrying out their own, independent evaluations of the discharges, and results had been in line with what they expected.
“We never say ‘this is done’ or ‘this is okay’ because there is a long way to go," he said. “I would say it's a very positive and encouraging start.”
Grossi also met with local officials and representatives from fishing and business groups and reassured them that the discharges are being carried out “with no impact to the environment, water, fish and sediment.”
“There is no scientific reason to impose any restriction on products coming from us,” Grossi said.
He later told reporters that he is aware of “observations made by China” and noted that “I have an ongoing and very constructive dialogue with China regarding the operation here.”
He asserted that “the authority and the impartiality of what the IAEA does cannot be put into question,” adding that he was ”very confident that the dialogue with China and with other countries will be constructive and we will be able to provide all the assurances as required.”
China’s ban on Japanese seafood mostly hit scallop exporters in Hokkaido. Tokyo has earmarked a fund of more than 100 billion yen ($680 million) that includes compensation and other support, including measures to help find other export destinations.
Despite earlier fears that the water discharge would further hurt Fukushima’s hard-hit fishing industry, it has not damaged its reputation domestically.
Grossi stressed the importance of “transparency, technical accuracy and wide open, honest dialogue and consultation.”
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government has reversed earlier plans for a nuclear phaseout and is accelerating the use of nuclear power in response to rising fuel costs related to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and pressure to meet decarbonization goals.
On Thursday, Grossi will hold talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and is expected to discuss further cooperation between the IAEA and Japan in non-proliferation, use of nuclear energy and support to protect Ukraine's nuclear power plant seized by Russian military.© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
obladi
Here's the problem, the IAEA, if it was really doing its job independently, should have identified organizational, institutional and technological problems in Fukushima before the disaster. I don't know how you solve this problem, but the residents are right to be skeptical when someone in authority tell them everything is OK.
WiseOneIn Kansai
As the article mentions:
Otherwise, you are just spitting out garbage.
/dev/random
Is that actually the IAEA's job, though? Randomly, constantly, and uninvitedly Inspecting and analyzing each and every of the world's 440-something power plants' internals to the point where they can find flaws in structural features like the one that led to the Fukushima disaster?
I would argue that it's not. That job should have been done by the then-NISA and the JNES. They are the institutions that failed their oversight as safety authorities.
4123
Somehow, "first time" after over half year passed from start to dump it into pacific ocean, not before dumping.
/dev/random
What do you mean by that?
Aoi Azuuri
People who should take responsibility will be in nowhere, when long term harm will surface.
BertieWooster
Don't know that I can take the assurance seriously when the guy in the navy blue suit is flicking a "V" at us!
Daniel Neagari
The need to wear mask and protective gear in an area were hazzarous material is being handeled does not necesary mean that the resulting product (in this specific case, water with residual Tritium) is harmful.
Just thinking by 5 seconds, you sould understand that despite being in a radioactive hazzard area, the "protective gear" is minimum... just protective glasses, a mask and pair of cloath globes. The other items like a helmet and the blue garment are more for general head protection and identification.
It is clear that wide skin areas are unprotected, so there is very little concern forn contamination where the inspection is being held.
A food producing industry worker has far less skin area exposed than the people in the picture.
And the suggestion of drinking the water directly from the source... shows how little this persons knows about the whole process.
wallace
The entire site is radioactive, and the level of protective clothing required depends on location and task.
wallace
Radiation comes from the ground up. Proper protective footwear is required.
ian
Water with residual tritium?
Are you being transparent saying that?
ian
I think first time I've seen predict used regarding impact of the discharges.
Daniel Neagari
Well, yes. I haven't specified any amount of Tritium in drinkng water... and Tritium is a natural ocurring isotope
... So yes i am being clear "transparent"
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3057633/
ian
Maybe in past discharges they claimed that it meets international standards. But for the 4th release
They merely said:
ian
As for the original iaea approved plan same article cited says
ian
Only obvious reason for foregoing that final check is they don't want to disclose the results or the expected results of that final check
ian
And now they asked grossi to come back to give reassurances again but in this article all he's done so far basically is look at tepco staff diluting and discharging the wastewater
ian
I just want to be clear you're saying that's the only rafionuclide present in the discharged wastewater, or at least that you know of.
Hideomi Kuze
Japanese authorities betrayed formal agreement with fisher people, disregarded option that can avoid dumping treated but still contaminated water, ignored that many kinds of radioactivity contain after even filtering, and escaped to consider about bioconcentration risk.
/dev/random
There are no "international standards". That term is a shorthand for the standards of countries around the world. Standards are always set by the individual governments.
Then you didn't look closely. This prediction (in fact the result of environmental models) was in the first comprehensive IAEA report of last year.
It was not the "final check".
What do you believe would the check have shown that was not in the detailed analysis of the same water, just in a different tank before?
What else is he supposed to do?
Sidenote: You have a slightly irritating habit to ask the same questions over and over again, regardless whether they have been answered multiple times before.
Daniel Neagari
Well if you are asking that I am somewhat involved in the analysis of the discharge water, I am not.
That is why technicians of TEPCO and the IAEA are there for.
I asume you are saying that neither TEPCO nor IAEA are to be trust, but that only leads to turst noone (a ruse that a lot of kids and conspiracy theorist love). But trust is a pilar of civilization.
No doubt that some people and organizations abuse of that trust, but usually there are backups that detect those abuses.
In this case, any one (with the means) can get samples and look for the result. Until now, noone has being sounding the alarm, at least noone with hard evidence and trustworthy.
And if you say that "the government and IAEA and the US are supressing the...so and so" that is just conspiracytheoristy talk
isabelle
Good to see this reassurance, showing the validity of the plan, and Japan's transparency. It still won't be enough to stop China's seafood ban, though, as we all know that's 100% politics and 0% science.
The IAEA has many other staff, doing many other tasks, you know? Grossi's statements are the culmination of their work.
Or perhaps you already knew that, and are just scaremongering.
Actually, radiation protection is only needed in the yellow/red zones, per the link I posted the other day:
https://www.env.go.jp/en/chemi/rhm/basic-info/2021/06-03-04.html