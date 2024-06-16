 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

U.S. Marines' transfer to Guam from Okinawa to start in December

2 Comments
WASHINGTON

The transfer of U.S. Marine Corps troops stationed in Japan's Okinawa to Guam will start in December, a Marines official said Sunday, the latest development in a long-agreed Japan-U.S. forces realignment plan aimed at reducing the southern island prefecture's base-hosting burden.

The plan to move 4,000 of the approximately 19,000 Marines currently in Okinawa, agreed upon in 2012, is set to be completed by around 2028, according the Congressional Research Service and other sources.

With the United States also planning to move around 5,000 more Marines to locations such as Hawaii and the U.S. mainland, the number stationed in Okinawa is eventually expected to drop to around 10,000, they said.

Due to the legacy of the U.S. occupation after World War II and Okinawa's strategic importance owing to its relative proximity to China and the Korean Peninsula, the prefecture has hosted the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan and its residents have for decades bristled at crime and pollution linked to the military presence.

Implementation of the plan to relocate Marines personnel would likely be welcomed by local residents, but it remains uncertain to what extent they will feel a reduction in burden, given the central government's efforts to beef up Japan's defense posture amid China's growing military assertiveness in the region.

In Guam, a key strategic location in the Indo-Pacific where a third of the island's land is owned by the U.S. military, construction works have started for Camp Blaz, the relocation site for the Marines from Okinawa.

The cost of the Guam transfer is estimated at $8.7 billion, of which up to $2.8 billion will be shouldered by the Japanese government.

Under the Japan-U.S. forces realignment road map agreed in 2006, the transfer of the Marines to Guam was interconnected with a centerpiece plan to move the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma Air Station from the residential district of Ginowan to the less densely populated Henoko coastal area in Nago within Okinawa.

But Japan and the United States agreed in 2012 to "delink" the Futenma relocation plan with the Guam transfer plan amid a lack of tangible progress on the Futenma project, with locals calling for moving the base out of Okinawa.

The following year the two countries said that the transfer to Guam will begin in the first half of the 2020s.

In January 2023, defense and foreign chiefs of Japan and the United States agreed in Washington on "accelerating" work on U.S. force realignment efforts, affirming a plan to start the relocation of Marines from Okinawa to Guam in 2024.

Okinawa Prefecture hosts over 70 percent of facilities exclusively used by the U.S. military despite accounting for only 0.6 percent of Japan's total land area.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Hilton Niseko Village - Golf Special

The Hilton Niseko Village promises an unforgettable trip for seasoned golfers or those simply looking to relax and unwind in stunning Hokkaido. Exclusive offer for Japan Today readers!

Book today and get exclusive discounts!

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

The Uncle Sam squeeze.

The cost of the Guam transfer is estimated at $8.7 billion, of which up to $2.8 billion will be shouldered by the Japanese government.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Great, less problem need to be deal by locals.

https://japantoday.com/category/crime/u.s.-marine-arrested-for-drunk-driving-in-okinawa

.

https://www.marinecorpstimes.com/news/your-marine-corps/2018/04/13/okinawa-based-marine-sentenced-to-four-years-in-prison-and-hard-labor-over-drunk-driving-death/

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Side Jobs for Foreigners in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Everyday Japanese: How to Address Someone

GaijinPot Blog

Shiretoko Five Lakes

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for June 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Father’s Day in Japan: Special Experience and Gift Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Learn

Making Reservations in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Otaru Blue Cave

GaijinPot Travel

A Guide to Volunteering in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kimono Rental in Tokyo: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Graduate Scholarships For Women in Japan: CWAJ’s 2024 Scholarship Luncheon

Savvy Tokyo

Shirogane Blue Pond

GaijinPot Travel