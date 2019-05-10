U.S. Navy member found dead in apparent suicide in Sasebo park

The body of an American sailor from the U.S. Navy base in Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture, was found Friday morning, police said.

Police said the man, whose body was found at around 12 a.m., had a gunshot wound to the head and believe he may have committed suicide, Sankei Shimbun reported.

According to police, they received a call from the base at 11:30 p.m. Thursday, saying that one of the men had been talking about suicide and that he had left the base with a pistol.

Police found the body in a park near the base. The gun was clutched in the man’s right hand and there was nobody else seen in the area at that time, police said.

