A U.S. military helicopter at the U.S. Marine Corps air base at Futenma in Okinawa Photo: AFP
national

U.S. apologizes to Japan over repeated military accidents

TOKYO

The U.S. has apologised to Japan over a recent series of accidents involving U.S. military equipment that have sparked anger over American operations in the country, a ministry spokesman in Tokyo said.

U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis apologised to Japanese counterpart Itsunori Onodera after a string of accidents including the emergency landing of an American military helicopter in Okinawa on Monday.

That came just two days after a similar incident on the southern Japanese island, where more than half the 47,000 American troops in Japan are stationed.

"The minister said there was an apology from Secretary Mattis," a Japanese defense ministry spokesman told AFP on Tuesday.

"I told him about the issue, raising concrete examples of various accidents that happened in September, October, November, December last year and January this year in Okinawa," Onodera told reporters after the talks.

Onodera has said he hoped to depart for Hawaii as soon as Tuesday to meet top the U.S. commander in the Pacific, Harry Harris, to discuss the issue.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage after the helicopter landed near a hotel in the village of Yomitan on Monday.

But Okinawa Gov Takeshi Onaga showed his frustration on Tuesday, saying "I am lost for words, really."

"I want them (the U.S. military) to feel ashamed of their inability to be in control of what they are doing," the top Okinawa politician said, according to Jiji Press.

Last month, a window from a U.S. military helicopter fell onto a school sports ground near the Futenma marine air base in Okinawa, but again no one was injured.

In October, an American military helicopter burst into flames after landing in an empty field on the island.

Such accidents have sparked opposition to the U.S. bases on the strategic island, which would serve as a launchpad for any American military activity in Asia.

But Okinawa Gov Takeshi Onaga showed his frustration on Tuesday, saying "I am lost for words, really."

Amazing! This has got to be a first for this guy! Maybe with luck he can learn to curb his rhetoric and learn (finally) how to negotiate!

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

Ah, the pretense of the imperial power apologizing to one of its de facto colonies is quite amusing

0 ( +1 / -1 )

It's just a matter of time before one of these craft land on another school, hospital, supermarket or crowded street.

It's time for the US military to drastically reduce their presence in a tiny and crowded island.

That they are here at all is an anachronism.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

In America we sue, in Japan we appoligise.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

At the bottom of the heart of Abe, he does not care about the security treaty. Nay, he welcomes withdrawal of entire U.S. Forces from Okinawa and Japan. He wants to have an own military that defend Japan.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

It's time for the US military to drastically reduce their presence in a tiny and crowded island. the northern part of the island is hardly crowded, if there wasnt so much stalling the Henoko base would have already be built all take off and landings will be over water with very little risk to the local population. But Onaga continues to drive through his agenda which will fail, best to accept that the base will be moved to Henoko, how quickly is totally up to him. https://www.google.co.jp/maps/place/Henoko,+Nago,+Okinawa+Prefecture+905-2171/@26.5236963,128.0462619,8911m/data=!3m1!1e3!4m5!3m4!1s0x34e454dbb8f7d6e7:0x5358b159af6b36da!8m2!3d26.522832!4d128.0324034

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

